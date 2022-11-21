Read full article on original website
The ‘Ghosts’ Cast Previews Their Magical, Hallmark-Inspired Holiday Episode
You aren’t the only one who loves Hallmark Christmas movies! As we’ll see when CBS’ Ghosts decks the halls on December 15 in a festive two-parter, Sam (Rose McIver) is also a fan. She wants to play merry matchmaker when her sister-in-law Bela (Punam Patel) brings her hopelessly devoted platonic pal Eric (Andrew Leeds) to haunted Woodstone Mansion for the holidays.
Irene Cara, '80s pop star behind 'Fame' and 'Flashdance' theme songs, dies at 63
Actress and singer Irene Cara, an Oscar and Grammy winner best known for the theme songs of "Fame" and "Flashdance" in the early '80s, has died, her publicist said. She was 63. "Please share your thoughts and memories of Irene," Judith Moose said in a tweet announcing the singer's death....
‘Willow’ Star Warwick Davis on Revisiting the Fantasy Franchise
Warwick Davis knows an epic story when he sees one. The man who made his mark in two franchises — as Wicket the Ewok in Star Wars and both Griphook and Filius Flitwick in Harry Potter — says he “always wanted to revisit the character” that placed him at the center of all the action: the title would-be sorcerer from Ron Howard’s 1988 fantasy film Willow.
‘Krapopolis’: Creator Dan Harmon Talks Deconstructing Politics & ‘Community’ (VIDEO)
Rick and Morty co-creator Dan Harmon is the king of cartoons for the current generation of adult animation, and now he’s getting ready to premiere his latest offering Krapopolis on the highly coveted Animation Domination block on Fox. In an interview with TV Insider, Harmon sat with Damian Holbrook...
‘A Tale of Two Christmases’: Kat Barrell on Exploring Life’s Options With Holiday Magic
Emma (Wynonna Earp‘s Kat Barrell) lives two Christmases over the holidays thanks to a little magic in her latest Hallmark movie. In A Tale of Two Christmases (premiering November 26), the aspiring architect misses her flight home and celebrates with her crush, Max (Evan Roderick) and his friends in Chicago. In a parallel universe she does make it home and enjoys holiday traditions with her family and longtime friend Drew (Chandler Massey) in Vermont.
‘BMF’ Trailer: Season 2 Explores the Flenory Brothers’ Expansion Into a National Drug Empire (VIDEO)
Starz has released the trailer for the second season of the Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson-produced series BMF, inspired by the true story of the Flenory brothers, Demetrius “Big Meech” and Terry “Southwest Tee.”. In the footage above, we open in the late ’80s in Detroit,...
TOM PURCELL: The joys of an angel without wings
Editor’s note: This column is an excerpt from Tom Purcell’s new book, “Tips from a New Dog Dad.” Read more chapters at ThurbersTail.com. My Lab puppy, Thurber, was born on Christmas Day, 2020 — the best Christmas blessing I ever received.
What’s Coming & Going From Hulu in December 2022
Looking for something to stream this holiday season? Hulu has you covered with a hefty December lineup of original and network programming. Among the original titles to look out for are Darby and the Dead, Back in the Groove with Taye Diggs, and the film It’s a Wonderful Binge along with others. If you’re in the mood for a gory movie marathon, five Final Destination films will be available for your viewing pleasure. If that’s not quite your speed, try FX‘s Kindred, a new series based on Octavia E. Butler’s famed novel.
Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Scores Highest Audience Tally in 5 Years
NBC and Peacock gobbled up TV audiences this Thanksgiving. The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, which aired live on NBC and was simulcast on Peacock on Thursday, November 22, scored the annual event’s highest tally of total viewers in five years, Nielsen’s figures show. According to Deadline, which...
