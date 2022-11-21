Read full article on original website
How Much is Kanye West Worth After Losing Most of His Fortune?
Kanye West is no longer a billionaire. After being flagged on Instagram and Twitter for antisemitic comments, companies who partnered with the rapper are dropping him en masse. Read More: 10 Richest...
50 Cent Has Scathing 4 Words Of Advice For Kanye West Amid Business Fallouts
50 Cent, who once participated in a 2007 album sales battle with Ye, shared an explicit choice of words for the rapper on Instagram.
Famed Musician Announces He Is Running for President
Famed musician Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, has announced that he once again plans to run for President of the United States in 2024, according to the New York Post. West, 45, said in a video that known far-right figure Milo Yiannopoulos is working on his campaign.
The Hollywood Gossip
Kanye West: Screw Donald Trump! I'm Running For President Too!
Last week, surrounded by hundreds of supporters and roughly four thousand American flags, Donald Trump announced that he’ll be running for president in 2024. The news didn’t come as much of a surprise, of course. In fact, it’s a pretty safe bet that Trump will run for president...
hotnewhiphop.com
D.L. Hughley Says Kanye West Would Be In A Conservatorship If He Was A Woman
D.L. Hughley says that if Kanye West “had a vagina,” he’d be in a conservatorship. D.L. Hughley says that Kanye West would already be in a conservatorship if he were a woman. The comedian made the statement while discussing West’s recent behavior with TMZ at LAX on Monday.
Donald Trump's Miserable Thanksgiving
The former president will wake up on November 24 facing a new battery lawsuit, as well as other headaches.
netflixjunkie.com
Why Did Kanye West Call His Proposal to Kim Kardashian a “DONDA exercise?”
If you have been Keeping Up With the Kardashians, you must be aware of how lavishly Kanye West went down on one knee to win his then-girlfriend’s hand for marriage. From a grand baseball ground to orchestra and fireworks, the Donda owner had made sure that there was no shortcoming in turning Kim Kardashian’s 33rd birthday into a perfect proposal night. Although the couple recently had a showbiz split of the decade, Ye had once proposed to his love interest in the most extravagant way possible.
HipHopDX.com
Kanye West's 'Shalom' Tweet Gets Response From Israel
Kanye West‘s Hebrew greeting he used to announce his return to Twitter has gotten a response from the country of Israel. Ye tweeted out “Shalom” when Elon Musk restored his Twitter account on Sunday (November 20) following his suspension from numerous social media sites in October related to anti-Semitic hate speech.
netflixjunkie.com
Not Just Money, THIS Severed Tie for Kanye West Directly Affects His Divorce Proceedings With Kim Kardashian
Kanye West is no stranger to scandals and controversies. However, this time around, the rapper did not get off scot-free. Apart from public backlash, his antisemitic rhetoric on social media also resulted in the dissolution of several of his partnerships, from Adidas to Balenciaga to Gap, and many more. While Ye incurred several losses because of these falling outs, a recently severed tie even affects the Donda rapper’s relationship with Kim Kardashian.
Barron Trump Soars to 6-Foot-5 Height With Dark Suiting & Loafers at Tiffany Trump’s Wedding at Mar-a-Lago
Barron Trump was formally dressed for sister Tiffany Trump’s wedding. For the occasion, held at the Trump family’s Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Fla., Trump wore a classic black tuxedo. His ensemble featured a long-sleeved blazer with pointed lapels, as well as matching trousers. Layered over a white collared shirt, the 16-year-old’s ensemble was completed with a black bow-tie and light pink boutonniere, as seen on Instagram.
50 Cent On Kanye West’s Career Amid Controversies: “It’s A Wrap”
Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson has shared his sentiments about Kanye West and all of the controversy surrounding his anti-semitic comments. In a nutshell, 50 advised that it’s best that West “buy the car he likes and just ride off into the sunset.”. In a since-deleted Instagram...
Kanye West Announces He's Running For President Against Donald Trump, Two Years After His Disastrous First Attempt In 2020
Kanye West announced he will be running for President in 2024 and will go against his ex-BFF Donald Trump, RadarOnline.com has learned. On Sunday, a video was released of Kanye hanging out with far-right commentator Milo Yiannopoulos. A cameraman follows the two as they enter a parking lot. Kanye told the photographer that he was working on the campaign with Milo. “Is that an announcement,” Kanye said. Kanye added, “I guess it is.” The two then laughed hysterically while walking through the front doors. Milo told Kanye, “Thanks, I accept.” Later, the cameraman asked Kanye, “So are you running?” to...
‘I’m being humbled’: Kanye West compares himself to George Floyd as he brands family ‘greedy’ over lawsuit
Kanye West claims George Floyd’s killer didn’t really have knee on his neck. Kanye West has compared himself to George Floyd after questioning the nature of his death at the hands of a Minnesota police officer. The 45-year-old rapper made a number of claims about Floyd’s death in...
Everything 50 Cent Has Said About Kanye West After Antisemitic Ban
50 Cent has urged fellow rapper Ye to "ride off into the sunset," following his antisemitic comments and reports of admiration for Hitler.
wegotthiscovered.com
Even Israel, the country, wants to distance itself from Kanye West
After those weeks in October when Ye attacked his career and reputation with a sledgehammer, things have been somewhat quieter of late. But that may be changing, as his Twitter account has been reactivated, and he’s back with a vengeance with an ominous tweet making light of his multiple antisemitic comments.
Twitter reacts to Kanye West announcing 2024 campaign: ‘Can it get any crazier?’
Ye, the musician previously known as Kanye West, has said that he’s intending to run for president in 2024. In a video posted to the X17 YouTube Channel on Sunday, Ye appeared with far-right commentator Milo Yiannopoulos in which Ye appeared to refer to him as his campaign manager. Ye’s 2020 campaign became known for its unpredictability amid claims that he could win over some Black voters who may have voted for President Joe Biden, Reuters noted at the time. While he conceded that he lost in 2020, he immediately appeared to set up expectations for another run, posting...
Herschel Walker's 'Erection' Remark Sparks Torrent of Memes, Jokes
Walker is hoping to secure a seat in the Senate representing Georgia, and faces a runoff election against Democratic incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock.
Consequence Is Upset G.O.O.D. Music Artists Aren’t Defending Kanye West
Ye’s confidant, Consequence, is wondering why more of his homie's artists aren’t standing up for their boss. The post Consequence Is Upset G.O.O.D. Music Artists Aren’t Defending Kanye West appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
hotnewhiphop.com
Kanye West Causes Mayhem At ComplexCon, Crowd Goes Wild
It was utter chaos over the weekend when Ye made a surprise appearance. These days, everyone wants a piece of Kanye West. After a brief lull from West following a string of controversies, the Rap mogul has returned with news. The Donda hitmaker recently confirmed that he would make his bid for president in the 2024 election. Additionally, West plans to kick off his campaign by selling his Balenciaga gear for $20 a piece.
hotnewhiphop.com
Kanye West Returns To Twitter
Kanye West is back on Twitter. Kanye West returned to Twitter on Sunday to see if he has regained access to his account. The platform’s new owner, Elon Musk, welcomed back several banned celebrities the night before. “Testing Testing Seeing if my Twitter is unblocked,” Ye wrote in a...
