ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Comments / 0

Related
KVAL

Staffing shortages to affect snow removal in Oregon

SALEM, Ore. — Across the nation companies and agencies are dealing with staffing shortages and the Oregon Department of Transportation is no exception. ODOT spokesman, Don Hamilton says the agencies has 132 vacant positions as of Thursday most of those are in road maintenance which involves snow removal. "Those...
OREGON STATE
KVAL

Bird flu threats forces Iowa turkey pardon to be virtual

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds pardoned two turkeys ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, just in a different way than normal. Reynolds pardoned turkeys "Stars" and "Stripes" by video in order to reduce the threat of avian flu. Iowa has been limiting the movement of live birds due to the bird flu....
IOWA STATE
KVAL

Oregon DHS looking for missing girl believed to be in danger

SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Human Services is asking the public for help in finding a missing 15-year-old foster child it believes is in danger. DHS officials suspect Phoenyx Cannon is in the Portland-metro area and disappeared from Gresham on Saturday, Nov. 12. They say she hangs out at homeless camps in Southeast Portland, downtown Portland, around Southeast 82nd and Stark, and also spends time at the Gateway Transit Center.
PORTLAND, OR
KVAL

Total enrollment down this fall at Oregon public colleges and universities

PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — Several public colleges and universities in Oregon are seeing empty desks as fall enrollment dwindles. The state's Higher Education Coordinating Commission reports that though enrollment has begun to stabilize, statewide enrollment is still lower than it was before the pandemic. And some schools continue to see a decline in student numbers.
PORTLAND, OR
KVAL

Classic Spencer Butte cloud explained

EUGENE, Ore. — Rain is a classic sight to see across Western Oregon from fall to spring. It's what Oregon's known for, but a cloud that forms over Spencer Butte each time rain returns is equally a staple for the Willamette Valley. Westerly winds are common from October to...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Emergency SNAP benefits continue in December

Increased emergency SNAP benefits are to continue through December, says the Oregon Department of Human Services. ODHS says approximately 426,000 SNAP households will receive approximately $70-million in extra food benefits December, in addition to their regular benefits. “We know that many rely on these additional emergency food benefits to get...
OREGON STATE
KVAL

Busy holiday travel weekend begins

More than 600-thousand Oregonians are driving to enjoy Thanksgiving dinner. Nationwide, that number is 49-million. If you're planning on driving, the Oregon Department of Transportation says to leave extra time and be ready for winter road conditions if you're headed over the Pass. ODOT'S also warning that they are dealing...
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy