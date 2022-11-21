Read full article on original website
The Oakland Press
Bouchard offers support, resources to Oxford families and others
Families and friends gathering for Thanksgiving meals often have two opposite feelings – joy and comfort for being with loved ones, and sorrow for the ones who can’t be there. This week the duality of those feelings is heightened by the one-year anniversary of Nov. 30, 2021, Oxford High mass shooting and mass shootings in the last 10 days: two in Virginia and one in Colorado.
Detroit LGBTQ community responds to shooting in Colorado Springs
Gay bars and nightclubs are supposed to be safe spaces for the LGBTQ+ community. However, after the mass shooting in Colorado Springs, safety in queer public spaces is being re-evaluated.
Law enforcement warn of consequences hoax threats carry
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – It seems almost every day in recent weeks, we hear about threats disrupting classes and shutting down schools. Law enforcement in Oakland County investigates one to five threats a day. Each one carries serious consequences.Attorney Corey Silverstein stood beside kids who've bluffed on social media or scrawled on walls they're looking do alleged violence at school."Nowadays, we're seeing these threats coming in from 11-year-olds and such. These are not developed minds; these are not mature minds that know what's going on that they fully grasp what they're doing when they say it," Silverstein said. Most of...
local8now.com
Kwame Kilpatrick Net Worth in 2022, Bio, Lifestyle, Age
Kwame Kilpatrick Net worth: The lifestyle of Kwame is an example of a lavish American politician. While he was serving as Mayor of Detroit, he dedicated his life to the betterment of the city. His tenure as Mayor of New York City was from 2002 to 2008. Prior to that, he represented Michigan as a Democratic state representative from 1997 until 2002. After being convicted of obstructing justice, he resigned as Mayor in 2008.
ClickOnDetroit.com
4 from Detroit, Northville, Sterling Heights charged in 500,000-pill telehealth opioid scheme
DETROIT – Three pain clinic operators from Detroit and Northville and a patient recruiter from Sterling Heights have been charged in a scheme to schedule telehealth visits and prescribe more than 500,000 opioids in exchange for cash payments. Angelo Foster, 33, of Detroit; Brandy King, 33, of Detroit; and...
The Oakland Press
Applications open for Oakland County’s next 40-under-40 class
A county program dedicated to showcasing emerging leaders in business, government and community agencies, Oakland Together 40 Under 40, is accepting applications for the 2023 term. For more than a decade the county’s 40 Under 40 program has invited younger business leaders to the annual State of the County speech,...
The Oakland Press
Blended Royal Oak family finds thankfulness in adoption
Rodney and Melissa Golpe say they have no shortage of gratitude for the changes they’ve seen since they adopted their son, Jacobi. The Royal Oak couple brought Jacobi, 6, into their lives and home in 2018. “There’s a list of ways that we’re thankful for the gratitude and love...
candgnews.com
McFall wins Michigan House District 8 race
OAKLAND COUNTY/WAYNE COUNTY — During the general election Nov. 8, Mike McFall, the mayor pro tem of Hazel Park, prevailed in his bid for the newly redrawn 8th District of the Michigan House of Representatives. The district covers the city of Hazel Park, most of Madison Heights and one...
fox2detroit.com
Macomb County 7-month-old starved to death, mom sentenced to 27 years
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Macomb County Prosecutor's Office announced on Wednesday that a woman has been sentenced to spend at least 27 years in prison for the starvation death of her own 7-month-old son. Shantavia Hayden was convicted of second-degree murder in September after a two-week-long trial.
The Oakland Press
Judge says ‘no’ to mass shooter expert testimony in Ethan Crumbley parents’ trial
Citing lack of relevancy and other factors, an Oakland County judge will not allow testimony from two experts on mass shootings that prosecutors wanted for the upcoming trial of James and Jennifer Crumbley, parents of Oxford High School shooter, Ethan Crumbley. The ruling follows last month’s hearing where Oakland County...
candgnews.com
Bathroom threat occurs at Novi Meadows Sixth Grade House
NOVI — Sixth grade students were forced to evacuate Novi Meadows Elementary School Nov. 16 after yet another threat was found on a bathroom wall at a Novi school. This threat was to “bomb the school,” while in the two prior incidents at Novi High School the threat was to “shoot up the school.”
The Oakland Press
Fatal drunk driving case in Novi advances to circuit court
The case against a Plymouth man facing charges as the driver in a fatal drunk driving crash last month in Novi has been advanced to Oakland County Circuit Court for possible trial. Donovan Lycette, 24, is charged with operating while intoxicated causing death, punishable by up to 15 years in...
Mom protests outside school after classmate allegedly groped 6-year-old
A mom is raising her voice asking for action. She says a little boy has repeatedly inappropriately touched classmates in recent weeks and now it has happened to her daughter.
The Oakland Press
Metro Detroit entertainment calendar Nov. 25 and beyond
• Broadway musical “Chicago” The Musical: March 28-April 2, Fisher Theatre, Detroit, $30+. • “Jesus Christ Superstar”: Feb. 28-March 5, Fisher Theatre, Detroit, $41+. Note: Events are subject to change; check with venues for updates. Some events require masks, proof of vaccination or negative COVID test...
Before drunken arrest with firearm, Detroit officer had troubling history
A Detroit police officer recently arrested has been the subject of repeated discipline by the department and was recently labeled as one of its most high-risk officers.
1,000 turkeys to be given away in Detroit Monday morning
Thousands of turkeys packed into the back of Uhauls and semi-trucks are waiting to be donated to families in need throughout the city of Detroit.
abc12.com
Oakland County man unknowingly wins $100,000 Michigan Lottery prize
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A 35-year-old man won a Michigan Lottery game that he didn't know he entered. The lucky player claimed a $100,000 top prize from the final second chance drawing in the $300,000,000 Diamond Riches game, which took place on Nov. 12. The winner bought an instant...
The Oakland Press
Preliminary exam scheduled in Troy murder case
A man charged with a fatal shooting at a Troy apartment complex is scheduled to have a preliminary exam next month in 52-4 District Court. Calvin Louis Austin, Jr., 23, faces charges of open murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony for the Nov. 7 death of Gregory Harris, 25. Harris was shot multiple times inside a residence at the Charter Square Apartments, near Big Beaver and Rochester Roads.
City plans to create an express shuttle from downtown Detroit to DTW airport
If you’ve been driving yourself to the airport, there soon may be another option to get you there. New funding in place is making a transit line from downtown Detroit to the airport a possibility.
Residents at a Detroit apartment building have had no heat for months
A broken boiler is the latest of the hellish apartment building’s woes, including frequent water shutoffs and a faulty elevator
