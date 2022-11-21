ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
Talk Media

Coral Springs Church Offers Unique Multi-Sensory Worship Service

Father Lee Davis, Rector of St. Mary Magdalen and St. Martin Episcopal Church. A new multi-sensory worship service at St. Mary Magdalene and St. Martin Episcopal Church in Coral Springs invites people into a unique spiritual experience – an exploration into the landscape of the soul through ancient prayers, live music, projected images and a walking meditation in the candlelight.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Things To Do: 8 great things including Stickwork art, lasers, light bites, Shakespeare

Internationally acclaimed environmental artist Patrick Dougherty returns to Mounts to construct the final large-scale Stickwork installation of his illustrious art career. Dozens of local volunteers will assist the artist in the construction of this monumental sculpture using 30,000 pounds of live willow branches. The completed Stickwork structure — still to be named — will be on display through the end of 2023.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

REMINDER: Palm Beach County School Choice Deadline Approaching

Students May Apply To Other Schools, Programs. Deadline Nears. BY: EDUCATION DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The deadline is rapidly approaching for students and parents who would like to attend schools outside of their officially zoned area in the Palm Beach County School District. Once the […]
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
west-palm-beach-news.com

Keith James criticizes Rodney Mayo for operating for West Palm Seashore mayor

Rodney Mayo, a business owner and frequent critic of West Palm Beach Mayor Keith James, has filed paperwork to run for the city’s top job. “I did not make this decision lightly nor without great thought,” Mayo wrote in a Facebook post announcing his candidacy. “After I came to the realization of our current mayor would be unopposed in this election, I decided to make the commitment.”
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
seminoletribune.org

Florida judge recognized for work with Seminole Tribe

Judge Jose Izquierdo, who serves in the 17th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida, has been recognized for his ongoing partnership with the Seminole Tribe. Izquierdo received the 2022 William E. Gladstone award at the Florida Children and Families Summit in Orlando over the summer. Gladstone was a Miami judge who...
FLORIDA STATE
travelexperta.com

Palm Beach Florida: What to Do, What to See and Where to Go

Palm Beach Florida: What to Do, What to See and Where to Go. Palm Beach is literally just a few minutes away from West Palm Beach. Though, it has a completely different feel to it overall. First, it’s considered to be literally one of the richest zip codes in the United States and, perhaps, there are a ton of things to do and amazing attractions to check. Today we’re going to be talking about Palm Beach, Florida.
PALM BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Millpond Boca Raton Sued, Woman Claims Injury

BY: LITIGATION DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Millpond Boca Raton resident Carol Hakemian-Felt is suing her community after she allegedly fell on a sidewalk. The lawsuit, which seeks in excess of $30,000, was just filed in Palm Beach County Circuit Court. According to the complaint reviewed […]
BOCA RATON, FL
cohaitungchi.com

15 Best Things to Do in Wellington, FL

The village of Wellington in Palm Beach County, Florida, used to be a commuter town with a few shopping centers until it became known for its fantastic tourist attractions. Locals and tourists can participate in the village’s different shows in the form of arts and culture, equestrian events, and much more.
WELLINGTON, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

New restaurants in South Florida: Huey Magoo’s Chicken Tenders, Meatball Room, AIDA Fort Lauderdale & more

Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Crema Gourmet Espresso Bar, Fort Lauderdale This all-day breakfast coffeehouse debuted Nov. 21 on Las Olas Boulevard, shuffling into the space ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
floridaweekly.com

Dramaworks names new board chair, board members

Palm Beach Dramaworks has a new board chair and three new board members. The new board chair, Carlton Moody, is a lifelong educator who began his career as a teacher in Evanston, Illinois, and rose to leadership positions of several large school systems, including deputy superintendent of Stamford (Connecticut) Public Schools; superintendent of schools, Cleveland Heights/University Heights (Ohio); and executive director in the Shaker Heights City Schools District (Ohio).
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
travelexperta.com

The Best 2 Museums For Kids in Florida

A great way to learn about the place you visit is to visit museums. They will tell you the stories of the place in an interesting way. However, regular museums tend to be boring for kids (and most adults) because they don’t really understand what the place is about, and they are not allowed to do anything but walk. That is why it is important to find places that keep kids entertained and to get them to learn too. The good news is that there are museums in Florida for kids.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy