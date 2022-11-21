Read full article on original website
RECAP - Oregon State Defeats Oregon 38-34
CORVALLIS, Ore. -- — Isaiah Newell ran for the go-ahead touchdown with 8:11 remaining, and No. 22 Oregon State took advantage of critical mistakes in the fourth quarter by No. 10 Oregon to rally for a 38-34 victory on Saturday. The Beavers (9-3, 6-3 Pac-12, No 21 CFP) trailed...
Game Day: Oregon vs Oregon State
LINE: Oregon -3 - O/U 57.5. Oregon vs Oregon State - BeaversEdge Weekly Coverage. Team Content Dam Board Discussions Recruiting + MORE. A Closer Look At UO (discussion) • Follow us on Twitter: @Beavers_Edge, @b_slaught, & @DylanCC_FB.
Recruits React to Oregon State's Rivalry Game Upset of Oregon
BLACK FRIDAY/CYBER MONDAY DEAL - Get BeaversEdge Premium For $22 (78% Off) Recruit reactions are starting to come in from Oregon State's 38-34 upset victory over Oregon on Saturday afternoon in Corvallis and BeaversEdge has them provided below. Be sure to check in throughout the rest of the weekend to see all the reactions coming out of the game.
Burning Questions: Utes Head into Week 12
The University of Utah had a crushing defeat last Saturday against the Oregon Ducks. The USC Trojans have claimed their spot into the Pac-12 Championship Game, but thanks to the conference’s change to division-less football, Utah’s championship hopes are still alive. Let’s take a look back at the...
