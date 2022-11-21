Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
500 LB grill returned to German Oberlander Club
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A little over a week after a 500-pound grill went missing from the German Oberlander Club in Terre Haute, the grill has been recovered. According to Terre Haute Police, the club received information about the grill’s location Monday morning. Police investigated the tip and were led to a property in the 1700 block of Lafayette Avenue where the grill was found to have been stored in a garage.
Marshall adds improvements to a city park
MARSHALL, Il (WTWO/WAWV) — On Wednesday afternoon, kids in Marshall took advantage of the nice weather to enjoy renovations at Collier Park. It recently re-opened after getting some new additions, including a balance beam, new playground equipment and a newly cemented walkway. Mayor John Hasten said the city has...
Multiple departments respond to fire in Monrovia
MONROVIA, Ind. – Multiple agencies responded to a large building fire in Monrovia Sunday. The fire involved a commercial building on Main Street that houses several businesses, including the Main Street Grill and Monrovia Family Restaurant. Mooresville Fire Department Chief Matt Dalton said Monrovia fire officials received a report...
Clay City man charged with attempted murder
CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Clay City man has been charged with attempted murder following a shooting that left his father dead, and himself and his father’s ex-girlfriend shot. According to a release from the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, The shooting occurred at approximately 1:53 a.m. on...
THPD officer sentenced to probation for assault, resigns
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Terre Haute police officer was charged, sentenced, and placed on formal probation for three crimes committed on July 30. Former Terre Haute Police Department Officer, Trevor Singer, was charged with two counts of battery (a class B misdemeanor) and one count of public nudity (a class C misdemeanor) on Nov. 22. In accordance with the Vigo County Prosecutor’s Office, Singer pleaded guilty to all three charges and was sentenced in Terre Haute City Court. According to a statement from Terre Haute Police Department Cheif, Shawn Keen, Singer resigned from his position with the Terre Haute Police Department just before 10 a.m. on Nov. 22.
ISP: Driver caught going 101 mph while impaired
CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Indiana State Police charged a Linton man with reckless driving and operating a vehicle while intoxicated after a trooper clocked him driving 101 mph, according to a news release. According to the ISP release, a trooper clocked a vehicle that was traveling 101 around...
Tanoos expungement un-opposed by prosecution
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — It appears that Danny Tanoos will soon have a clean record in regard to the situation that led to his leaving the Vigo County School Corporation. In exchange for Tanoos’ guilty plea in November 2021, the court dropped three charges of bribery and added...
Cayuga man sentenced to over 12 years in federal prison
CAYUGA, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)- A Cayuga man has been sentenced to 12 and a half years in federal prison, after pleading guilting to distribution and receipt of child sexual abuse material. According to court documents, Homeland Security Investigations special agents were conducting undercover chat operations on the social media application KIK.
