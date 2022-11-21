ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KHBS

Black Friday shopping easy going for early risers

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — With Black Friday deals coming as early as the beginning of November, the actual day after Thanksgiving has taken a back seat. Early this morning at the Fayetteville Best Buy, the line barely reached 20 people when the door opened at 5 a.m. this morning. Most...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

Rogers Christmas tree lighting happening Saturday at Founders Plaza

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. — The Rogers Christmas tree lighting celebration starts at 5:30 on Saturday at Founders Plaza. The tree will be lit at 6:30 by a special community guest. If it's raining, the festivities will be held on the first floor of Founders Plaza indoors with a view of the tree as it is lit.
ROGERS, AR
KHBS

Multiple crews fight fire in Northwest Arkansas

PEA RIDGE, Ark. — Several Benton County emergency crews were called to a structure fire in Pea Ridge just before 5 a.m. Thursday. Rogers Fire Department and Pea Ridge Fire Department were among those responding to the call. It was a two-alarm fire and crews reported heavy fire upon arrival, with another structure threatened.
PEA RIDGE, AR
KHBS

Fatal vehicle-pedestrian accident on NW 12th St. and North Walton Blvd.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Bentonville Police Department and the Bentonville Fire Department responded to the area of NW 12th Street and North Walton Boulevard regarding a fatal vehicle vs. pedestrian accident Saturday night. Authority says the pedestrian is a 71-year-old male from Bentonville. He had serious injuries and later died...
BENTONVILLE, AR
KHBS

Rogers holds first annual tree lighting ceremony

ROGERS, Ark. — This year marks the first annual Rogers tree lighting ceremony. The tree stands at 57 feet tall and took a large effort to be transported and set up. “It was a week long process and it required several lifts and a crane and an amazing team with crosslink construction," Cushman and Wakefield property manager Sarah Johnson said.
ROGERS, AR
KHBS

Salvation Army of Northwest Arkansas serves Thanksgiving meals

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Salvation Army of Northwest Arkansas served up Thanksgiving meals for people in need in Fayetteville and Bentonville Thursday. Hundreds of people, like Christopher David, got a warm meal and had a place to gather as a community to celebrate Thanksgiving. "I think it’s beautiful. It’s...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

Hogs fall in regular season finale at Mizzou

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Arkansas made the trip to Columbia, MO. to close out the regular season with the Battle Line Rivalry. Tigers put up the first points on a 40-yard field goal kick, 3-0 with under 10 minutes to play in the first quarter. Razorbacks have a reply on...
COLUMBIA, MO

