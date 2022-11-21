Rome school board names Epps CTAE director, accepts resignation of RHS band director Chad Hannah

Christy Epps

The Rome Board of Education approved the promotion of Christy Epps as director of the college and career academy on Monday and declined to let band director Chad Hannah rescind his resignation.

School board members unanimously approved Epps as director of Career, Technical, and Agricultural Education after an hour-long closed session at the Rome City Schools Central Office.

“The wealth of experience Dr. Epps brings to this role will be fundamental in the long-term growth of Rome City Schools College and Career Academy,” said Superintendent Eric L. Holland.

Later in the afternoon it was announced that Rome City Schools “accepted the resignation of the Rome High School band director.” That announcement came after Hannah, who had previously tendered his resignation, was seeking to withdraw the resignation, according to an email sent Friday.

The word that Hannah would be leaving the RHS band prompted a significant social media outcry from band parents. Director of bands since 2014, Hannah’s resignation will be effective in June, at the end of the 2022-23 school year.

His resignation letter, dated Nov. 8, came after Holland announced he would be suspended for 5 days without pay. The disciplinary note from Holland documents a series of verbal confrontations between the band director and school administrators, the athletics director, as well as Holland occurring this past September as well as the fall semester in 2021.

Epps most recently served as principal for Phoenix Learning Center, Rome Transitional Academy and Virtual Learning Academy since July of 2021.

She is a graduate of the University of Georgia, and began her education career as a math teacher at East Jackson Middle School. She was a work-based learning coordinator and Family and Consumer Sciences teacher at Commerce High School before coming to Rome City Schools.

Epps was named as an assistant principal of Rome Middle School in July 2014 and remained in that role until her appointment as principal at Phoenix Learning Center. She comes to the CCA with a wealth of experience, as the Phoenix Learning Center offers students CTAE opportunities and work-based learning placements.

Holland, who was hired in September, has made a number of new hires as he puts his team together at Rome City Schools.

Recent high-level hires include Barbara Patrick-Lashley, assistant superintendent of teaching, literacy, and learning; Winnie Wright, director of communications and public engagement; Jessica Presley, director of special education; and Greg Studdard, director of finance.