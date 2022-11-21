Read full article on original website
Related
Slipped Disc
Vienna Opera claims 100% ticket sales
The State Opera director Bogdan Rosčic has taken to the media to claim that ticket sales have returned to pre-Covid levels. ‘As I was recently able to report to our supervisory board, the house had a seat occupancy of around 98% in September, 19 of the 26 performances were even at 100%. Much the same for October, and as the preview shows, November and December will be exactly the same. The pre-sales for these months alone mean that we are well above the budgeted income. These are values that, to my knowledge, are currently not being achieved anywhere else internationally.’
Slipped Disc
Hamburg signs Korean conductor
The Hamburg Symphony Orchestra has recruited the South Korean cellist and conductor Han-Na Chang as principal guest conductor. After a short, hot spell at the failed Qatar Philharmonic, she is presently music director in Trondheim, Norway.
Slipped Disc
Watch: Two dancing parts of Pärt at Teatro Reggio Emilia
Fondazione Nazionale della Danza / Aterballetto, a pioneering dance structure in Italy presents two choreographers from Canada and Cuba: Danièle Desnoyers and Norge Cedeño Raffo. In close collaboration with the Orchestra La Toscanini of Parma, Teatro Municipale Valli Reggio Emilia is the stage for Double Side, where an ensemble of dancers, singers and string players perform a baroque suite and Arvo Pärt’s Stabat Mater.
Slipped Disc
Handel and Hendrix are getting a £3 million facelift
George Frideric Handel lived at 25 Brook Street from 1723 until his death in 1759. It was here that Handel wrote and rehearsed his greatest works, including Messiah and its ever popular ‘Hallelujah chorus’ – perhaps the most famous piece of classical music ever written. His stirring anthem ‘Zadok the Priest’ was also written in Brook Street and has accompanied the coronation of every British monarch since George II (for whom it was written in 1727).
Comments / 0