15 companies in Kansas City hiring for jobs that pay $15+ an hourEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
Historic Switzer School Buildings in Kansas City were steered by Dr. J. M. Greenwood for success in the late 1800sCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman