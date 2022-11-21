Read full article on original website
Mariah Carey’s twins steal the show during her performance at Thanksgiving parade
Mariah Carey turned her Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade performance into a family affair. The 52-year-old singer closed out the parade on Thursday, Nov. 24, by performing her smash holiday hit “All I Want for Christmas Is You.” During her performance, Carey was accompanied by her 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan, who she shares with her ex-husband, Nick Cannon.
Jennifer Lopez deleted all of her Instagram posts. Here's what fans are speculating
Jennifer Lopez deleted all her Instagram posts and changed her profile picture to a black circle, leaving fans to wonder what the “Marry Me” star is up to. Lopez, 53, has not shared any reason for the blackout. Some fans are speculating that this social media reset means a major announcement, such as a new album, is on the way.
'I will never not do this again': Chrissy Teigen is embracing this Thanksgiving tip this year
Chrissy Teigen shared one hack that saved her and her family tons of time (and sanity?) during their Thanksgiving Day prep. The “Cravings” author, 36, shared that she used store-bought hard-boiled eggs that were already peeled to prepare a platter of deviled eggs. “the year of cutting corners...
‘RHOA’ star NeNe Leakes shares update on her son after he experienced stroke, heart failure d
NeNe Leakes just shared a joyful update about her son, Brentt. The former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star, 54, revealed that her son, 23, is walking and talking again two months after suffering a stroke and congestive heart failure. Leakes shared multiple videos in her Instagram story of...
Dylan Dreyer reflects after attending her 1st Thanksgiving Parade to fill in for Al Roker
Dylan Dreyer just finished helping kick off the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade and it was a day full of fun highlights, including a phone call from President Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden, but her mind wasn't far from her 3rd hour of TODAY co-host and friend Al Roker.
Jay Leno seen with visible burns in new pics since hospital release
Jay Leno, who is set to return to the stage just two weeks after suffering serious burns from a fire in his garage, is seen in new photos taken in Pasadena, California.Nov. 24, 2022.
50 famous Christmas movie quotes that capture the true spirit of the holiday
Christmas movies give us a cheery escape amid the season's inevitable chaos. And sometimes, they are welcome reminders that every family is dysfunctional to a degree. Whether your family has a tradition of cozying up to watch Buddy the Elf sing "loud for all to hear" or Kevin McCallister stir up trouble, there's clearly no shortage of holiday movies to make you smile and laugh (and perhaps, shed a few tears).
Jennifer Lopez announces new album ‘This Is Me ... Now’
Jennifer Lopez has some exciting news for her fans. The multifaceted entertainer announced on Nov. 25 that she will be releasing a new album titled “This Is Me…Now.” The news comes on the 20th anniversary of her third studio album, “This Is Me…Then.”. To announce...
Irene Cara, ‘Fame’ and ‘Flashdance’ singer dies at 63
Irene Cara, singer of the ’80s chart-topper “Fame” has died at the age of 63 from unknown causes. Cara won an Oscar for her song “Flashdance… What a Feeling.”Nov. 26, 2022.
Former 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' star Porsha Williams marries Simon Guobadia
Porsha Williams and entrepreneur Simon Guobadia are officially husband and wife. On Friday, Nov. 25, the couple confirmed they were married when they shared photos of themselves in their wedding attire. "Today, we asked for Gods blessings and that of our ancestors in our union in the purest Tradition form,"...
Theaters to show special screening of ‘Puss in Boots: The Last Wish’
For one day and one showtime only, theaters across North America will screen "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish" with a special sneak preview.Nov. 24, 2022.
There's been a Buddy the Elf sighting in NYC! See what the police came across
It's just nice to meet another human who shares our affinity for elf culture. Christmas is still more than a month away, but there's already been a Buddy the Elf sighting in Manhattan to get everyone in the spirit, according to the New York Police Department's 19th Precinct. The NYPD...
Cher reveals how relationship with boyfriend Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards started: 'He came after me'
Cher is all about her new man. On Nov. 23, Cher, 76, shared a photo of her beau, Alexander “AE” Edwards, lounging around in nothing but his underwear on Twitter and captioned it, "A.E.Hanging Ot." According to People, Edwards is 36 years old. In response to the steamy...
Dolly Parton is a singing and dancing gift in a preview for her NBC holiday special
Dolly Parton has enlisted the help of everyone from Jimmy Fallon to Miley Cyrus to help spread some mountain magic this holiday season. On Thanksgiving, TODAY unveiled the first look at the country music legend's upcoming special, "Dolly Parton's Magic Christmas," in a video featuring a host of actors and fellow country stars spreading holiday cheer.
Get a first look at ‘Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas'
Dolly Parton rounded up a crew of her famous friends to put together a network Christmas special. See a first look at “Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas.”Nov. 24, 2022.
Al's leaving the hospital! See his Thanksgiving message as he heads home
Al Roker is home from the hospital just in time for Thanksgiving dinner. The TODAY weatherman shared the uplifting news on Instagram on Nov. 24 that he is out of the hospital after an issue with blood clots in his leg and lungs. He even got to watch a little bit of the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, where he has been a fixture for nearly 30 years.
Dylan Dreyer celebrates a memorable Thanksgiving with family dance
After hosting the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade for the first time and talking with President Biden on the phone on Thursday, Dylan Dreyer wasn’t done making holiday memories quite yet. She capped off the day with a little choreographed seated group dance. In a video Dylan posted on...
