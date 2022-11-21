ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
TODAY.com

Mariah Carey’s twins steal the show during her performance at Thanksgiving parade

Mariah Carey turned her Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade performance into a family affair. The 52-year-old singer closed out the parade on Thursday, Nov. 24, by performing her smash holiday hit “All I Want for Christmas Is You.” During her performance, Carey was accompanied by her 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan, who she shares with her ex-husband, Nick Cannon.
TODAY.com

Jennifer Lopez deleted all of her Instagram posts. Here's what fans are speculating

Jennifer Lopez deleted all her Instagram posts and changed her profile picture to a black circle, leaving fans to wonder what the “Marry Me” star is up to. Lopez, 53, has not shared any reason for the blackout. Some fans are speculating that this social media reset means a major announcement, such as a new album, is on the way.
TODAY.com

50 famous Christmas movie quotes that capture the true spirit of the holiday

Christmas movies give us a cheery escape amid the season's inevitable chaos. And sometimes, they are welcome reminders that every family is dysfunctional to a degree. Whether your family has a tradition of cozying up to watch Buddy the Elf sing "loud for all to hear" or Kevin McCallister stir up trouble, there's clearly no shortage of holiday movies to make you smile and laugh (and perhaps, shed a few tears).
TODAY.com

Jennifer Lopez announces new album ‘This Is Me ... Now’

Jennifer Lopez has some exciting news for her fans. The multifaceted entertainer announced on Nov. 25 that she will be releasing a new album titled “This Is Me…Now.” The news comes on the 20th anniversary of her third studio album, “This Is Me…Then.”. To announce...
TODAY.com

Al's leaving the hospital! See his Thanksgiving message as he heads home

Al Roker is home from the hospital just in time for Thanksgiving dinner. The TODAY weatherman shared the uplifting news on Instagram on Nov. 24 that he is out of the hospital after an issue with blood clots in his leg and lungs. He even got to watch a little bit of the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, where he has been a fixture for nearly 30 years.
TODAY.com

Dylan Dreyer celebrates a memorable Thanksgiving with family dance

After hosting the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade for the first time and talking with President Biden on the phone on Thursday, Dylan Dreyer wasn’t done making holiday memories quite yet. She capped off the day with a little choreographed seated group dance. In a video Dylan posted on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy