McAllen’s famed irrigation pipes get splash of color and culture
Artists are painting irrigation pipes throughout the city of McAllen, Texas, with cultural and colorful motifs to represent the Rio Grande Valley on these bland ancient stacks that have been used for decades to channel water from the Rio Grande to farm fields north of the border. Border Report spoke with one artist as she began her project and followed up on Wednesday to view her final artwork.
Abbott serves Thanksgiving lunch to Texas National Guard
Texas Gov. Greg AbbottPhoto byScreenshot of Twitter Post. "I'm in Edinburg today to serve tamales & Thanksgiving lunch to the Texas National Guard & Texas Dept. of Public Safety. These men & women are away from their families over Thanksgiving as they work to secure our border & keep our communities safe. Thank you for all that you do." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
Children find forever families at adoption ceremony
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A very special day for eight South Texas children as they were officially adopted into their forever homes. Jessica Garcia said she was blessed to officially become a mom to the baby girl she’s been caring for since she was a newborn. “We adopted our daughter. We have had her since […]
$1M might last longest in Harlingen, 2022 retirement report suggests
A $1 million nest egg won't last you forever in retirement, but how long should it cover expenses in the Rio Grande Valley?
Gov. Abbott serves meals to Operation Lone Star troops in Edinburg
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Gov. Greg Abbott will be visiting South Texas to serve meals to Operation Lone Star service members. Abbott is scheduled to visit Delia’s Tamales in Edinburg on Tuesday morning. Afterwards, Abbott will stop at the South Texas International Airport to greet and serve meals to Texas Department of Public Safety troopers […]
progresstimes.net
A different kind of Thanksgiving, how a Sharyland educator celebrates
Dr. Leila Flores-Torres has spent the last 20 years traveling for Thanksgiving. Her destinations of choice? Areas with rich Indigenous cultures. Flores-Torres is a Mexican immigrant who has lived in the United States for 26 years. She moved to the U.S. at age 24 after she earned her degree and became a licensed psychologist. Once in the states, she eventually married and furthered her education by earning a philosophy doctorate in rehabilitation counseling from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley. Now, Flores-Torres is the special education director at Sharyland ISD.
KRGV
Harlingen CISD students receive backpacks filled with food
Almost 200 kids in Harlingen are getting their week's supply of food from a backpack, thanks to volunteers at a church. The backpack contains peanut butter, mac n' cheese, and water. That is just some of the stuff helping to feed 180 kids from nine different schools in Harlingen. The...
Trailer park fire in McAllen, one dead
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Authorities are investigating a fatal trailer park fire Tuesday that left one person dead. The fire took place Tuesday evening at 400 N. McColl Rd. in McAllen. McAllen Fire Chief Jim Schultz told ValleyCentral that one man has died as a result of the fire. The cause of the trailer park […]
Local organizations help the homeless stay warm
RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Colder temperatures have hit the Valley for about a week and local organizations are making sure everyone has an opportunity to get out of the cold. Andy Valdez is homeless in Harlingen and said he is looking for ways to stay warm. “Right now, we’re just trying to stay […]
Port Isabel Lighthouse to shine beacon for first time in 117 years
SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The first official lighting of the Port Isabel Lighthouse in 117 years will take place on Dec. 9. Funded and coordinated by The Texas Historical Commission, the reproduction of a 3rd Order Fresnel Lens will be fitted into the lantern room at the top of the lighthouse, said the […]
Edinburg to host 11th annual food drive
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Edinburg Cares Food Drive is partnering with community members to assist over 1,000 families this holiday season. The program is with partnering with the City of Edinburg, H-E-B and the Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District. The City of Edinburg and volunteers will visit low-income areas around the city to drop […]
riograndeguardian.com
New Mission EDC leader stresses importance of regional cooperation
MISSION, Texas – The new CEO of Mission Economic Development Corporation says he plans to think and work regionally to help the entire Rio Grande Valley. By way of an example, Teclo Garcia said he was working with McAllen Economic Development Corporation on a project bring new investment into the region.
KRGV
Hidalgo County helps find nine children forever homes, Laredo family shares experience
Six Valley families are a little more whole, nine children were adopted Monday with only a few days left for Thanksgiving Day. Carmen Mendoza and her husband are going back to Laredo with an extra family member. The couple struggled to have children of their own, so they fostered a one-month-old baby named Eliana.
KRGV
WATCH: Brownsville vigil held to commemorate victims in Colorado gay club shooting
A candlelight vigil is being held Tuesday evening in Brownsville to commemorate the victims in the Saturday shooting of a gay club in Colorado that killed five and injured 25 others. The vigil will be held at the parking lot of the bar Barb-B at 942 E. Adams. It will...
Fatal trailer park fire in McAllen under investigation
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Authorities are investigating a fatal trailer park fire Tuesday that left one person dead. McAllen Assistant Fire Chief Juan Gloria told ValleyCentral that one man has died as a result of the fire. “As you can see, behind me, this still is a very active scene, we have our fire investigators […]
Police: Harlingen man arrested, linked to weekend hit-and-run
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The suspect in a hit-and-run that left a man injured on the sidewalk was arrested Wednesday, according to the Harlingen Police Department. Arnulfo Alvizo Gutierrez, 55, of Harlingen, was identified by police as the driver they alleged was involved in a hit-and-run Sunday. He is charged with accident involving serious bodily […]
anjournal.com
Brownsville forms Nursing Association: Absent the digital world
As World War I came to end, the American Red Cross, just like today, saw a need for nurses in our region. To meet this need, Brownsville led the way in forming the first Public Health Nursing Association (PHNA) within the Red Cross chapter.By 1918, the pursuit for providing efficient healthcare to this area was led by two civic- minded ladies: Mrs. James B. Wells and Mrs. Williams S. West, who were newcomers to Brownsville. They were given much credit for their efforts in establishing the PHNA, but they did not do it alone!Cooperation neededAs the movement to bring up-to-date ...
borderreport.com
Local Esto’k Gna tribe decries gentrification of Rio Grande Valley
RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — November is National Native American Heritage Month, ValleyCentral spoke to a local tribal leader who continues to fight for land he says belonged to his people. “We’ve been here since time immemorial. Since first contact with the Spanish when they first forted the...
Longtime weather icon Larry James passes away
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — ValleyCentral is saddened to report the death of longtime weatherman Larry James Eunice. He died on Thursday at the age of 85. Larry James worked at KGBT for decades. He was originally from Louisiana and moved to South Texas in the 1960s. And the Rio Grande Valley knew him as Larry. […]
Three-car accident leaves truck on edge of expressway
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Authorities are investigating a three-vehicle accident that left a pickup truck nearly hanging off the expressway in Brownsville. Investigator Martin Sandoval, public information officer for the Brownsville Police Department, said the accident happened at about 7:25 p.m. near northbound Expressway 77/83 over Boca Chica Boulevard. Sandoval confirmed there were no injuries. […]
