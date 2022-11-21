ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

985theriver.com

Local businesses prepare to feed hundreds for Thanksgiving

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– As we near Thanksgiving, several organizations around the area are preparing hundreds of free meals for those looking for a place to enjoy a holiday dinner. In Sullivan, Joe’s Italian Foods is preparing for its 17th year serving community members. They will be open from...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
985theriver.com

Catholic Charities hosts annual turkey giveaway

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Hundreds of cars lined the streets surrounding Benjamin Franklin Elementary School on Saturday to get free items for Thanksgiving dinner. Assistant agency director for Catholic Charities Jennifer Tames said it was essential to provide for those in need ahead of the holidays. “We recognize that...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
985theriver.com

Regional Hospital celebrates facility improvements

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A local hospital is celebrating the completion of a project that’s been months in the making. Terre Haute Regional Hospital has remodeled its catheterization laboratory. The project brings new state-of-the-art technology that officials say will provide faster, more accurate, care. Tony K Nasser...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
985theriver.com

500 LB grill returned to German Oberlander Club

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A little over a week after a 500-pound grill went missing from the German Oberlander Club in Terre Haute, the grill has been recovered. According to Terre Haute Police, the club received information about the grill’s location Monday morning. Police investigated the tip and were led to a property in the 1700 block of Lafayette Avenue where the grill was found to have been stored in a garage.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Local sheriff's continued battle with cancer

TRRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County sheriff John Plasse's last six months have been full of both good and bad days after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in May. Every six months Vigo County sheriff John Plasse would have his liver scanned. When he went in May for his regular scanning, the doctors said they wanted to take a close look at his pancreas.
985theriver.com

Local community members gather after shooting in Colorado Springs

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — People across the country are continuing to react to the shooting at an LGBTQ+ nightclub in Colorado. A gunman killed five people and injured 19 others. Tuesday night a number of people gathered for a candlelight vigil in Terre Haute. “This individual went to...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
985theriver.com

Marshall adds improvements to a city park

MARSHALL, Il (WTWO/WAWV) — On Wednesday afternoon, kids in Marshall took advantage of the nice weather to enjoy renovations at Collier Park. It recently re-opened after getting some new additions, including a balance beam, new playground equipment and a newly cemented walkway. Mayor John Hasten said the city has...
MARSHALL, IL
bloomingtonian.com

Firefighters fight barn fire Tuesday on West Indiana State Road 45

The Monroe Fire Protection District was assisted Tuesday by Center-Jackson Fire Territory, Beech Creek Township Fire Department, and Greene County while fighting a barn fire in the 9600 block of West Indiana State Road 45, according to a Facebook post by the MFD. Here is the text of the release:
GREENE COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Crews respond to four different fires in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - On Sunday, the Terre Haute Fire Department responded to four different fires. All four fires happened within a span of 10 hours, with the last two fires happening within 20 minutes of one another. Chief Bill Berry with the Terre Haute Fire Department says there...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHR

Homeowner hospitalized in Plainfield house fire

PLAINFIELD, Ind. — A garage fire in Plainfield sent one person to the hospital Tuesday night. A fire broke out at around 9 p.m. in the garage of a home in the 500 block of Crestpoint Lane, off of North Center Street. Firefighters arrived on the scene and began...
PLAINFIELD, IN
985theriver.com

Multiple departments respond to fire in Monrovia

MONROVIA, Ind. – Multiple agencies responded to a large building fire in Monrovia Sunday. The fire involved a commercial building on Main Street that houses several businesses, including the Main Street Grill and Monrovia Family Restaurant. Mooresville Fire Department Chief Matt Dalton said Monrovia fire officials received a report...
MONROVIA, IN
WTWO/WAWV

THPD officer sentenced to probation for assault, resigns

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Terre Haute police officer was charged, sentenced, and placed on formal probation for three crimes committed on July 30. Former Terre Haute Police Department Officer, Trevor Singer, was charged with two counts of battery (a class B misdemeanor) and one count of public nudity (a class C misdemeanor) on […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
wbiw.com

Man threatens Golden Corral patron with knife and is arrested

BEDFORD – A Jasonville man was arrested Sunday after Bedford Police officers were called at 5:11 p.m. to Golden Corral after a report of a fight in progress with a male armed with a knife. When police arrived multiple observers were pointing toward a 2018 blue Jeep Renegade that...
BEDFORD, IN
985theriver.com

Tanoos expungement un-opposed by prosecution

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — It appears that Danny Tanoos will soon have a clean record in regard to the situation that led to his leaving the Vigo County School Corporation. In exchange for Tanoos’ guilty plea in November 2021, the court dropped three charges of bribery and added...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Mexican restaurant Riviera Maya to open Dec. 1 in Bloomington

Riviera Maya, a new Mexican restaurant, will open Dec. 1 at 116 S. Franklin Road in Bloomington. Riviera Maya offers customers a cultural experience different from most other restaurants, the employees said. Riviera Maya has locations in Fishers, Anderson, Columbus and Lafayette. After a long process of obtaining liquor licenses,...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Clay City man charged with attempted murder

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Clay City man has been charged with attempted murder following a shooting that left his father dead, and himself and his father’s ex-girlfriend shot. According to a release from the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, The shooting occurred at approximately 1:53 a.m. on Oct. 1 at a residence on S. […]
CLAY CITY, IN

