Researchers from the University of Alberta in Canada have developed a model for determining the feasibility of repurposing inactive oil and gas wells. While determining if it would be economically feasible to retrofit orphaned oil and gas wells to geothermally heat water for 2,000 cattle on an Aberta cattle ranch during the winter months, the researchers took the first steps toward developing a template for estimating the cost of converting a well for such uses as well as creating an approach for predicting the heat energy that can be harnessed from those wells.

4 DAYS AGO