24hip-hop.com

Driplato$ Is An Upcoming Rapper From New York

Driplato$ is an aspiring rapper coming out of Bronx, New York where drill music has grown incredibly and tremendously. Using real-life experiences to express himself and tell his story, creating sample songs from popular artists. “Drill” has become one of the most popular music genres in New York. Driplato$ hasn’t been making music for very long, he started about a month ago. He is looking forward to networking and letting everyone find out who he is.
BRONX, NY
Essence

GU Jams: Get To Know The Newest Hip-Hop Duo, Girll Codee

ShaaBiggaa and Hiii Siddity are here to change the music industry. Two Brooklyn girls decided to chase their dreams and make waves in hip-hop. ShaaBiggaa and Hiii Siddity started their group, Girll Codee, in high school at Brooklyn School for Music and Theater and knew they had a sisterhood through their music.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Brooklyn mother serves Thanksgiving meal to New Yorkers on L train

NEW YORK -- A Brooklyn woman invited all of New York City to her Thanksgiving dinner this week, setting up a whole meal inside a subway car to feed strangers.CBS2's Hannah Kliger has more on the story behind the viral movement.Videos are circling online, many with more than 1 million views, showing strangers happily eating a Thanksgiving meal together on the L train."Multiple people mentioned, 'I'm not going to see my family this year. I'm not able to have a big gathering,' and they were really grateful," said Haylee Pentek of Williamsburg.Pentek was coming home from work on Tuesday night...
BROOKLYN, NY
Vogue Magazine

This Community-Effort Backyard Brooklyn Wedding Came Together in Under a Week

Politics and culture writer Ashley Reese and Brooklyn Law School student Rob Stengel’s eight-year romance began in 2014—with just a tiny hint of deception. The two met on OkCupid and planned their first date at a Williamsburg bar called Burnside because, as Ashley says, “We each assumed that the other seemed like the cool North Brooklyn type, although it turned out that neither of us lived in that part of Brooklyn.” The two quickly recovered from that initial misread, and after a few years of dating, moved into an apartment in Bed-Stuy together, spending their time traveling, backpacking—much to Ashley’s self-described “initial chagrin”—and eating and drinking their way through New York.
BROOKLYN, NY
City Limits

NYC Housing Calendar, Nov. 23-30

City Limits rounds up the latest housing and land use-related events, public hearings and upcoming affordable housing lotteries that are ending soon. Welcome to City Limits’ NYC Housing Calendar, a weekly feature where we round up the latest housing and land use-related events and hearings, as well as upcoming affordable housing lotteries that are ending soon. If you know of an event we should include in next week’s calendar, email jeanmarie@citylimits.org.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
BrooklynPapers.com

Actor Tracy Morgan drops by turkey giveaway at Marlboro Houses

A turkey giveaway outside Gravesend’s Marlboro Houses this weekend turned into a star-studded affair when actor and former resident Tracy Morgan dropped by to surprise volunteers and recipients. More than 500 people were gifted frozen turkeys, fresh produce and other food during the massive distribution, hosted by the Marlboro...
BROOKLYN, NY
queenoftheclick.com

New Hotel and Casino in Coney Island

Thor Equities shared on Instagram (here) that they have partnered with Saratoga Casino Holdings, The Chickasaw Nation, and Legends. They submitted plans for a casino and hotel in Coney Island. Do the people in Coney Island want a casino or do they want a shopping center and regular community stores?
BROOKLYN, NY
PhillyBite

Best Places to Get Chicken Wings in New York City

NEW YORK - Whether you are looking for traditional, Korean or Southern, New Yorkers love chicken wings. They are a favorite snack for millions of Americans. In fact, Americans eat 27 billion wings annually. Here are some of the best places to get wings in New York City. Berber Street...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bkreader.com

Flatbush Boy, 12, Beaten by a Stranger with a Crutch

A 12-year-old boy was randomly beaten with a crutch wielded by a stranger on a Brooklyn street, police said Tuesday. The child was walking alone, nearing the corner of St. Paul’s Court and St. Paul’s Place in Flatbush about 7:40 a.m. on Thursday when a man in a black knit […] Click here to view original web page at www.nydailynews.com.
BROOKLYN, NY
24hip-hop.com

Seymore Dough Is Jersey’s Best Kept Secret

Jersey City’s hidden gem, returns with some fire bars on his most recently released record, “Independence Day”! Putting on for the Tri-State, Seymore is here to drop some Jersey jewels. From showcases to major studio sessions with top industry names, Seymore Dough has been blessing the locals with his ridiculous wordplay! His sizzling summer smash “Independnce Day” is still making its way to new listeners! In doing so, his hot hit is shattering streams. With Seymore’s laced up lyricism laid over the mixed and mastered production by 7x Grammy Award Winner, Pat Viala – it’s apparent as to why it’s still touching hearts and ears worldwide!
JERSEY CITY, NJ
PIX11

Worker dead in Brooklyn forklift incident: NYPD

RED HOOK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 31-year-old man died while working in Brooklyn on Thursday, police said. He was standing on a forklift while removing a pallet of doors near Columbia and Creamer streets, an NYPD spokeswoman said. The pallet of doors fell onto him. Another man was operating the forklift at the time of […]
BROOKLYN, NY
bkreader.com

Bed-Stuy Residents Are Calling for Accountability Around Dangler Mansion

Bed-Stuy community members have compiled a list of demands following the demolishment of The Jacob Dangler Mansion, reports Carib News. The list is directed towards the Landmarks Preservation Commission (LPC), the New York City Department of Buildings, the Mayor’s Office, and developer Tomer Erlich. Despite repeated community organizing since...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

