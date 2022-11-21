ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Comments / 0

Related
farmforum.net

NDSU Extension offers considerations for backgrounding calves

Feed costs are always a concern for cattle producers, but 2022 to 2023 numbers have shown some of the highest feed costs in over a decade. In fact, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture feed price index, overall feed prices for feed, livestock and poultry are up 26.6% from September of 2020 through September of 2022.
FARGO, ND
farmforum.net

Iowa Learning Farms virtual field days to focus on improving water quality

Iowa Learning Farms, in partnership with the Iowa Nutrient Research Center and Conservation Learning Group, will hold two upcoming virtual field days focusing on improving water quality. The Dec. 8 virtual field day will focus on drainage water recycling, followed by a Dec. 15 virtual field day focused on riparian...
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy