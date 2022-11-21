Read full article on original website
NY Offering $50,000 For Help Solving Shooting Of 2 NeighborsStill UnsolvedNew York City, NY
Dirt Bikers Beat Man to Death in Road Rage IncidentBronxVoiceManhattan, NY
NYC Migrants: Families With Children Spend Freezing Night Outside Waiting for ICE AppointmentAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
The richest person in New JerseyLuay RahilSaddle River, NJ
Epic Thanksgiving Feast Served by Strangers on New York SubwayGillian SisleyNew York City, NY
24hip-hop.com
Driplato$ Is An Upcoming Rapper From New York
Driplato$ is an aspiring rapper coming out of Bronx, New York where drill music has grown incredibly and tremendously. Using real-life experiences to express himself and tell his story, creating sample songs from popular artists. “Drill” has become one of the most popular music genres in New York. Driplato$ hasn’t been making music for very long, he started about a month ago. He is looking forward to networking and letting everyone find out who he is.
Essence
GU Jams: Get To Know The Newest Hip-Hop Duo, Girll Codee
ShaaBiggaa and Hiii Siddity are here to change the music industry. Two Brooklyn girls decided to chase their dreams and make waves in hip-hop. ShaaBiggaa and Hiii Siddity started their group, Girll Codee, in high school at Brooklyn School for Music and Theater and knew they had a sisterhood through their music.
Brooklyn mother serves Thanksgiving meal to New Yorkers on L train
NEW YORK -- A Brooklyn woman invited all of New York City to her Thanksgiving dinner this week, setting up a whole meal inside a subway car to feed strangers.CBS2's Hannah Kliger has more on the story behind the viral movement.Videos are circling online, many with more than 1 million views, showing strangers happily eating a Thanksgiving meal together on the L train."Multiple people mentioned, 'I'm not going to see my family this year. I'm not able to have a big gathering,' and they were really grateful," said Haylee Pentek of Williamsburg.Pentek was coming home from work on Tuesday night...
This Community-Effort Backyard Brooklyn Wedding Came Together in Under a Week
Politics and culture writer Ashley Reese and Brooklyn Law School student Rob Stengel’s eight-year romance began in 2014—with just a tiny hint of deception. The two met on OkCupid and planned their first date at a Williamsburg bar called Burnside because, as Ashley says, “We each assumed that the other seemed like the cool North Brooklyn type, although it turned out that neither of us lived in that part of Brooklyn.” The two quickly recovered from that initial misread, and after a few years of dating, moved into an apartment in Bed-Stuy together, spending their time traveling, backpacking—much to Ashley’s self-described “initial chagrin”—and eating and drinking their way through New York.
fox5ny.com
Video: NYC subway riders enjoy Thanksgiving feast on L train
NEW YORK - Thanksgiving is the season to share a delicious meal with others, and passengers riding an L train New York City got to be treated to a holiday meal during their evening commute this week. Footage captured by Haylee Pentek on Tuesday shows a long table set up...
NYC Housing Calendar, Nov. 23-30
City Limits rounds up the latest housing and land use-related events, public hearings and upcoming affordable housing lotteries that are ending soon. Welcome to City Limits’ NYC Housing Calendar, a weekly feature where we round up the latest housing and land use-related events and hearings, as well as upcoming affordable housing lotteries that are ending soon. If you know of an event we should include in next week’s calendar, email jeanmarie@citylimits.org.
BrooklynPapers.com
Actor Tracy Morgan drops by turkey giveaway at Marlboro Houses
A turkey giveaway outside Gravesend’s Marlboro Houses this weekend turned into a star-studded affair when actor and former resident Tracy Morgan dropped by to surprise volunteers and recipients. More than 500 people were gifted frozen turkeys, fresh produce and other food during the massive distribution, hosted by the Marlboro...
