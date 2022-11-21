ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ulster County, NY

Former bus monitor crashes into 3 school buildings in Ulster County

By Blaise Gomez
 5 days ago

Driving into one building can be considered a mistake – but driving into three buildings is a different story.

That bizarre scenario is exactly what happened early Sunday morning in the hamlet of Wallkill when authorities say a former bus monitor for the district crashed his car into the high school, middle school and administrative building with police in tow.

“It was an unfortunate incident that took place here in the early morning hours. We are just thankful that no one was in the buildings at the time,” said Wallkill School Superintendent Kevin Castle.

Castle says they’re still looking over the damage and don’t know how much it’ll cost to fix, but that they’re hoping all three entrances can be repaired by next week.

The Ulster County Sheriff’s Office is handling the incident, and says the driver is 33-year-old Jason Hepper, from Walden.

They say they caught up with him when he eventually crashed a fourth and final time down the road into a telephone pole and was taken to the hospital with injuries.

So far, it is not known what prompted the incident.

District officials say transportation services are contracted out to Orange County Transit and that Hepper last worked for them and with district kids in June.

News 12 reached out to the bus company, but it had no comment.

People News 12 spoke to in the area say if the former bus employee had a gripe with the district hos alleged actions are the wrong way to make it known.

“It makes no sense,” said one resident. If he has a big complaint, then get a lawyer or whatever but you can’t just go destroy someone’s property like that.”

Authorities have not yet said what Hepper’s condition is, if he remains in the hospital or if he’s been charged.

The Ulster County Sheriff's office says Jason Hepper remains hospitalized in stable condition and will face criminal charges once he's released.

