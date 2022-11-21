Read full article on original website
A rail strike looms and impact on US economy could be broad
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — American consumers and nearly every industry will be affected if freight trains grind to a halt next month. One of the biggest rail unions rejected its deal Monday, joining three others that have failed to approve contracts over concerns about demanding schedules and the lack of paid sick time. That raises the risk of a strike, which could start as soon as Dec. 9 under a deadline that was pushed back Tuesday.
Diesel Shortage Will Hit These Seven States the Hardest
The Southeast is seeing the most acute challenges, one of the country's major fuel supply and logistics companies wrote.
Trucking, oil companies ramp up warnings on diesel shortage: 'We put ourselves in this situation'
Energy suppliers, truckers warn about diesel shortages ahead of the busy holiday season, as supply chain disruptions prompt surging prices at the pump.
Diesel Shortage Update as U.S. Supply Will 'Barely' Make it Through Winter
Inventory of the distillate fuel has increased slightly compared to mid-October, but prices are still surging and at their highest in the North East.
Diesel prices rising after falling U.S. refinery capacity and loss of Russian imports
The Energy Information Administration recently reported that distillate inventories were at their lowest levels since 2008. (The primary distillates are diesel, jet fuel and heating oil.) However, in 2008 distillate levels were low coming out of spring. Currently, they are low going into fall. That is far worse than the...
kitco.com
BHP reaches agreement with Chile's Escondida mine union to avert strike
SANTIAGO, Nov 21 (Reuters) - BHP, the company that runs Chile's Escondida mine, the world's largest copper mine, said on Monday it reached an agreement with a worker's union to avoid a strike planned for Nov. 21 and 23. The agreement must still be approved by members of the union.
rigzone.com
Building Natural Gas Pipelines To Cut Prices In USA Northeast
Overlooking the importance of developing pipeline infrastructure results in higher prices for natural gas and electricity, especially in the U.S. Northeast. — Disregarding the importance of having adequate pipeline infrastructure can lead to higher natural gas and energy prices. Once such region in the United States has been the Northeast where the importance and need for additional pipeline infrastructure to transport natural gas has been overlooked, and in often actively fought against.
BBC
COP27: Climate costs deal struck but no fossil fuel progress
A historic deal has been struck at the UN's COP27 summit that will see rich nations pay poorer countries for the damage and economic losses caused by climate change. It ends almost 30 years of waiting by nations facing huge climate impacts. But developed nations left dissatisfied over progress on...
Natural gas prices in Texas shale country just turned negative amid booming production
In the Permian Basin, natural gas for next-day delivery sank to negative $2 per million British thermal units, traders told Bloomberg. That's the first time that has happened since 2020, when the early onset of the COVID pandemic sent commodity prices tumbling. Prices are negative in Texas now as production...
State and local lawmakers rip Union Pacific over costs, delays
State and local lawmakers blasted Union Pacific over costs and delays to complete community projects along rail lines that they claimed put people's safety in jeopardy.
kitco.com
Dynacor increases gold processing capacity at its Veta Dorada operation in Peru
Editors Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of todays must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. According to the company’s statement, the new plant expansion has increased gold ore-processing capacity by an additional 16%...
globalspec.com
Study imagines second life for inactive oil and gas wells
Researchers from the University of Alberta in Canada have developed a model for determining the feasibility of repurposing inactive oil and gas wells. While determining if it would be economically feasible to retrofit orphaned oil and gas wells to geothermally heat water for 2,000 cattle on an Aberta cattle ranch during the winter months, the researchers took the first steps toward developing a template for estimating the cost of converting a well for such uses as well as creating an approach for predicting the heat energy that can be harnessed from those wells.
gcaptain.com
Fires, Inflation and Climate Change: Global Trends to Watch in Marine Insurance
Despite a broader long-term trend of safety improvements in the global shipping industry, a number of factors are leading to ever larger insurance claims for the industry, according to Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty (AGCS). Fire and explosion is now the most expensive driver of claims activity, overtaking sinking and...
kalkinemedia.com
EU gas cap seen in place for one year, countries spar over price level
BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission proposed introducing a gas price cap for one year from Jan.1, 2023, according to a draft legislation seen by Reuters that, however, has so far left the actual ceiling level blank. The idea to cap prices has divided EU countries for many months. The...
COP27 ends with no emissions agreement: The oil era is ending anyway — because it must
COP27, the UN climate conference held in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, this year, ended with the dismantling of one climate-diplomacy stone wall — which was very good news — and the construction of another, which most definitely was not. Thirty years of stonewalling by rich nations over even discussing how to finance the growing global bill for climate-turbocharged weather disasters ended with a reluctant U.S. concession that the topic could at last be formally discussed, and agreement to set up of a fund as one important mechanism to help pay those bills.
US News and World Report
Bankers Pour Cold Water on Red Hot Coal
LONDON (Reuters) - It's the best of times, it's the worst of times. At least when it comes to mining coal. After years of decline, demand for the polluting fossil fuel has surged this year as Europe scrambles to replace Russian gas, and coal miners are making money hand over fist.
globalspec.com
Answering the air hammering challenge: A test case for innovation
Innovation is essential to the ongoing evolution of industry, and it can be driven from many corners: original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) daring to try something new, end users adapting and modifying products to better serve their individual needs, business analysts identifying obstacles that call for creative solutions. Sometimes a small but critical link in the chain that connects makers to customers can recognize an opportunity to develop answers where no one has thought before to ask questions — in areas where the familiar refrain, “We’ve always done it this way” has resonated louder than the realization that there might be improved alternatives.
MedicalXpress
Inaction could cost Australian truckers their lives, study finds
If nothing is done to improve the health of Australia's male truck drivers, 6,067 lives and AU$2.6 billion in productivity could be lost over the next 10 years, Monash University-led research has found. Researchers have also found that inaction could cost an estimated $485 million in health care costs and...
