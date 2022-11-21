Read full article on original website
WFMZ-TV Online
What the Tech? App that makes it easy to help feed people in need all over the world
We all use apps for social media, music, and games. There are apps that make it easy for anyone with a smartphone to make a difference. Share the Meal is an app from the United Nations World Food Programme. An app for iPhones and Android devices, it allows anyone to share their holiday meal with someone around the world.
Online sales set Black Friday record
Black Friday online sales came in at 9.2 billion, setting a record with toys and tech items boosting sales.
