‘Flashdance’ Singer Irene Cara Dead at 63
Irene Cara, the Oscar-winning singer best known for performing the title track of the 1983 film Flashdance, has died at the age of 63. Cara’s publicist Judith Moose announced the late performer’s death on Saturday via Twitter. “It is with profound sadness that on behalf of her family I announce the passing of Irene Cara,”
Stormzy Calls On Sampha, Black Sherif, India Arie & More For Third Studio Album ‘This Is What I Mean’
After much fanfare, Stormzy’s third full-length album, This Is What I Mean, has now been released. He first signposted that something was coming with the marathon “Mel Made Me Do It” visual (which sadly doesn’t feature on the album), before officially kicking off the build-up with “Hide & Seek” in October.
NBA YoungBoy Says He’ll Give Up Rapping for $100 Million
YoungBoy Never Broke Again is ready to give up the rap game … for the right price. The Baton Rouge rapper took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a photo of his portable hard drive. YoungBoy told his followers he was willing to sell the storage device for a whopping nine figures; and once the transaction was completed, he would retire from rapping.
We Danced on Our Desks by Philip Norman review – an unbeatable portrait of a writer finding his voice
The old line that if you remember the 60s you really weren’t there is given a proper pasting by this clear-sighted and intricately detailed memoir. It crash lands right into the middle of that fabled decade and makes sure we’ll never forget it either. Philip Norman (born 1943), biographer of the Beatles, has the journalist’s vital gift of recall – faces, places, tones of voice – but also the funny bones of a satirist. We Danced on Our Desks might be the drollest account of life on a 1960s newspaper since Michael Frayn’s Towards the End of the Morning.
Beloved Hip-Hop Manager Jonathan ‘Hovain’ Hylton Has Died
Veteran hip-hop manager Jonathan “Hovain” Hylton has passed away. The tragic news was announced on Saturday in a message shared to Hovain’s Instagram account. “It is with deep regret that we message to all family, friends, and colleagues that Jonathan ‘Hovain’ Hylton passed away while at his home on Friday. He was a beloved and devoted father, husband, son, brother, and a proud Brooklyn representative,” the statement read.
Patta and Tommy Hilfiger Drop “One More” Music Video With Wiki, MIKE, and The Alchemist Ahead of Capsule Drop
Patta and Tommy Hilfiger reunite just in time for the gift-giving season. More than a year after dropping their first collaborative collection, the brands came through with PattaXTommy, a streetwear range that celebrates 1990s hip-hop. The capsule’s campaign aptly stars MIKE and Wiki, NYC natives who cooked up a special track in support of the collection. The song, titled “One More,” was produced by The Alchemist and received an official video, directed by Nicholas Stafford Briggs.
Toasty Digital Shares Christmas Mashup Project That Samples Kendrick Lamar, Drake, Ice Spice, and More
Toasty Digital rings in the holiday season with a star-studded mashup project. The effort, titled Instrumentals From My Mama’s Christmas Party, is hosted by Kendrick Lamar with beats and an accompanying visual by Toasty Digital. The holiday special consists of 11 sections—including an intro, outro, and interlude—that samples everyone from Drake and *NSYNC to Cardi B and Perry Como to Ice Spice and Miley Cyrus, Baby Keem and Frank Sinatra.
Jim Jones and Juelz Santana Weigh in on 21 Savage’s Controversial Nas Comment
Jim Jones and Juelz Santana have come to 21 Savage’s defense. During a recent interview on the No Jumper podcast, the Dipset members addressed 21’s controversial comments about Nas. The ATL-based, London-born rapper caused quite the stir this month when he chimed in on a Clubhouse discussion titled...
Vivica A. Fox Rips Kanye West for Using Her in Campaign Video
Vivica A. Fox is calling out Kanye West for including a clip of her in the rapper’s latest campaign video. In the video, which Ye posted to Twitter earlier this week, Vivica can be heard criticizing West. “Yo, Kanye. Eff you. And I mean that with everything inside of...
Reebok CEO Todd Krinsky on Jay-Z, 50 Cent, and Shaq | The Complex Sneakers Podcast
The Complex Sneakers Podcast is co-hosted by Joe La Puma, Brendan Dunne, and Matt Welty. This week they are joined by Reebok CEO Todd Krinsky, who started out in the sneaker brand’s mailroom and worked his way up to the top of the company. Krinsky relives Reebok’s sneaker wars in the ‘90s, the mega endorsement deals with Jay-Z and 50 Cent, its bid at signing LeBron James, and more. Also, the cohosts touch on Odell Beckham Jr.’s lawsuit against Nike and their favorite holiday-themed sneakers.
