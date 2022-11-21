Read full article on original website
Auchter's Art: A problem at the core of the core
The upcoming lame duck session of the Michigan legislature presents a rare opportunity for real bipartisanship. The re-elected Governor Whitmer and the outgoing Republican legislative leadership have hinted around at some possibilities. Two items of note — the desperate need to shore up Michigan's mental health treatment capabilities and various tax cuts.
U of M economists say state government better prepared for mild recession than before Great Recession
Because of higher-than-expected tax revenues, as well as federal money from the American Rescue Plan and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the State of Michigan has a lot of money banked away. The old adage about the economy is: When the nation gets a cold, Michigan gets pneumonia. With a mild...
Following the frenzy of Black Friday, state promotes Small Business Saturday
Michigan retailers are hoping to capitalize on Small Business Saturday. Small Business Saturday started as a way to promote local businesses following the Black Friday frenzied sales the day after Thanksgiving. This year, it comes with an official declaration. Governor Gretchen Whitmer dubbed November 26 "Small Business Saturday" across the...
Michiganders' buying power to remain flat through 2024
All the data are not in for 2022, but it appears any gains in wages were eaten up by inflation. “We expect that, when it’s all said and done, basically personal income in Michigan will have been about flat because we didn’t have any of the federal stimulus in 2022. But, of course, you’ve got to contrast that with the fast inflation,” said Gabriel Ehrlich, Director of the Research Seminar in Quantitative Economics at the University of Michigan.
Inflation impacting what's on and what's not on the Thanksgiving table
Rising costs for food, gasoline and home heating means many Michigan families have less on the Thanksgiving table this year. The Michigan Farm Bureau’s annual Thanksgiving survey found the average cost of the classic Thanksgiving feast for 10, which is $64.05 or less than $6.50 per person. That's a $10.74 or 20% increase from last year’s average of $53.31.
Inflation may play the grinch this holiday shopping season
Inflation is looming over holiday shopping this year as Michigan shoppers hit the stores and online looking for bargains this weekend. The National Retail Federation is predicting a 6% to 8% increase in holiday sales this year. Strong online holiday sales since the end of October seem to support that prediction.
