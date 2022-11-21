Kelly Khumalo is one of Africa’s foremost musicians. She rose to prominence nearly 2 decades ago. Over the years, Kelly has managed to receive numerous major awards as a musician. She has also sold out countless arenas with her LIVE performances. The songstress is also a globally acclaimed TV personality. Kelly has had many TV appearances, most notably headlining her own vastly successful reality series, “Life With Kelly Khumalo” as well as being a judge on “Idols SA” and “Clash of The Choirs”. In addition to her prowess as a public figure, Kelly is also an established entrepreneur. She is the proprietor of several successful business ventures such as the skin care brand known as “Skin By Kelly Khumalo” and her own gin label, “Controversy Gin”. Kelly also has a relatively strong presence on social media, having in excess of 2.5 million followers on her personal Instagram page. The songstress alomg with her companies can be found on any social media platform. The Hype Magazine’s Life & Style correspondent, Charles Myambo (CM) had an interview with Kelly Khumalo (KK). Below are some excerpts from the interview.

1 DAY AGO