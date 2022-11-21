ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hingham, MA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Plumley Village Thanksgiving fire damages electrical system displacing hundreds

WORCESTER, Mass. - Hundreds of Worcester families are without a home this thanksgiving after an overnight fire on Laurel Street. The Worcester Fire Department responded to Plumley Village at 3:42 in the morning for a fire in an electrical room. The fire was put out but it caused major damage to the electrical system. Because of the amount of damage and extent of the repairs, all residents have been relocated until the high rise is deemed safe. The building is made up of 120 apartments with about 300 to 400 residents living there and for for many of them, their Thanksgiving plans were uprooted. ​
Rutland alpaca farm invites shoppers to a unique Small Business Saturday

RUTLAND, Mass. - For people looking to avoid the hustle and bustle of downtown shopping, one local farm offered a Small Business Saturday experience you can't find on Main Street. What You Need To Know. Alpaca-Llips Farm in Rutland held a Small Business Saturday open house. The farm was started...
Bishop's Thanksgiving dinner continues in Worcester

WORCESTER, Mass. -- Bishop Robert McManus said the bishop's dinner gives people in the city a place to go for Thanksgiving. "They find the fellowship here, they get a good meal and they get out of the cold," he said. They delivered more than 3,100 meals Thanksgiving morning and will...
Black Friday a busy day at Sutton Christmas tree farm

SUTTON, Mass. - Davagian Tree Farm in Sutton was busy Friday with families looking for the perfect Christmas tree. The farm is about 7 acres, with Christmas trees covering three. Owner Greg Davagian said the last two years, they sold out of trees in the first two weekends after Thanksgiving. Families are able to pick and cut down their own trees.
