Read full article on original website
Related
sporf.com
WWE Superstar set to return in December for one last match
Former WWE superstar and current backstage producer, Jamie Noble, will take to the ring one last time before he says goodbye to the sport forever. The ex-Cruiserweight Champion initially retired from the craft in 2009 due to the cumulative effect of a plethora of injuries. However, he returned to live...
tjrwrestling.net
AEW World Title Match Set For Winter Is Coming
MJF now knows who the first challenger for his AEW World Championship will be at Winter Is Coming following Dynamite. An AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament has been taking place in recent weeks to find the next contender for the company’s World Championship. Heading into Dynamite in Chicago, the final was set between Ethan Page of The Firm and former FTW Champion Ricky Starks.
411mania.com
Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Rampage
AEW taped matches for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage after Dynamite, and the results are online. You can check out the spoilers below, per PWInsider:. * ROH Tag Team Championship Match: FTR def. Top Flight. * Chris Jericho and the JAS came out. Jericho proclaimed himself the best...
411mania.com
WWE NXT Ratings & Viewership Drop for Thanksgiving Week Episode
– Showbuzz Daily has the Tuesday television numbers for last night’s edition of WWE NXT. Numbers were down across the board this week. Last night’s show averaged 624,000. The viewership was down from last week’s show, which drew an average audience of 663,000 viewers. Ratings also dropped...
ewrestlingnews.com
AEW Announces William Regal Segment For Wednesday’s Dynamite
AEW has announced that William Regal will explain why he turned on Jon Moxley to align himself with MJF at Full Gear during this week’s episode of Dynamite. At Full Gear 2022, MJF beat Moxley to become the new AEW World Heavyweight Champion after Regal gave him brass knuckles.
wrestlinginc.com
Jade Cargill Vs. Bow Wow In AEW Starting To Look Like A Possibility
After weeks of going back and forth on Twitter, AEW star Jade Cargill finally came face to face with actor and rapper Bow Wow. Cargill, along with her "Baddies," Kiera Hogan and Leila Gray, confronted Bow Wow at his Miami show on Sunday (via TMZ). In the video footage of the confrontation, security can be seen moving Cargill away from the performer while Hogan and Gray are carried off. According to TMZ, one of the Baddies threw popcorn on Bow Wow before being taken away.
wrestlinginc.com
Update On When Bianca Belair's Final WWE WarGames Teammate Will Be Revealed
The crowd at the MVP Arena in Albany, New York reacted with loud boos when Bianca Belair announced on the 11/21 "WWE Raw" that the fifth and final member of her WarGames team wont' be revealed until the 11/25 "WWE SmackDown." It was previously expected, at least by fans on...
stillrealtous.com
Brock Lesnar Refused To Work With Former WWE Universal Champion
Brock Lesnar is one of the biggest names in the business and his star power gives him a lot of say when it comes to who he works with. On the road to Survivor Series in 2017 it seemed that Brock was being set up for a champion vs. champion match with Jinder Mahal at the event, but instead WWE changed course and gave the WWE Title to AJ Styles.
wrestlinginc.com
Huge Backstage Update On WWE's Becky Lynch Return Plans
With WWE's Survivor Series WarGames event right around the corner, things could be taking a relatively unexpected turn this week. As it happens, a major return from injury is potentially on the cards. That's because "Fightful Select" is reporting that "as of last week at least, former WWE Women's Champion...
Bryan Danielson Saves William Regal From Getting His Ass Whooped By Jon Moxley On 11/23 AEW Dynamite
On Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, William Regal opened the show and, while he didn't address his action at AEW Full Gear, he did manage to stay alive thanks to Bryan Danielson. Regal said that a number of weeks ago, he sent an email to MJF, which fans are not privy to, and that MJF will speak on next Wednesday's AEW Dynamite. MJF is currently on a movie set and not at Dynamite.
wrestlinginc.com
Britt Baker On How AEW Women's Locker Room Feels About Saraya
Saraya is one of the newest editions to the AEW roster and has sided with the faces on the roster. Since her debut in AEW, there have been questions regarding whether or not doctors had cleared her to wrestle; those worries answer last Wednesday on "AEW Dynamite" when she announced to the wrestling world that she was medically cleared to compete. Saraya had her first match in AEW on November 19, defeating Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. Baker in a hard-hitting contest.
wrestlinginc.com
Details On Bianca Belair And Montez Ford's Hulu Reality Show
In an exclusive interview during the third hour of NBC's "Today Show," WWE power couple Bianca Belair and Montez Ford announced their eight-episode reality show on Hulu. "We're excited," said Belair. "People get to see who we are in the ring but now they kind of get to see who we are outside the ring, pulling the curtain back a little bit." When asked if filming for the show has started, Ford responded "it should be happening in the next few weeks, two-to-three weeks."
