Read full article on original website
Related
Polygon
The bloody thriller The Menu finishes the grim story that Pig started
This review was first published in conjunction with The Menu’s premiere at the 2022 Fantastic Fest. It has been updated and republished for the movie’s theatrical release. One of the most-discussed movie scenes of 2021 reads like an unplanned prequel to Mark Mylod’s black, bloody comedic thriller The Menu. In Michael Sarnoski’s Pig, chef-turned-backwoods-recluse Rob gently eviscerates the chef of a ritzy haute cuisine restaurant, who also happens to be one of Rob’s former employees. In Rob’s view, the other chef betrayed himself when he abandoned his dream of owning an intimate, comfortable pub, in favor of serving elaborately deconstructed food to snobs who mostly care about how much it costs. “Every day, you wake up and there’ll be less of you,” Rob tells the chef, who looks devastated — but not like he disagrees. “You live your life for them, and they don’t even see you. You don’t even see yourself.”
Where Is Melinda Dillon Now? Why Isn't She in the 'A Christmas Story' Sequel?
When A Christmas Story first premiered in 1983, it instantly became one of the best holiday movies for families. It tells the magical story of a youngster named Ralphie Parker who spends Christmas trying to avoid getting attacked by the school bully. He also has a major goal in mind — to snag the best possible Christmas gift ever. He's got his eye on the Red Ryder air rifle.
wegotthiscovered.com
Brendan Fraser defends the most hideously dated aspect of ‘The Mummy’ movies
Brendan Fraser‘s triumphant return to the spotlight is one that brings a happy tear to just about any eye. After overcoming some heinous setbacks from the hands of the industry, the former action star is back up to bat and going hard with the home runs, most notably in the form of The Whale, the upcoming Darren Aronofsky drama that’s set to make a wave or two at the Oscars.
The 25 Best New Christmas Movies of 2022
'Tis the season...to stay in with one of these heartwarming flicks.
Netflix’s ‘Wednesday’: Tim Burton’s Addams Family Spin-Off Is an Unimaginative Bore
The Addams Family gets a drearily formulaic makeover with Wednesday, a new Netflix series, premiering Nov. 23, that wedges the family’s mordant goth daughter into a boarding school drama that’s a pale photocopy of Harry Potter—and its lesser Percy Jackson/The School for Good and Evil/Vampire Academy offspring. Misbegotten on almost every front, it mines its name-brand IP for familiar romance and horror, and proves all the more depressing for being the handiwork of the very artist who decades ago pioneered such macabre teen terrain: Tim Burton.On a purely aesthetic level, Burton—who executive produces and directs the eight-episode series’ first four...
Digital Trends
The 10 best movie sequels ever made
Making a sequel is not easy. Generally, it means that the movie you’re expanding on was a success, at least with some people, and it also means that expectations are even higher for following installments. Sometimes, though, it’s possible for filmmakers to defy gravity and come back with a...
Your Guide to All the Christmas Movies on Netflix for 2022 Holidays
RATING: TV-G OFFICIAL SYNOPSIS: “When a small town’s letters to Santa accidentally go up in smoke, two elves venture out of the North Pole to retrieve every missing wish.”. 1000 Miles From Christmas (2021) STARRING: Tamar Novas, Andrea Ros. RATING: TV-MA OFFICIAL SYNOPSIS: “An auditor who completely despises...
New ‘Planes, Trains and Automobiles’ Deleted Scenes Add Dark Subplot to Thanksgiving Classic
The newly released deleted scenes from 'Planes, Trains and Automobiles' include one dark subplot it's maybe best they left on the cutting room floor.
The Delightful Sausage review – delicious cult comedy
The tale of two ‘mucky northern oiks’ on a quest for success is less important than the joyful jokes, backchat and smutty puns en route
Everything New on Netflix This Christmas Season
If you would like to forego the typical Christmas traditions like big family meals and parties and instead plan to ignore the world, stay in bed, and watch Netflix, first of all: There is no shame in that. Man, it sounds really nice, to be honest. And if that’s the way you want to go, Netflix will oblige with a whole mess of new holiday-themed movies and television shows in the coming weeks.
Harper's Bazaar
Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling's Full Relationship Timeline
Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes may be one of the most private couples in Hollywood, but the strong bond between them is still unmistakable. After hitting it off on set of the 2012 film The Place Beyond the Pines, the actors embarked on what has since become a serious 11-year romance that has produced various collaborations, two young daughters, and, most recently, wedding bells.
Beach Beacon
Opening: New movie releases
A number of new movies and limited television series will debut this week, including the following titles opening in theaters or premiering via video on demand on various streaming platforms:. ‘Strange World’. Genre: Computer-animated science-fiction action adventure. Cast: Jake Gyllenhaal, Dennis Quaid, Jaboukie Young-White, Gabrielle Union, and Lucy Liu. Director:...
Review: 'Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio' is a feast for the eyes and ears
The 1883 novel by Carlo Collodi has inspired dozens of film and TV shows.
Harper's Bazaar
The Ultimate Gourmand Gift Guide
Oftentimes, the best gifts are the one that you can reuse time and time again or share with the ones you love. Foodie-centric offerings are no exception. Whether you're shopping for the home baker in your life or your best friend who's always inviting you out to happy hour, there's a thoughtful luxury gift out there to help them embrace their inner gourmand. Unique plateware, classics from Le Creuset, and cult favorite kitchen essentials are all ahead. Whether you're giving the best food and dining gifts to yourself or someone close to you, prepare to transform into a domestic goddess.
Harper's Bazaar
#TheBrand | Marina Raphael on how a good handbag should be a "conversation starter"
Each month, we look into an exciting and innovative label that is taking the fashion world by storm in our regular feature #TheBrand. This time, we turn the spotlight on handbag designer Marina Raphael whose glitzy accessories have found an A-list fanbase. “A good handbag should be a conversation starter,”...
nexttv.com
MeTV Offers Specials Celebrating Animation, and Christmas
MeTV offers a pair of holiday specials celebrating animation, including a Bugs Bunny takeover of Saturday Morning Cartoons on November 26 and Toon In With Me’s primetime take on A Christmas Carol December 5. The Saturday Morning Cartoons special features the three original shorts that comprised the 1979 TV...
Comments / 0