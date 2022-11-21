Read full article on original website
Related
How Criminal Minds: Evolution's Zach Gilford Found Out He'd Be Co-Starring With His Wife
Watch: Streaming Guide Fall 2022: What to Watch on Netflix, HBO Max & More. Criminal Minds: Evolution is a family affair for Zach Gilford. The Friday Night Lights alum is joined by wife Kiele Sanchez in Paramount+'s reboot of Criminal Minds, which returned with two new episodes Nov. 24. And while this may be news to fans of the couple, Gilford exclusively revealed to E! News that he too was surprised with the casting during production.
Kim Kardashian Tells North About the Night She Was Conceived
Watch: Kim Kardashian Tells North West About the Night She Was Conceived. North West's origin story involves a bit of fashion. Kim Kardashian got candid with daughter North about the night she was conceived during the Nov. 24 episode of Hulu's The Kardashians. As seen in the footage, Kim brought the story up while she and the 9-year-old were visiting designer Olivier Rousteing in Paris, France, and, as Kim explained, Olivier possibly had something to do with North's creation.
Blake Lively Reveals She’s Watched This ‘90s Movie “Too Many Times”
Watch: Blake Lively REACTS to Ryan Reynolds' Dancing on Instagram. Blake Lively is living out her lab-coat fantasy. Named one of The Hollywood Reporter's 40 Biggest Celebrity Entrepreneurs in 2022, the actress recently got candid about her passion for "product development," saying it came from her love of an unexpected Disney film.
Kris Jenner Shades Tristan Thompson While Discussing Baby Names
A name says a lot about a person—and a family. The Nov. 24 episode of Hulu's The Kardashians featured the arrival of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's baby boy, who was born via surrogate in...
Iconic Horror Actress Eliminates Herself on The Masked Singer
It might be turkey time, but The Masked Singer dialed it back to spooky season. The Nov. 23 Fright Night-themed episode brought the arrival of two new celebrity competitors—and a self-imposed...
Dean McDermott Praises “Hot Wife” Tori Spelling Amid Relationship Speculation
Watch: Dean McDermott Fiercely Defends Wife Tori Spelling After Backlash. Dean McDermott's tribute to Tori Spelling has us saying 9021OMG. The former Chopped Canada host showered his wife of 16 years with affection in a recent social media post, putting continued rumors of marital woes between the two firmly to rest. Dean posted a snap of Tori wearing a black zip-front jacket with her blonde hair cascading down her torso.
One Direction's Liam Payne Moves on From Maya Henry With Kate Cassidy
Watch: Why Liam Payne's Ex Fiancee Was "Blindsided" By Their Split. Liam Payne and Kate Cassidy are going strong. The One Direction alum and his new flame were photographed stylishly stepping out for a dinner date in London, making this their second public appearance since being seen together at a Halloween party.
America Ferrera and Vanessa Williams’ Ugly Betty Reunion Is Something to Be Thankful for
Watch: See America Ferrera & Vanessa Williams' Ugly Betty Reunion. This reunion got us nostalgic for Ugly Betty. It's a Thanksgiving reunion for the ages with America Ferrera, Michael Urie and Vanessa Williams smiling for the camera in a series of snaps on America's Instagram. "Betty & Marc & Wilhelmina,"...
Joe Jonas Recalls Auditioning for Spider-Man Role
Watch: Will Joe Jonas Buy Taylor Swift Tickets for Sophie Turner?. From "Lovebug" to Spider-Man? Not so fast, tiger. In a new interview, Joe Jonas says he was once a contender for the title role in the 2012 movie The Amazing Spider-Man. "I remember years ago I was up for...
See Nick Cannon's Baby Girl Onyx Make "Boss Moves" During Father-Daughter Zoom Chat
Watch: Chili's Restaurant TROLLS Nick Cannon About Baby No. 12. Nick Cannon has a boss baby on his hands. On Nov. 23, a day before Thanksgiving, the comedian shared a sweet photo of himself cuddling with his newborn daughter Onyx Ice—who he shares with model LaNisha Cole—as the two hopped on a Zoom video chat. The image, shared on Instagram, showed Nick's baby girl sitting on his lap as he held a phone up to her face.
Will Elton John’s Sons Follow in His Musical Footsteps? He Says…
Following the yellow brick road. Hot on the heels of his star-studded show at Los Angeles' Dodgers Stadium, Elton John weighed in on whether his sons Zachary, 11 and Elijah, 9, who he shares with...
You’ll Have a Blue Crush Over Kate Bosworth’s Tribute to Justin Long
Kate Bosworth is that into Justin Long. Case in point: Her Thanksgiving tribute to the He's Just Not That In You actor. On Nov. 24, the Blue Crush alum posted several photos of their autumnal...
Where Mandy Moore Stands With Shane West 20 Years After A Walk to Remember
Watch: "A Walk to Remember" Turns 20 -- LOOK BACK!. Mandy Moore and Shane West may have finished filming A Walk to Remember long ago, but they never called cut on their friendship. It's been almost two decades since A Walk to Remember hit theaters back in 2002. And with...
Hayden Panettiere Spotted Out With Ex Brian Hickerson Ahead of Thanksgiving Holiday
Watch: Hayden Panettiere Reunites With Ex After His Jail Release. Following years of relationship and legal issues, Hayden Panettiere and Brian Hickerson remain friends—and travel companions. The two were spotted together inside a departures terminal at Los Angeles International Airport Nov. 23, one day before the Thanksgiving holiday. "Hayden...
Irene Cara, Singer of Fame and Flashdance Theme Songs, Dead at 63
The entertainment world has lost an '80s icon. Irene Cara, known for singing the joyful theme songs to the cult musical films Fame and Flashdance, has died. she was 63. Her publicist, Judith A. Moose, announced the star's death on Twitter Nov. 25. "It is with profound sadness that on behalf of the family I announce the passing of Irene Cara. The Academy Award winning actress, singer, songwriter, and producer passed away in her Florida home. Her cause of death is currently unknown and will be released when information is available."
