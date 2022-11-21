Read full article on original website
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Waccamaw Sioux Tribe celebrates heritage
WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY)– With November being Native American Heritage Month, one local tribe came together to celebrate their heritage. The Waccamaw Sioux Tribe gathered at the NC Museum of Natural Sciences in Whiteville to celebrate their tribe and its rich history. The Waccamaw Siouan Indians are the traditional custodians...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Leland hosting walking tour light display at Founders Park
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Leland is helping to get people in the Holiday spirit with their annual light display next month. A walking tour through the lights in Founders Park will kick off at 6:00 p.m. on December 3rd. Attendees can see the lights turned on,...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wrightsville Beach hosting annual NC Holiday Flotilla
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The 39th annual North Carolina Holiday Flotilla at Wrightsville Beach is taking place this weekend. A tree lighting ceremony will kick off the fun Friday night at 5:00 p.m., along with a musical performance and visit from Santa. The excitement continues Saturday with the...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
‘Letters to Santa’ event being held Saturday in Ocean Isle Beach
OCEAN ISLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Now that Thanksgiving has passed, many people are looking to get into the Christmas spirit. Ocean Isle Beach is offering a ‘Letters to Santa’ event Saturday at Town Center Park from 4:00 p.m. through 6:00 p.m. The Holiday event will feature...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Popular Leland Christmas tree lot back while supplies last
LELAND, NC (WWAY)– A staple of the holiday season is back in Brunswick County to help you get ready for Christmas. This live Christmas tree lot is located behind Wendy’s in Leland near the entrance to Brunswick Forest on Highway 17. It’s hard to miss because there’s a...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Porters Neck community offers warm meal, comfort to service members away from home
PORTERS NECK, NC (WWAY) — Thursday in New Hanover County, many active duty members were able to make the most out of their Thanksgiving thanks to some Porters Neck residents. Many active military members are away from their families during the holidays and one group of locals are taking...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Waccamaw Siouan Tribe holding celebration Saturday in Whiteville
WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — A Waccamaw Siouan Heritage Celebration is being held Saturday at the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences in Whiteville. The event is taking place from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. and will feature traditional dances, workshops and vendors selling crafts and food. Organizers say the...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Holden Beach hosting tree lighting, Sandy Paws Dog Parade
HOLDEN BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Holden Beach is offering two events to get residents in the Christmas spirit. The annual tree lighting ceremony will take place on December 1st at 6:00 p.m. Organizers say this year’s festivities will include a live band, games and a chance to visit with...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Minor coastal flooding expected along beaches, downtown Wilmington
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Minor street flooding has been reported in parts of the Cape Fear the last two days. According to the National Weather Service, similar flooding is expected through Sunday. The flooding has taken place mainly along coastal zones, but downtown Wilmington has also seen flooded roadways...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington churches provide Thanksgiving meal for homeless
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– Several groups came together today to host a Thanksgiving Day event for the homeless in Wilmington. It was hosted by Hope Baptist Church for All Nations on Greenfield Street in Wilmington. The City of Wilmington, New Hanover County Public Health, as well as several churches and...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington to hold tree lighting ceremony
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – Wilmington will look a little bit more festive this Friday evening. The city’s annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony is planned for Friday, just before 6:30 p.m. The festivities will start with some entertainment at 5:30 p.m. and will feature some hot cocoa, and a...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Northside Church holds annual Feast of Hope in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Dozens of volunteers joined hands to help a Wilmington church distribute hot dinners to those in need on the Thanksgiving holiday. Northside Church in Wilmington hosted its annual Feast of Hope on Thanksgiving Day. There were more than 600 pre-placed orders from community members. A...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Popular Wilmington food truck hosts grand opening of new brick and mortar restaurant
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– ‘On Thyme’ held its grand opening on Saturday afternoon. The new restaurant is located on Castle Street in Downtown Wilmington. There was a live DJ, plenty of food, and lots of customers waiting to get in the door. Phallin Scott is the owner of...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington restaurants sees large crowds on Thanksgiving
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – It was a busy Thanksgiving for some area restaurants known for their family-style cuisine – like K&W on Oleander Drive in Wilmington on Thursday. Danita Pino is a manager at the cafeteria-style restaurant. “It was like everybody in the Port City was here, it...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
People rushing to stores across Cape Fear for deals on Black Friday
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Just one day after Thanksgiving, people are heading to stores in search of a good deal as they check items off their holiday wish lists. Many stores across the Cape Fear opened their doors earlier than usual to welcome customers in search of Black Friday bargains.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New Hanover County businesses catching soccer fever
NEW HANOVER COUNTY (WWAY) – With the United States and many other fan-favorite countries playing this year, many local businesses are catching soccer fever by showing World Cup Games. With the World Cup currently taking place, many local businesses are drawing crowds to watch the games at some unusual...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Sokoto House hosts community unity dinner
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – It was all about food, music, and socializing at the Sokoto House in Wilmington. Director of Helping Others Proceed Effectively (H.O.P.E.) Brenda Galloway organized a community unity dinner meant to create a safe space for community members to hang out and relax. The get-together also...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Enchanted Airlie sees hundreds opening night
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – One of the most popular holiday events of the season, ‘Enchanted Airlie’ at Airlie Gardens, had its opening night Friday in New Hanover County. Tickets for the event went on sale weeks ago but quickly sold out. Cars filed into the gardens one...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
UNCW Baseball releases 2023 schedule
WILMINGTON (WWAY) – UNCW Baseball Head Coach Randy Hood has announced the Seahawks’ schedule for the 2023 season. The schedule includes 19 games against 2022 NCAA Regional participants and 31 home games beginning on Feb. 17. “We feel we’ve put together a strong schedule for the 2023 season,”...
