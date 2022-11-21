ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snohomish County, WA

Comments / 0

Related
lynnwoodtoday.com

School board receives budget updates, Martha Lake Elementary student presentation

The Edmonds School District Board of Directors at its Tuesday, Nov. 22 meeting received a student presentation and school improvement plan from Martha Lake Elementary School. During the presentation, students from each grade talked to the board about the school’s new pledge. Martha Lake Elementary Principal Stephanie Kay-Fredrickson said surveys were given to each class regarding what the pledge should be about. From those, staff pieced together the official pledge, which three kindergarteners recited for the board:
EDMONDS, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Nightly closure of 46th Ave W transit center ramps planned starting Nov. 28

Starting Monday, Nov. 28, Sound Transit contractors are scheduled to work on overhead operations at the Lynnwood City Center Transit Station Park and Ride lot. This work will requirethe closure of 46th Avenue West on- and off-ramps from 10 p.m.-5 a.m. Nov. 28 through Dec. 1, excluding weekends. Detours will be provided (see map).
LYNNWOOD, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Scene in Lynnwood: Police promote two officers

The Lynnwood Police Department recently honored two of its officers with promotions. Sara Varela was promoted from custody officer to custody sergeant and Denis Molloy was promoted from a community health and safety officer to patrol sergeant.
LYNNWOOD, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Reminder: Lynnwood High School’s Vendor Splendor Nov. 26

A reminder that Lynnwood High School’s Vendor Splendor 2022 is returning Saturday, Nov. 26. Browse and shop from vendors who will have unique gifts and crafts. The event includes door prizes and a bake sale. For more information, email vendorsplendor@lhsroyalboosters.com. Lynnwood High School is located at 18212 North Road...
LYNNWOOD, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Restaurant News: Edmonds’ Leftcraft a great choice for holiday guests

This time of year, friends and family come to visit from near and far. Entertaining everyone at home can be fun and it can be very overwhelming. Maybe you don’t have the energy to clean up your living space. Maybe you don’t have time to cook up snacks or a meal that you want to serve to your guests. It all takes work and time — for some it comes effortlessly and for others it is a nightmare and creates anxiety. Fortunately, we live in a city where there are loads of places where you can entertain you guests without any hassle. Many local bars and restaurants are great places meet up with friends and family.
EDMONDS, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy