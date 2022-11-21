ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Comments / 840

ethical journalism
5d ago

He got student loan forgiveness passed thru Congress by a few votes. NOT. How embarrassing this is leader of our country. Iranians are even making jokes about scatter brain.

Reply(55)
502
Douglas Hurd
4d ago

I warned family and friends this guy was a numbskull , con man , crime family boss , and a traitor. not too many folks are arguing with me now .

Reply(26)
496
Destin68
5d ago

Nothing he says surprises me! First he says there’s 54 states now Delaware has the most chickens 🤣🤣🤣 oh dnt forget he’spart Puerto rican too! The ones that voted him for president needs their heads examined just like he does! What an embarrassment to our country!

Reply(51)
448
Related
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Musician Announces He Is Running for President

Famed musician Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, has announced that he once again plans to run for President of the United States in 2024, according to the New York Post. West, 45, said in a video that known far-right figure Milo Yiannopoulos is working on his campaign.
POLITICO

A group of House Democrats is calling on Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer to avert a debt ceiling crisis before the next Congress begins.

Several senior House Republicans have floated using the debt ceiling as a negotiating tool. What’s happening: A group of House Democrats is calling for the effective elimination of the debt ceiling, arguing it’s necessary to avoid a political standoff over lifting it next year that threatens to throw the U.S. economy into turmoil.
MICHIGAN STATE
People

Joe Biden's 7 Grandchildren: Everything to Know

President Joe Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden are proud grandparents to seven grandchildren Joe Biden might be president of the United States, but to his grandchildren, he's just "Pop." Biden has seven grandchildren by way of his four kids. The president's son Hunter Biden shares daughters Naomi, 28, Finnegan, 22, and Maisy, 21, with ex-wife Kathleen Buhle, and son Beau Jr., 2, with his current wife, Melissa Cohen. He also fathered a child in 2018. Biden's eldest son, the late Beau Biden, welcomed daughter Natalie, 18,...
ARKANSAS STATE
foodsafetynews.com

Rolls recalled over possible microbial contamination

Piantedosi Baking Co., Inc. is recalling bread rolls because products may be contaminated with Cronobacter sakazakii or Clostridium botulinum. The products were distributed in Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, New York, Vermont, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New Jersey, Virginia, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Illinois, Mississippi and Colorado. The recall was initiated...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Herald News

States exempt from federal gun laws

Under nullification laws, some U.S. states feel they do not have to follow federal law regarding the sale of guns manufactured in the region. Since 2010, Idaho, Kansas, Wyoming, South Dakota, and Arizona have all passed federally defiant legislation based on "firearms freedom," allowing them to make guns without national regulations and sell them without an official federal record. In 2021, Missouri attempted to nullify federal gun regulations by passing the Second Amendment Preservation Act, but the Justice Department issued a warning that the act cannot be enforced due to the Constitution's Supremacy Clause. You may also like: Democratic Party history from the year you were born
ARIZONA STATE
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
119K+
Post
1049M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy