2 people shot after funeral service at Bordeaux church
Two people were reportedly shot outside a church in Bordeaux after attending a funeral for another victim of gun violence on Saturday.
1 killed in shooting near Dickerson Pike
One person is dead following a shooting just off Dickerson Pike Friday afternoon.
WSMV
Woman killed while walking across Dickerson Pike
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police were called to a crash involving a pedestrian northeast of the city on Friday evening. According to MNPD, a Lexus sedan was traveling north on Dickerson Pike near Gordon Terrace around 6:15 p.m. when, the driver said, he briefly looked away from the road and when he looked back, a woman was standing in the middle of his lane. The driver said the collision was unavoidable.
WSMV
One person shot during funeral service at North Nashville church
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting that injured one person attending a funeral service at a church in North Nashville Saturday afternoon. Nashville Fire crews were called to New Season Church on South Hamilton Road for reports of an ‘active aggressor’ and multiple shots fired....
Nashville’s top 10 most wanted fugitives: Week of Nov. 23
While a number of arrest warrants are filed each week, there are a few violent offenses that have landed suspects on Nashville's "Top 10 Most Wanted" list.
Man shot, killed behind Nashville church
A man was found dead with at least one gunshot wound in the parking lot of a church in east Nashville Friday afternoon.
fox17.com
MNPD investigating a shooting on Dickerson Pike Thanksgiving morning
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting this morning on the 2800 block of Dickerson Pike. The call came in just before 4:30 Thanksgiving morning. Metro communications says that one person has been taken from the scene for treatment for unknown injuries. This is a...
WKRN
Flamingos in the cold
Metro police identify man shot and killed near Dickerson Pike.
Woman dead after being hit by car Friday evening
A woman is dead after being hit by a car on Dickerson Pike Friday evening.
WKRN
Man allegedly commits 3 armed robberies
The Tennessee Highway Patrol is working to identify a man who was hit by a truck Saturday morning on Interstate 24 in Rutherford County.
WKRN
THP working to identify bicyclist hit on I-24
The Tennessee Highway Patrol is working to identify a man who was hit by a truck Saturday morning on Interstate 24 in Rutherford County.
Tennessee Tribune
Reporter Dragged From Meet Sues TN Justice
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., — A journalist has filed a lawsuit against Tennessee’s chief justice alleging that he conspired to have him falsely imprisoned and arrested covering a judicial conference. David Tulis of NoogaRadio Network and 96.9 FM is demanding a jury trial in U.S. District Court in Nashville to...
Man charged with assaulting officers in East Nashville
The incident happened on Main Street near South Fifth Street around 7 p.m.
17-year-old wanted in connection with Watkins Park deadly shooting
Metro police are searching for a 17-year-old wanted in connection with a deadly shooting earlier this month.
WKRN
Missing Vanderbilt student found dead
The Tennessee Highway Patrol is working to identify a man who was hit by a truck Saturday morning on Interstate 24 in Rutherford County.
WKRN
Experts explain risks of hiking after Vanderbilt student found dead
Experts explain risks of hiking after Vanderbilt student found dead.
Argument leads to deadly shooting in Summertown
An argument between two men led to a deadly shooting on Tuesday evening in Summertown.
Multiple shots fired during funeral service in Bordeaux, one person injured
One person is injured after a shooting inside New Season Church during a funeral service Saturday afternoon.
WKRN
Large forest fire breaks out in Horse Mountain area of Bedford County
Thursday afternoon, crews responded to the scene of a large forest fire in Bedford County, around 12:30 p.m.
Man arrested after allegedly committing three armed robberies in Nashville
A 20-year-old man was taken into custody Wednesday morning after he allegedly committed three armed robberies within a short period of time.
