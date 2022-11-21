Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
985theriver.com
Local businesses prepare to feed hundreds for Thanksgiving
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– As we near Thanksgiving, several organizations around the area are preparing hundreds of free meals for those looking for a place to enjoy a holiday dinner. In Sullivan, Joe’s Italian Foods is preparing for its 17th year serving community members. They will be open from...
WTHI
One local church is making sure families have a Thanksgiving to remember this year
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - With Thanksgiving food costs up this year, one local community is stepping up to help the less fortunate. It's all to make sure everyone can have a Thanksgiving Dinner this year. The Terre Haute Foursquare Gospel Church hosted its annual Thanksgiving Food Basket Giveaway on...
985theriver.com
Catholic Charities hosts annual turkey giveaway
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Hundreds of cars lined the streets surrounding Benjamin Franklin Elementary School on Saturday to get free items for Thanksgiving dinner. Assistant agency director for Catholic Charities Jennifer Tames said it was essential to provide for those in need ahead of the holidays. “We recognize that...
985theriver.com
Regional Hospital celebrates facility improvements
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A local hospital is celebrating the completion of a project that’s been months in the making. Terre Haute Regional Hospital has remodeled its catheterization laboratory. The project brings new state-of-the-art technology that officials say will provide faster, more accurate, care. Tony K Nasser...
985theriver.com
500 LB grill returned to German Oberlander Club
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A little over a week after a 500-pound grill went missing from the German Oberlander Club in Terre Haute, the grill has been recovered. According to Terre Haute Police, the club received information about the grill’s location Monday morning. Police investigated the tip and were led to a property in the 1700 block of Lafayette Avenue where the grill was found to have been stored in a garage.
WTHI
Local sheriff's continued battle with cancer
TRRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County sheriff John Plasse's last six months have been full of both good and bad days after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in May. Every six months Vigo County sheriff John Plasse would have his liver scanned. When he went in May for his regular scanning, the doctors said they wanted to take a close look at his pancreas.
985theriver.com
Local community members gather after shooting in Colorado Springs
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — People across the country are continuing to react to the shooting at an LGBTQ+ nightclub in Colorado. A gunman killed five people and injured 19 others. Tuesday night a number of people gathered for a candlelight vigil in Terre Haute. “This individual went to...
985theriver.com
Marshall adds improvements to a city park
MARSHALL, Il (WTWO/WAWV) — On Wednesday afternoon, kids in Marshall took advantage of the nice weather to enjoy renovations at Collier Park. It recently re-opened after getting some new additions, including a balance beam, new playground equipment and a newly cemented walkway. Mayor John Hasten said the city has...
bloomingtonian.com
Firefighters fight barn fire Tuesday on West Indiana State Road 45
The Monroe Fire Protection District was assisted Tuesday by Center-Jackson Fire Territory, Beech Creek Township Fire Department, and Greene County while fighting a barn fire in the 9600 block of West Indiana State Road 45, according to a Facebook post by the MFD. Here is the text of the release:
WTHI
Crews respond to four different fires in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - On Sunday, the Terre Haute Fire Department responded to four different fires. All four fires happened within a span of 10 hours, with the last two fires happening within 20 minutes of one another. Chief Bill Berry with the Terre Haute Fire Department says there...
985theriver.com
Greene County, Ind. woman sentenced for cashing stolen checks in West Virginia
WEST VIRGINIA (WXIN) — A Greene County, Indiana woman was sentenced to two and a half years in prison for her role in writing and cashing checks from a stolen checkbook in West Virginia. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia, Stefanie Marie...
A familiar face in Terre Haute retires after 43 years at the same place
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A familiar face at the MCL restaurant is saying goodbye. After 43 years with the restaurant, Fulgencio Ragudo is heading to retirement. Fulgencio, also known as Fugi, started at MCL back in 1979 when the restaurant was in the Honey Creek Mall. He is originally from Hawaii but came to […]
WTHR
Homeowner hospitalized in Plainfield house fire
PLAINFIELD, Ind. — A garage fire in Plainfield sent one person to the hospital Tuesday night. A fire broke out at around 9 p.m. in the garage of a home in the 500 block of Crestpoint Lane, off of North Center Street. Firefighters arrived on the scene and began...
985theriver.com
Multiple departments respond to fire in Monrovia
MONROVIA, Ind. – Multiple agencies responded to a large building fire in Monrovia Sunday. The fire involved a commercial building on Main Street that houses several businesses, including the Main Street Grill and Monrovia Family Restaurant. Mooresville Fire Department Chief Matt Dalton said Monrovia fire officials received a report...
Four semiconductor makers announce $277M investment in Indiana
(The Center Square) – Four American-owned semiconductor companies will invest a total of $277 million to begin operations in Odon, Indiana, in exchange for $44.7 million in state grants and tax credits, Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Monday. The companies expect to add over 500 high-wage jobs to the state’s...
THPD officer sentenced to probation for assault, resigns
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Terre Haute police officer was charged, sentenced, and placed on formal probation for three crimes committed on July 30. Former Terre Haute Police Department Officer, Trevor Singer, was charged with two counts of battery (a class B misdemeanor) and one count of public nudity (a class C misdemeanor) on […]
wbiw.com
Man threatens Golden Corral patron with knife and is arrested
BEDFORD – A Jasonville man was arrested Sunday after Bedford Police officers were called at 5:11 p.m. to Golden Corral after a report of a fight in progress with a male armed with a knife. When police arrived multiple observers were pointing toward a 2018 blue Jeep Renegade that...
985theriver.com
Tanoos expungement un-opposed by prosecution
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — It appears that Danny Tanoos will soon have a clean record in regard to the situation that led to his leaving the Vigo County School Corporation. In exchange for Tanoos’ guilty plea in November 2021, the court dropped three charges of bribery and added...
Indiana Daily Student
Mexican restaurant Riviera Maya to open Dec. 1 in Bloomington
Riviera Maya, a new Mexican restaurant, will open Dec. 1 at 116 S. Franklin Road in Bloomington. Riviera Maya offers customers a cultural experience different from most other restaurants, the employees said. Riviera Maya has locations in Fishers, Anderson, Columbus and Lafayette. After a long process of obtaining liquor licenses,...
Clay City man charged with attempted murder
CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Clay City man has been charged with attempted murder following a shooting that left his father dead, and himself and his father’s ex-girlfriend shot. According to a release from the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, The shooting occurred at approximately 1:53 a.m. on Oct. 1 at a residence on S. […]
