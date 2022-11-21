Read full article on original website
City seeks members for Lynnwood Arts Commission, History and Heritage Board
Are you interested in the arts, culture, heritage and history? Do you want to give back to your community? The City of Lynnwood invites you to think about joining one of two advisory boards. The Lynnwood Arts Commission is looking for people with knowledge of art and social justice, community...
School board receives budget updates, Martha Lake Elementary student presentation
The Edmonds School District Board of Directors at its Tuesday, Nov. 22 meeting received a student presentation and school improvement plan from Martha Lake Elementary School. During the presentation, students from each grade talked to the board about the school’s new pledge. Martha Lake Elementary Principal Stephanie Kay-Fredrickson said surveys were given to each class regarding what the pledge should be about. From those, staff pieced together the official pledge, which three kindergarteners recited for the board:
Nightly closure of 46th Ave W transit center ramps planned starting Nov. 28
Starting Monday, Nov. 28, Sound Transit contractors are scheduled to work on overhead operations at the Lynnwood City Center Transit Station Park and Ride lot. This work will requirethe closure of 46th Avenue West on- and off-ramps from 10 p.m.-5 a.m. Nov. 28 through Dec. 1, excluding weekends. Detours will be provided (see map).
Scene in Lynnwood: Police promote two officers
The Lynnwood Police Department recently honored two of its officers with promotions. Sara Varela was promoted from custody officer to custody sergeant and Denis Molloy was promoted from a community health and safety officer to patrol sergeant.
Reminder: Lynnwood High School’s Vendor Splendor Nov. 26
A reminder that Lynnwood High School’s Vendor Splendor 2022 is returning Saturday, Nov. 26. Browse and shop from vendors who will have unique gifts and crafts. The event includes door prizes and a bake sale. For more information, email vendorsplendor@lhsroyalboosters.com. Lynnwood High School is located at 18212 North Road...
Public invited to sponsor wreaths for Wreaths Across America event in Monroe Dec. 17
For the second year in a row, Monroe-based Ward Roney Jr. VFW Post 7511 and its auxiliary invite the community to usher in the holiday season by remembering the fallen heroes who fought for our freedom. The post is partnering with Wreaths Across America, a nonprofit organization that coordinates wreath-laying...
Man arrested after barricading himself inside Hwy 99 business, starting fire
A suspect who barricaded himself inside a Lynnwood business Friday night and started a fire using propane tanks was arrested after a four-hour standoff, Lynnwood police reported. Police were initially dispatched to a call in the 17700 block of Highway 99 at approximately 4:15 p.m. for a man threatening a...
Restaurant News: Edmonds’ Leftcraft a great choice for holiday guests
This time of year, friends and family come to visit from near and far. Entertaining everyone at home can be fun and it can be very overwhelming. Maybe you don’t have the energy to clean up your living space. Maybe you don’t have time to cook up snacks or a meal that you want to serve to your guests. It all takes work and time — for some it comes effortlessly and for others it is a nightmare and creates anxiety. Fortunately, we live in a city where there are loads of places where you can entertain you guests without any hassle. Many local bars and restaurants are great places meet up with friends and family.
