Oakland County, MI

The Oakland Press

Bouchard offers support, resources to Oxford families and others

Families and friends gathering for Thanksgiving meals often have two opposite feelings – joy and comfort for being with loved ones, and sorrow for the ones who can’t be there. This week the duality of those feelings is heightened by the one-year anniversary of Nov. 30, 2021, Oxford High mass shooting and mass shootings in the last 10 days: two in Virginia and one in Colorado.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

Law enforcement warn of consequences hoax threats carry

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – It seems almost every day in recent weeks, we hear about threats disrupting classes and shutting down schools. Law enforcement in Oakland County investigates one to five threats a day. Each one carries serious consequences.Attorney Corey Silverstein stood beside kids who've bluffed on social media or scrawled on walls they're looking do alleged violence at school."Nowadays, we're seeing these threats coming in from 11-year-olds and such. These are not developed minds; these are not mature minds that know what's going on that they fully grasp what they're doing when they say it," Silverstein said. Most of...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
local8now.com

Kwame Kilpatrick Net Worth in 2022, Bio, Lifestyle, Age

Kwame Kilpatrick Net worth: The lifestyle of Kwame is an example of a lavish American politician. While he was serving as Mayor of Detroit, he dedicated his life to the betterment of the city. His tenure as Mayor of New York City was from 2002 to 2008. Prior to that, he represented Michigan as a Democratic state representative from 1997 until 2002. After being convicted of obstructing justice, he resigned as Mayor in 2008.
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Applications open for Oakland County’s next 40-under-40 class

A county program dedicated to showcasing emerging leaders in business, government and community agencies, Oakland Together 40 Under 40, is accepting applications for the 2023 term. For more than a decade the county’s 40 Under 40 program has invited younger business leaders to the annual State of the County speech,...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Blended Royal Oak family finds thankfulness in adoption

Rodney and Melissa Golpe say they have no shortage of gratitude for the changes they’ve seen since they adopted their son, Jacobi. The Royal Oak couple brought Jacobi, 6, into their lives and home in 2018. “There’s a list of ways that we’re thankful for the gratitude and love...
ROYAL OAK, MI
candgnews.com

McFall wins Michigan House District 8 race

OAKLAND COUNTY/WAYNE COUNTY — During the general election Nov. 8, Mike McFall, the mayor pro tem of Hazel Park, prevailed in his bid for the newly redrawn 8th District of the Michigan House of Representatives. The district covers the city of Hazel Park, most of Madison Heights and one...
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Macomb County 7-month-old starved to death, mom sentenced to 27 years

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Macomb County Prosecutor's Office announced on Wednesday that a woman has been sentenced to spend at least 27 years in prison for the starvation death of her own 7-month-old son. Shantavia Hayden was convicted of second-degree murder in September after a two-week-long trial.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
candgnews.com

Bathroom threat occurs at Novi Meadows Sixth Grade House

NOVI — Sixth grade students were forced to evacuate Novi Meadows Elementary School Nov. 16 after yet another threat was found on a bathroom wall at a Novi school. This threat was to “bomb the school,” while in the two prior incidents at Novi High School the threat was to “shoot up the school.”
NOVI, MI
The Oakland Press

Fatal drunk driving case in Novi advances to circuit court

The case against a Plymouth man facing charges as the driver in a fatal drunk driving crash last month in Novi has been advanced to Oakland County Circuit Court for possible trial. Donovan Lycette, 24, is charged with operating while intoxicated causing death, punishable by up to 15 years in...
NOVI, MI
The Oakland Press

Metro Detroit entertainment calendar Nov. 25 and beyond

• Broadway musical “Chicago” The Musical: March 28-April 2, Fisher Theatre, Detroit, $30+. • “Jesus Christ Superstar”: Feb. 28-March 5, Fisher Theatre, Detroit, $41+. Note: Events are subject to change; check with venues for updates. Some events require masks, proof of vaccination or negative COVID test...
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Preliminary exam scheduled in Troy murder case

A man charged with a fatal shooting at a Troy apartment complex is scheduled to have a preliminary exam next month in 52-4 District Court. Calvin Louis Austin, Jr., 23, faces charges of open murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony for the Nov. 7 death of Gregory Harris, 25. Harris was shot multiple times inside a residence at the Charter Square Apartments, near Big Beaver and Rochester Roads.
TROY, MI

