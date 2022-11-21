Read full article on original website
KVAL
Much of state grant money for traffic enforcement goes unspent in Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Transportation has approved millions of dollars in grants to local law enforcement agencies for traffic enforcement over the last two years, but a KATU News Investigation found much of it went unspent. It comes after Oregon recorded its highest death toll ever...
KVAL
Staffing shortages to affect snow removal in Oregon
SALEM, Ore. — Across the nation companies and agencies are dealing with staffing shortages and the Oregon Department of Transportation is no exception. ODOT spokesman, Don Hamilton says the agencies has 132 vacant positions as of Thursday most of those are in road maintenance which involves snow removal. "Those...
KVAL
Bird flu threats forces Iowa turkey pardon to be virtual
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds pardoned two turkeys ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, just in a different way than normal. Reynolds pardoned turkeys "Stars" and "Stripes" by video in order to reduce the threat of avian flu. Iowa has been limiting the movement of live birds due to the bird flu....
KVAL
Oregon DHS looking for missing girl believed to be in danger
SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Human Services is asking the public for help in finding a missing 15-year-old foster child it believes is in danger. DHS officials suspect Phoenyx Cannon is in the Portland-metro area and disappeared from Gresham on Saturday, Nov. 12. They say she hangs out at homeless camps in Southeast Portland, downtown Portland, around Southeast 82nd and Stark, and also spends time at the Gateway Transit Center.
KVAL
Total enrollment down this fall at Oregon public colleges and universities
PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — Several public colleges and universities in Oregon are seeing empty desks as fall enrollment dwindles. The state's Higher Education Coordinating Commission reports that though enrollment has begun to stabilize, statewide enrollment is still lower than it was before the pandemic. And some schools continue to see a decline in student numbers.
KVAL
Classic Spencer Butte cloud explained
EUGENE, Ore. — Rain is a classic sight to see across Western Oregon from fall to spring. It's what Oregon's known for, but a cloud that forms over Spencer Butte each time rain returns is equally a staple for the Willamette Valley. Westerly winds are common from October to...
KVAL
Emergency SNAP benefits continue in December
Increased emergency SNAP benefits are to continue through December, says the Oregon Department of Human Services. ODHS says approximately 426,000 SNAP households will receive approximately $70-million in extra food benefits December, in addition to their regular benefits. “We know that many rely on these additional emergency food benefits to get...
KVAL
Busy holiday travel weekend begins
More than 600-thousand Oregonians are driving to enjoy Thanksgiving dinner. Nationwide, that number is 49-million. If you're planning on driving, the Oregon Department of Transportation says to leave extra time and be ready for winter road conditions if you're headed over the Pass. ODOT'S also warning that they are dealing...