‘Best cake in the city’: Why thousands line up for one Bronx bakery’s specialty
FIELDSTON, The Bronx (PIX11) — It’s a New York culinary delight that manages to find its way far beyond its home base in the Bronx to locations across the world. That’s especially true during this holiday week when Lloyd’s Carrot Cake’s signature product is in its highest demand. A long line stretches far down the […]
bkreader.com
Bed-Stuy State Rep Jibari Brisport Says ‘Birds Are Our Friends,’ Hosts ‘ThanksVegan’ Giveaway at Restoration Plaza
On Wednesday at noon, State Senator Jabari Brisport will be hosting a vegan roast giveaway in Bed-Stuy at Restoration Plaza. Dubbed ‘ThanksVegan,’ the senator is teaming up with PETA and Humane […] Click here to view original web page at patch.com.
queenoftheclick.com
New Hotel and Casino in Coney Island
Thor Equities shared on Instagram (here) that they have partnered with Saratoga Casino Holdings, The Chickasaw Nation, and Legends. They submitted plans for a casino and hotel in Coney Island. Do the people in Coney Island want a casino or do they want a shopping center and regular community stores?
PhillyBite
Best Places to Get Chicken Wings in New York City
NEW YORK - Whether you are looking for traditional, Korean or Southern, New Yorkers love chicken wings. They are a favorite snack for millions of Americans. In fact, Americans eat 27 billion wings annually. Here are some of the best places to get wings in New York City. Berber Street...
bkreader.com
Flatbush Boy, 12, Beaten by a Stranger with a Crutch
A 12-year-old boy was randomly beaten with a crutch wielded by a stranger on a Brooklyn street, police said Tuesday. The child was walking alone, nearing the corner of St. Paul’s Court and St. Paul’s Place in Flatbush about 7:40 a.m. on Thursday when a man in a black knit […] Click here to view original web page at www.nydailynews.com.
24hip-hop.com
Seymore Dough Is Jersey’s Best Kept Secret
Jersey City’s hidden gem, returns with some fire bars on his most recently released record, “Independence Day”! Putting on for the Tri-State, Seymore is here to drop some Jersey jewels. From showcases to major studio sessions with top industry names, Seymore Dough has been blessing the locals with his ridiculous wordplay! His sizzling summer smash “Independnce Day” is still making its way to new listeners! In doing so, his hot hit is shattering streams. With Seymore’s laced up lyricism laid over the mixed and mastered production by 7x Grammy Award Winner, Pat Viala – it’s apparent as to why it’s still touching hearts and ears worldwide!
Worker dead in Brooklyn forklift incident: NYPD
RED HOOK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 31-year-old man died while working in Brooklyn on Thursday, police said. He was standing on a forklift while removing a pallet of doors near Columbia and Creamer streets, an NYPD spokeswoman said. The pallet of doors fell onto him. Another man was operating the forklift at the time of […]
NBC New York
Tenants of NYC Building Say They Have Gone Weeks Without Hot Water, Working Toilets
Tenants of a Bronx building have been living a nightmare as they try to get ready for Thanksgiving, having gone two weeks with no hot water or working toilets. "It’s like when you call, they tell you something different all the time. 'They’re working on it' -- who is working on it? I don’t need to be living like this," Shirley Brown said tearfully.
Dad on date beaten to death by ATV, dirt bike riders in East Harlem
EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — The 45-year-old man beaten to death by a swarm of ATV and dirt bike riders in East Harlem was a dad on a date at the time of the fatal attack, a co-worker. Arthur Cooke was surrounded and attacked around 10 p.m. on Nov. 4. He died on Nov. 18. […]
bkreader.com
Bed-Stuy Residents Are Calling for Accountability Around Dangler Mansion
Bed-Stuy community members have compiled a list of demands following the demolishment of The Jacob Dangler Mansion, reports Carib News. The list is directed towards the Landmarks Preservation Commission (LPC), the New York City Department of Buildings, the Mayor’s Office, and developer Tomer Erlich. Despite repeated community organizing since...
NBC New York
Man Stabbed in NYC Stairwell While Hanging Out With Friend, Unknown Person: Sources
A man was found dead with a stab wound to his leg while hanging out in the hallway of a Bronx building with a friend and an unidentified person -- and police are now searching for that unknown individual, sources tell News 4 New York. On Wednesday, at around 2:41...
fox5ny.com
Man dies after being beaten by swarm of dirt bike, ATV riders in Harlem
NEW YORK - A man has died after getting brutally assaulted by a gang of ATV and dirt bike riders earlier this month. Arthur Cooke, 45, suffered severe injuries to his neck and spine as a result of the attack and died in the hospital two weeks after the violent attack.
2 dead, 2 critically hurt in Thanksgiving morning apartment fire in the Bronx
Two people, a 20-year-old woman and a 60-year-old man have died. Two other women remain in critical condition.
