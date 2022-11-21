NFL Week Eleven: Gamecocks In The League

The collegiate Gamecocks made a statement on Saturday, letting the former South Carolina players know they had to up their game on Sunday.

South Carolina made a statement in their primetime win over Tennessee. The entire country was tuned in, including former members of the garnet and black.

Many former Gamecocks took to social media to congratulate the current team. Alums have only had positive things to say about new head coach Shane Beamer, the man supposed to restore the program.

It seems the college Gamecocks outperformed the NFL ones. There were some relatively pedestrian games for South Carolina's standards, though they still have one Monday Night game left.

Stephon Gilmore, Colts CB – Gilmore made one tackle in a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, 17-16.

Jaycee Horn, Panthers CB – Horn had four tackles in a loss to the Baltimore Ravens, 13-3.

Shi Smith, Panthers WR – Shi caught four passes for 26 yards in the loss to the Ravens.

Kingsley Enagbare, Packers EDGE – Enagbare totaled one tackle in a primetime loss to the Tennessee Titans, 27-17.

D.J. Wonnum, Vikings EDGE – Wonnum had five tackles in an embarrassing loss to the Dallas Cowboys, 40-3.

Damiere Byrd, Falcons WR – Byrd caught two passes for 29 yards in a win over the Chicago Bears, 27-24. After not playing much early in the year, he continues to carve out an increased role with the Falcons.

Ernest Jones, Rams LB – Jones made three tackles in a loss to the New Orleans Saints, 27-20.

Jadeveon Clowney, Browns EDGE – Clowney made only one tackle in a loss to the Buffalo Bills, 31-23.

Hayden Hurst, Bengals TE - Hurst made two catches for 28 yards in a division win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, 37-30.

