Iowa is one victory away from the Big Ten Championship, but that win will need to come without two of the Hawkeyes’ most important players. Tight end Sam LaPorta and fullback Monte Pottebaum both suffered injuries in Iowa’s gutty 13-10 victory over Minnesota last week, and Kirk Ferentz does not expect either to be ready to play in Friday’s contest. Iowa, which has had one of the worst offenses in the country with LaPorta and Pottebaum on the field, must now find a way to move the ball without their leading receiver and trusty lead blocker. Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz has been heavily criticized this season (and with good reason) but will have to assemble a creative gameplan to prevent the Hawkeye defense and special teams from having to win the game by themselves.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO