Wisconsin now projects the state's record-high budget surplus to hit $6.6 billion

Read full article on original website
Related
Yahoo Sports
Richard Wolfe: Election recap: Highs and lows
On Nov. 8, the voters of Michigan who supported Democratic candidates ran the table on statewide offices. The Republican candidates were, without question, so weak in every category of qualification that the outcome was never really in doubt. Unless, that is, you were mesmerized by FOX News and their ridiculously...
Yahoo Sports
Massillon vs. Hoban OHSAA football score| Ohio high school state semifinal final live updates
What's become perhaps Northeast Ohio's top high school football playoff rivalry resumed Friday night when Hoban and Massillon met in a Division II state semifinal at the University of Akron. In the fourth meeting in the last five years between the two, Hoban improved to 3-1 against the Tigers by...
Yahoo Sports
2022 Ohio high school football state championship schedule | OHSAA state finals in Canton
Four of the seven Ohio High School Athletic Association state championship football games are set for next week in Canton. Eight teams punched their tickets Friday to play in the games scheduled for Thursday and Friday at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Thursday's game is for the Division II title, while Divisions I, III and V play on Friday.
Yahoo Sports
Wind advisory, high surf warning issued for parts of Hawaii
Nov. 24—UPDATE: 8:30 a.m. The earlier wind advisory has been expanded to include all Hawaiian islands and extended through 6 a.m. Friday. Northeast winds of up to 15 to 35 mph, with localized gusts up to 50 mph, are expected to accompany the cold front moving down from the western end of the island chain, according to the National Weather Service.
Yahoo Sports
Live OSAA scores: North Salem football falls in Columbia Cup final
This is the final week of high school football in Oregon. There are state title games across the state on Friday and Saturday. Check back here throughout the weekend for score updates, including reports on three Mid-Valley teams — North Salem, Kennedy and St. Paul. Class 6A — championship...
Yahoo Sports
Football: Batavia's magical season ends in Class B state semifinals against Maine-Endwell
Just one win away from a state finals appearance, Batavia's magical season ended to a perennial state power. Reigning state champion Maine-Endwell of Section IV will return to the New York State Public High School Athletic Association Class B final, riding its superior offensive line and running back Aidan McHugh's three-touchdown performance to a 61-20 win over Batavia's Blue Devils Saturday at Union-Endicott's Ty Cobb Stadium.
Comments / 0