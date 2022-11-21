Read full article on original website
Related
Coral Springs Church Offers Unique Multi-Sensory Worship Service
Father Lee Davis, Rector of St. Mary Magdalen and St. Martin Episcopal Church. A new multi-sensory worship service at St. Mary Magdalene and St. Martin Episcopal Church in Coral Springs invites people into a unique spiritual experience – an exploration into the landscape of the soul through ancient prayers, live music, projected images and a walking meditation in the candlelight.
Things To Do: 8 great things including Stickwork art, lasers, light bites, Shakespeare
Internationally acclaimed environmental artist Patrick Dougherty returns to Mounts to construct the final large-scale Stickwork installation of his illustrious art career. Dozens of local volunteers will assist the artist in the construction of this monumental sculpture using 30,000 pounds of live willow branches. The completed Stickwork structure — still to be named — will be on display through the end of 2023.
Health care on campus part of special program coming to 2 Palm Beach County schools
A seemingly small obstacle can have a big effect on a student’s education. “If you come to school hungry, you can’t focus if your stomach is churning,” said Lauren Fuentes, the regional executive director for Children’s Home Society of Florida. “You can’t focus if you’ve got...
Principal at Palm Beach County's newest high school was inspired by its namesake
When Oscar Otero starts his new job in the fall of 2023, he'll be working as principal at Palm Beach County's newest high school, which is named after a friend of his. Dr. Joaquín García High School is the county's first new high school in 17 years, and it's named after a West Palm Beach...
Season to Share: Stricken with cancer, single mother fears her family may lose their West Palm Beach home
With the diagnosis of Stage 3 breast cancer, Liana Curbelo has put her job and dreams on hold. She fears her family will lose the month-to-month apartment they rent in West Palm Beach, and she worries her 3-year-old daughter will be robbed of a normal childhood. But Liana has always smiled in the...
REMINDER: Palm Beach County School Choice Deadline Approaching
Students May Apply To Other Schools, Programs. Deadline Nears. BY: EDUCATION DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The deadline is rapidly approaching for students and parents who would like to attend schools outside of their officially zoned area in the Palm Beach County School District. Once the […]
13 best waterfront restaurants from Palm Beach Gardens to Riviera Beach
Nothing says Florida more than year-round outdoor dining options. We have so many waterfront options in our county we'll be delivering this wisdom in geographic bites. More waterfront dining: Best outdoor dining near Jupiter Inlet: Restaurants with sparkling waterway views ...
west-palm-beach-news.com
Keith James criticizes Rodney Mayo for operating for West Palm Seashore mayor
Rodney Mayo, a business owner and frequent critic of West Palm Beach Mayor Keith James, has filed paperwork to run for the city’s top job. “I did not make this decision lightly nor without great thought,” Mayo wrote in a Facebook post announcing his candidacy. “After I came to the realization of our current mayor would be unopposed in this election, I decided to make the commitment.”
seminoletribune.org
Florida judge recognized for work with Seminole Tribe
Judge Jose Izquierdo, who serves in the 17th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida, has been recognized for his ongoing partnership with the Seminole Tribe. Izquierdo received the 2022 William E. Gladstone award at the Florida Children and Families Summit in Orlando over the summer. Gladstone was a Miami judge who...
Humane Society of Broward County Offering Adoption Promotions on Older Pets
November is “Adopt a Senior Pet Month,” and the Humane Society of Broward County has several wonderful pets who are getting overlooked simply because of their age. While they might not technically be seniors, they are more mature than the other pets and really want families to love them, according to the shelter.
travelexperta.com
Palm Beach Florida: What to Do, What to See and Where to Go
Palm Beach Florida: What to Do, What to See and Where to Go. Palm Beach is literally just a few minutes away from West Palm Beach. Though, it has a completely different feel to it overall. First, it’s considered to be literally one of the richest zip codes in the United States and, perhaps, there are a ton of things to do and amazing attractions to check. Today we’re going to be talking about Palm Beach, Florida.
Millpond Boca Raton Sued, Woman Claims Injury
BY: LITIGATION DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Millpond Boca Raton resident Carol Hakemian-Felt is suing her community after she allegedly fell on a sidewalk. The lawsuit, which seeks in excess of $30,000, was just filed in Palm Beach County Circuit Court. According to the complaint reviewed […]
cohaitungchi.com
15 Best Things to Do in Wellington, FL
The village of Wellington in Palm Beach County, Florida, used to be a commuter town with a few shopping centers until it became known for its fantastic tourist attractions. Locals and tourists can participate in the village’s different shows in the form of arts and culture, equestrian events, and much more.
Click10.com
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs helps feed families at one of many Thanksgiving meal events in South Florida
MIAMI – From Miami-Dade to Broward, charities are helping fill South Floridians’ bellies on Thanksgiving Day, holding meal events to ensure no one goes hungry. One of those events featured some serious star power. Hip-hop mogul Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs helped feed families on Thanksgiving Day for The Caring...
New restaurants in South Florida: Huey Magoo’s Chicken Tenders, Meatball Room, AIDA Fort Lauderdale & more
Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Crema Gourmet Espresso Bar, Fort Lauderdale This all-day breakfast coffeehouse debuted Nov. 21 on Las Olas Boulevard, shuffling into the space ...
3 to See: Aquarium by day, zoo lights by night and a drag show
SPONSORED CONTENT Enjoy a dazzling array of arts and cultural events this autumn in the Palm Beaches! Here to help you with three ideas for the coming week is the Cultural Council for Palm Beach County, the official support agency for arts and culture here in Florida’s Cultural Capital. For more to enjoy and experience, explore the...
floridaweekly.com
Dramaworks names new board chair, board members
Palm Beach Dramaworks has a new board chair and three new board members. The new board chair, Carlton Moody, is a lifelong educator who began his career as a teacher in Evanston, Illinois, and rose to leadership positions of several large school systems, including deputy superintendent of Stamford (Connecticut) Public Schools; superintendent of schools, Cleveland Heights/University Heights (Ohio); and executive director in the Shaker Heights City Schools District (Ohio).
Season to Share: "Everything went wrong at once" for 53-year-old former grocery clerk
Barbara Hutchison has never been lower. “I live in a homeless shelter. I have kidney stones. I gave up my two cats. I can hardly move my elbows with this rheumatoid arthritis. I can’t pay for my car. I need an operation on my left foot. My friend Tanisha died,” says the slight...
travelexperta.com
The Best 2 Museums For Kids in Florida
A great way to learn about the place you visit is to visit museums. They will tell you the stories of the place in an interesting way. However, regular museums tend to be boring for kids (and most adults) because they don’t really understand what the place is about, and they are not allowed to do anything but walk. That is why it is important to find places that keep kids entertained and to get them to learn too. The good news is that there are museums in Florida for kids.
City of Parkland Accepting Applications For Police Pension Board
The City of Parkland is inviting residents to submit applications as it aims to fill a seat on a prominent advisory board before the end of the year. Now through Wednesday, November 30, the City is accepting applications for an open position on the City’s Police Pension Board. The...
Comments / 0