PWMania
WWE Superstar Set to Return to In-Ring Action Soon
Montez Ford has been out of action for the last two months after being seen wearing a walking boot on an episode of WWE RAW in early October. Ford and RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair both appeared on ‘TODAY,’ where it was revealed that he has a calf injury. The good news is that he stated that he is feeling 100 percent and that he expects to return soon.
wrestletalk.com
Another WWE Return Slated For Survivor Series
Another WWE return is slated for Survivor Series this Saturday. As previously reported, various WWE stars and legends are expected to be at this Saturday’s Survivor Series premium live event. One such star includes the planned fifth member of Team Belair in the Women’s War Games match at Survivor...
tjrwrestling.net
Becky Lynch’s Potential WWE Return Date Revealed
A new report has shed some light on when WWE may be looking to get Becky Lynch back to active competition. ‘The Man’ last competed inside a WWE ring at SummerSlam 2022, when she challenged Bianca Belair for the Raw Women’s Championship. As well as not winning the match, Lynch was injured during the contest and has been forced to take some time away.
wrestlinginc.com
Seth Rollins Warns AEW Star To 'Watch Yourself'
Seth Rollins is not one to shy away from interacting with stars outside of WWE on Twitter, such as his encounter with Will Ospreay in 2019. Last night on 'WWE Raw," United States Champion Rollins began cutting a promo backstage hyping up his title defense at Survivor Series WarGames against Austin Theory and Bobby Lashley when he name-dropped Cody Rhodes. Rollins told Theory in the promo to call Rhodes, who is currently on the shelf due to a torn pectoral muscle suffered in June, and ask him what happens when you mess with Rollins.
PWMania
WWE RAW Results – November 21, 2022
WWE RAW Results – November 21, 2022. Kicking off this week’s Raw with a video recapping the end of SmackDown last Friday is shown. Kevin Owens says he joined War Games because of one specific person Roman Reigns. He says it’s been two long years since they’ve faced one another, and he’s coming to remind Reigns who he is at Survivor Series. He says he took him to his limit 3 times and he intends to take out The Bloodline so he can take his championships. He says he was extended an invitation to Smackdown by a few guys, and reveals he didn’t come alone.
wrestlinginc.com
Potential WWE Spoiler Regarding Becky Lynch
All signs point to The Man coming around at Survivor Series. According to PWInsider, Becky Lynch is "slated to be at WWE Survivor Series this Saturday," putting her "in the pole position" of being unveiled as the fifth and final member of Bianca Belair's WarGames team. As noted earlier, Belair announced Monday that her team's mystery partner will be revealed on "WWE SmackDown" this Friday, barely 24 hours before the historic Women's WarGames bout in Boston, MA.
wrestlinginc.com
Damien Priest Reportedly Auditioned For Major Movie Franchise
Damian Priest has been spending most of his time these days wreaking havoc with his fellow Judgment Day members on "WWE Monday Night Raw." But for a brief moment in time, The Artist Formerly Known as Punishment Martinez was perhaps looking to do what AEW World Champion MJF recently did, which was take a breather in the ring in favor of that good old silver screen.
WWE Superstars Bianca Belair And Montez Ford Announce Upcoming Reality Series
The WWE’s own Bianca Belair and Montez Ford have announced that they have a reality TV show coming soon. The eight-episode series will be hosted exclusively on Hulu. The power couple appeared on NBC’s The Today Show on Tuesday (Nov. 22) to share the exciting news. “So this is exclusive here on The Today Show,” Ford said. “We’re announcing it, it’s actually happening.” The RAW Women’s Champion added “It is, it’s happening on Hulu. It’ll be an eight-episode series reality show. Uh, [I’m] nervous, excited.” The hosts added, “Yeah, you’re putting yourselves out there because it changes things once you...
Comments / 0