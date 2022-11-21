ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Updated Injury Report: Paul George OUT vs. Utah Jazz

By Joey Linn
 5 days ago

The LA Clippers will be without Paul George on Monday night

After being listed as questionable, LA Clippers star Paul George will not play on Monday night vs. the Utah Jazz. George was initially questionable with knee soreness, but has now been ruled out with a right hamstring tendon strain. This change in injury is certainly confusing, and leaves more questions about a potential timetable for George.

When he initially left the game with knee soreness, George seemed to be in good spirits on the bench, and was heard after the game telling chairman Steve Ballmer that he was all good, despite a little soreness. All signs pointed towards George and the Clippers being overly cautious with his knee, but it now seems as if the initial knee injury was actually something different. Whether or not this turns into an extended absence is something that is not currently known.

George being ruled out several hours before game time suggests that the injury may be a little more bothersome to the star forward than initially anticipated. Hopefully it is nothing too major for George, and he can join the Clippers for their big game against the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday.

Ty Lue will address the media shortly before game time, and should have somewhat of an update on what changed from George's initial injury status to what is now being called a right hamstring tendon strain.

Injury Report: Kawhi Leonard and Paul George OUT vs. Pacers

After pulling within a half-game of the Western Conference's first seed, the LA Clippers suffered another tough blow, losing Kawhi Leonard and Paul George once again. Just two games into his return from a 12-game absence, Leonard rolled his ankle and has been sidelined since. In what was initially labeled knee soreness, Leonard's teammate Paul George has been sidelined with a hamstring injury that will once again keep him out on Sunday.
LA Clippers vs. Denver Nuggets Injury Report Revealed

The LA Clippers are once again dealing with injuries. Having missed Kawhi Leonard for all of last season, the team is once again without their best player, as Leonard has been sidelined with an ankle injury. This latest injury for Leonard comes after he missed 12-straight games with soreness in his surgically repaired knee.
Yardbarker

If Traded And Bought Out, Russell Westbrook Expected To Sign With Heat

As the season continues to move forward, there remain expectations for the Los Angeles Lakers to eventually make a trade to improve this roster. Any serious trade would almost certainly have to include Russell Westbrook and his $47 million expiring contract. Westbrook's value has undoubtedly increased due to his much-improved...
9&10 News

Mitchell, Cavaliers set for matchup against the Pistons

Cleveland Cavaliers (12-7, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (5-16, 15th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers face the Detroit Pistons. Mitchell is fifth in the league averaging 30.0 points per game. The Pistons have gone 1-12 against Eastern Conference teams. Detroit...
