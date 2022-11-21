Read full article on original website
Related
Iowa Football: Everything Kirk Ferentz said following Iowa's stunning 24-17 loss to Nebraska
The Hawkeyes suffer their fifth defeat of the season and are likely out of contention for the Big Ten West division title. Following Friday's loss, Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz met with the media to address a variety of topics. Here's everything he had to say. We didn’t do the...
Michigan football celebrates win over Ohio State at hockey game
The Wolverines football team took the ice after a resounding victory over the Buckeyes.
Big Ten football power rankings: No doubt about No. 1
The Big Ten regular season has come to a close and the matchup is set for the Big Ten championship. Not surprisingly, the conference title game will include the best team in the conference, who just so happens to be the defending conference champion as well. Michigan and Ohio State were playing at a different level from the rest of the Big Ten for the majority of the year, and the much-anticipated showdown in Columbus, Ohio came out living up to the hype before the momentum of the game slanted entirely in favor of the Wolverines. And with that, Michigan climbed...
No. 3 Wisconsin Too Much for No. 5 Nebraska
The biggest hurdle for Nebraska volleyball the last several years has been that team from Madison, and on Friday the Badgers tripped up the Huskers yet again. No. 5 Nebraska fell to No. 3 Wisconsin in Lincoln in four sets on Black Friday: 21-25, 25-21, 21-25, 19-25. The Badger victory gave them their fourth-straight Big Ten championship.
Comments / 0