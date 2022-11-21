ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Criminal Minds: Evolution's Zach Gilford Found Out He'd Be Co-Starring With His Wife

Criminal Minds: Evolution is a family affair for Zach Gilford. The Friday Night Lights alum is joined by wife Kiele Sanchez in Paramount+'s reboot of Criminal Minds, which returned with two new episodes Nov. 24. And while this may be news to fans of the couple, Gilford exclusively revealed to E! News that he too was surprised with the casting during production.
Kim Kardashian Tells North About the Night She Was Conceived

North West's origin story involves a bit of fashion. Kim Kardashian got candid with daughter North about the night she was conceived during the Nov. 24 episode of Hulu's The Kardashians. As seen in the footage, Kim brought the story up while she and the 9-year-old were visiting designer Olivier Rousteing in Paris, France, and, as Kim explained, Olivier possibly had something to do with North's creation.
Blake Lively Reveals She’s Watched This ‘90s Movie “Too Many Times”

Blake Lively is living out her lab-coat fantasy. Named one of The Hollywood Reporter's 40 Biggest Celebrity Entrepreneurs in 2022, the actress recently got candid about her passion for "product development," saying it came from her love of an unexpected Disney film.
Dean McDermott Praises “Hot Wife” Tori Spelling Amid Relationship Speculation

Dean McDermott's tribute to Tori Spelling has us saying 9021OMG. The former Chopped Canada host showered his wife of 16 years with affection in a recent social media post, putting continued rumors of marital woes between the two firmly to rest. Dean posted a snap of Tori wearing a black zip-front jacket with her blonde hair cascading down her torso.
One Direction's Liam Payne Moves on From Maya Henry With Kate Cassidy

Liam Payne and Kate Cassidy are going strong. The One Direction alum and his new flame were photographed stylishly stepping out for a dinner date in London, making this their second public appearance since being seen together at a Halloween party.
Joe Jonas Recalls Auditioning for Spider-Man Role

From "Lovebug" to Spider-Man? Not so fast, tiger. In a new interview, Joe Jonas says he was once a contender for the title role in the 2012 movie The Amazing Spider-Man. "I remember years ago I was up for...
See Nick Cannon's Baby Girl Onyx Make "Boss Moves" During Father-Daughter Zoom Chat

Nick Cannon has a boss baby on his hands. On Nov. 23, a day before Thanksgiving, the comedian shared a sweet photo of himself cuddling with his newborn daughter Onyx Ice—who he shares with model LaNisha Cole—as the two hopped on a Zoom video chat. The image, shared on Instagram, showed Nick's baby girl sitting on his lap as he held a phone up to her face.
Irene Cara, Singer of Fame and Flashdance Theme Songs, Dead at 63

The entertainment world has lost an '80s icon. Irene Cara, known for singing the joyful theme songs to the cult musical films Fame and Flashdance, has died. she was 63. Her publicist, Judith A. Moose, announced the star's death on Twitter Nov. 25. "It is with profound sadness that on behalf of the family I announce the passing of Irene Cara. The Academy Award winning actress, singer, songwriter, and producer passed away in her Florida home. Her cause of death is currently unknown and will be released when information is available."
