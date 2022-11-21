Looking for something to stream this holiday season? Hulu has you covered with a hefty December lineup of original and network programming. Among the original titles to look out for are Darby and the Dead, Back in the Groove with Taye Diggs, and the film It’s a Wonderful Binge along with others. If you’re in the mood for a gory movie marathon, five Final Destination films will be available for your viewing pleasure. If that’s not quite your speed, try FX‘s Kindred, a new series based on Octavia E. Butler’s famed novel.

14 HOURS AGO