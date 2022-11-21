Read full article on original website
Elko Daily Free Press
Spring Creek announces holiday events
SPRING CREEK – Spring Creek is gearing up for the holidays with family-friendly events for all ages. Christmas at the Marina is a new event that kicks off on Dec. 2 for three weeks of activities, all from 6-8 p.m., that include music, hayrides and carriage rides, Christmas lights and food served by Ruby Mountain Hot Dogs.
Elko Daily Free Press
What's Happening Around Elko
ELKO — It’s the season of giving and Mybrary has brought back its annual food drive. Mybrary has partnered with the Lamoille Women’s Club to help CADV (Committee Against Domestic Violence) this year. Bring nonperishable food items through Jan. 7 to the Elko Branch Library. All food items will be distributed to those in need for the holidays and to replenish their food pantry.
Elko Daily Free Press
3 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $415,000
This immaculate home boasts custom and upgrades inside and out! This property sits along a corner lot with amazing mountain views. As you enter the drive way you are greeted with a dual open gate and drive up to a triple car insulated garage with utility sink, shelving and sealed concrete. Once you step inside this open concept home, it has hardwood floors, granite countertops, kitchen island, custom outdoor themed railing, built in surround sound in the living room, primary suite, refrigerator, washer and dryer all stay. The main bath has a garden tub and primary bath has jetted tub with dual vanity and separate shower. Can you say room to grow with equity? This home features an unfinished basement with approved plans to be finished- adding two additional bedrooms and an office, family room, bathroom and wet bar! The yard is fenced and the backyard features a fire-pit and raised garden beds, irrigation drips lines that water the beds, barrels, apple tree and front flower bed. Did I mention the storage shed that will stay too. Don't miss your opportunity to see the place you will be calling home today.
Elko Daily Free Press
4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $469,900
Come home to this well designed 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home with all of the high quality modern finishes that Bailey Homes is known for. Walking into the great room of this home, you immediately notice how open and bright it feels due to the layout out and large windows. You can also see the built in fireplace on the far wall as the focal point of the living room. With the kitchen you get a large island, walk in pantry and upgraded stainless steel appliance package including an over the range hood and refrigerator. The master bedroom includes an oversized closet and attached bathroom with separate tiled shower stall, jetted tub and double sinks. Located in Cambridge Estates Subdivision off of Celtic Way, this neighborhood provides you with the privacy of being off of the main roads, with the convenience of being near the most popular shopping areas and amenities in Elko. Annual Taxes are estimated. Photos are of another Waterford Model on a different lot.
Elko Daily Free Press
Woman accused of battering boyfriend, babysitter
ELKO – An Elko woman who suspected her longtime boyfriend of infidelity with a babysitter was arrested Nov. 19 after allegedly assaulting him with a kitchen knife and a spatula. Police were called to their Winchester Drive apartment, where they found all three parties plus the couple’s three children....
Elko Daily Free Press
Nov. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Elko
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening in Elko: Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 20F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Elko people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 38 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 20 degrees. Saturday, there is a 47% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.
Elko Daily Free Press
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 24, 2022 in Elko, NV
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Temperatures in Elko will be cool today. It looks like it will be a cold 40 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 9 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit elkodaily.com for local news and weather.
Elko Daily Free Press
What you missed this week in notable Elko crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Elko Daily Free Press. (9) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
