Feed costs are always a concern for cattle producers, but 2022 to 2023 numbers have shown some of the highest feed costs in over a decade. In fact, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture feed price index, overall feed prices for feed, livestock and poultry are up 26.6% from September of 2020 through September of 2022.

FARGO, ND ・ 2 DAYS AGO