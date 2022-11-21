TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP)Bryce Young and Alabama got to win No. 10, even if title No. 7 isn’t in the cards. Young passed for 343 yards and three touchdowns and ran for another score in perhaps his final home game for No. 8 Alabama, leading the Crimson Tide past Auburn 49-27 in Saturday’s Iron Bowl.

