Fort Myers, FL

Fort Myers man arrested for using laser pointer to distract RSW flights

By Mariana Ortiz
 5 days ago
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A man was arrested and charged with public order crimes for pointing a green laser light at pilots.

Lee County Sheriff’s Office Aviation Unit received multiple reports from RSW Airport Control Tower regarding a shining green light pointed at aircraft pilots as they approach the airport.

LCSO Aviation Unit responded to Daniels Pkwy and Plantation Rd, minutes later they called about a man shining a green light at their helicopter at least 7 times. Aviation deputies identified the suspect as a man sitting on the front porch of 13222 Greywood Cir, Fort Myers.

LCSO Deputies responded to the house and noticed a man, Alex Leddin Garcia, 28, holding a small handheld laser. Deputies ordered Garcia to drop the device.

Garcia dropped the laser and was detained. His father, who was also in the residency, told deputies that this is the first time he gets in trouble.

Garcia was charged with one count of Misuse of laser lighting device.

Fort Myers, FL
