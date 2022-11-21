2023 MLB Hall of Fame Ballot Features a New Cub

Former-Chicago Cubs pitcher John Lackey is on the Hall of Fame ballot for the first time this winter.

Of the 28 players on the 2023 MLB Hall of Fame ballot, only one played even a single season in a Chicago Cubs uniform.

Though those seasons came during the twilight of his career, John Lackey's efforts were instrumental in bringing home the Cubs’ first World Series title in 108 years.

Acquired by the Cubs’ president Theo Epstein as a free agent in November 2015 on a two-year, $32 million deal, Lackey was worth every penny. He was coming off arguably the best season of his career for rival St. Louis, having posted a 2.77 ERA in 218.0 innings, and continued his late-career dominance at Wrigley.

A 37-year-old during the Cubs’ 2016 run, his played like a man 10 years his junior. Across 188.1 innings he pitched to a 3.35 ERA and allowed seven earned runs over 13.0 playoff innings.

The 2016 championship added a third ring to his collection, joining 2002 with the Los Angeles Angels and 2013 with the Boston Red Sox . Though those titles certainly add to his pedigree, it likely won't be enough to get him into Cooperstown.

With 37.3 career WAR, he ranks 206th all-time among starting pitchers, and his 2.8 WAR/162 is well below the average 4.5 WAR/162 for Hall of Fame starters.

Of course analytics aren't everything, and counting stats can often sway voters, but his 188 wins and 2294 career strikeouts place him closer to the 'Hall of Very Good', rather than the Hall of Fame.

