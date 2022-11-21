ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ShopRite chef gives tips for preparing Thanksgiving dinner

By News 12 Staff
 5 days ago

People are prepping for their Thanksgiving meals this week.

The Cingari Family at ShopRite in Norwalk showed News 12 some helpful tips to prepare for the big food-centric family holiday.

Their executive chef says to keep your turkey moist and to let it rest for at least 30 minutes before carving.

What should you do if you overcook the bird and dry it out? Put turkey slices in chicken broth and pop it back in the oven for 10 minutes.

But the best thing you can do for a tasty turkey is all in the prep.

"To get the juiciest, moistest turkey, we brine it. Which is just submerging it in water and salt, 5% salt per volume. You can add flavorings to that whether it's apple cider or herbs. Go online - there's a million recipes for brines, but it makes all the difference in the world," said executive chef David Cingari.

Cingari says the best way to carve a turkey is to cut the breast first, then the dark meat.