Earn Your Leisure Brings Their Popular Market Monday Series to MSG With Floyd Mayweather and Jadakiss
Prior to the pandemic, American Progress reported the average Black household had about $142,330 compared to $980,549 from that of a white household—giving Black households 14.5 percent of the wealth of white households. That number has changed today according to NPR. “For every dollar the average white American has,...
Juelz Santana Reflects on The Lox and Dipset ‘Verzuz’ Battle: ‘They’re More of a Group’
Juelz Santana is keeping 100. During a recent interview with DJ Vlad, the Dipset member addressed his group’s Verzuz battle against fellow New Yorkers The Lox. The event, which went down in summer 2021, reportedly garnered more than five million views and resulted in a streaming spike for both acts.
Best New Canadian Tracks This Week: Izzy-S, Shanuka, Rymz, Bundog & Pressa
It’s hard to keep up with new tracks every week. With a bevy of songs being released every day, we made a list highlighting some new tracks from Canadian artists. Izzy-S has all the fundamentals for a sticky banger with enough replay value to last months. A vicious beat? Check. An incredibly catchy hook? Check. A nasty beat switch? It’s there too. It’s one of the finest and fiery songs to come out of Quebec this year.
Israel Adesanya Explains How ‘Naruto’ Has Inspired Him on ‘Hot Ones’
On the latest episode of Hot Ones, MMA fighter Israel Adesanya broke down how anime has inspired him. “In so many different ways, it’s helped me tell my own story, be the protagonist in my own story,” he said at the 13-minute point of the episode, noting how Naruto in particular has inspired his fighting. “I’ve already seen the setup for my next storyline, the hunter becomes the hunted. Certain characters and animes, I draw inspiration from. Like when Gai Sensei, who is Rock Lee’s master, when he opened the 8th gate… I cried actually when that moment happened, it’s just inspiring.”
Sneakbo Drops Off New Mixtape ‘Made In Brixton’
Continuing a staggering run of productivity that’s seen him release one full-length project every single year since 2018, the black cat himself, Sneakbo, is back with his brand new mixtape Made In Brixton. It’s a mammoth release, too, packing 21 tracks into its one-hour runtime. Despite that, he’s kept...
Corteiz Collides With Manchester Rapper Meekz For Collaborative Capsule
Arguably the hardest player on the UK streetwear scene right now, London-based brand Corteiz has very much perfected the secret sauce to its success. Following team-ups with British heavyweights Dave and Central Cee, the bedroom-born label now ushers in a new project, teaming up with Manchester’s very own Meekz.
Getting To Know BNXN, The Afro-Fusion Artist Setting A New Mood From Nigeria—To The World
This time last year, rising Nigerian artist BNXN (pronounced Benson, a phonetic play on his surname) was on stage supporting Wizkid at a packed-out O2 Arena. “That was the most epic moment of my life,” he tells me, with a grin of accomplishment beaming across his face. Joining Wiz for a performance of their collab hit-song, “Mood”, the artist formerly known as BUJU was welcomed by an uproar of excitement from the crowd—all 20,000 people devotedly singing his hook, I’m in a big mood!, back to him.
Russell Westbrook, Diddy, 50 Cent, and More Give Back for Thanksgiving
Celebrities and entertainers are showing love to their communities this Thanksgiving. This year, some of the biggest names in hip-hop and beyond hosted charity events and turkey drives for families in need. Among those giving back are 50 Cent in collaboration with the Houston Rockets, Fetty Wap, the whole Quality Control label, and Russell Westbrook via his Why Not? Foundation.
Bob Dylan’s Handwritten ‘Desolation Row’ Lyrics Are Being Sold for $425,000
Here’s your chance to own a piece of music history. Just be prepared to write a six-figure check. Memorabilia dealer Moments In Time is selling Bob Dylan’s handwritten lyrics to “Desolation Row,” a fan-favorite record that appeared on his 1965 album Highway 61 Revisited. The manuscript has been listed with a $425,000 price tag, an unsurprising figure when you consider the item’s rarity.
UK Rap Newcomer Strandz Gives Us Early-00s Feels On “Us Against The World”
Born in Germany, raised in Nigeria and now based in South London, newcomer Strandz’s upbringing has given him a unique perspective in the rap scene. Back in April, he stunned us all with “Don’t Let Them See You Cry” and now he’s back with another soul-sampling gem in “Us Against The World”.
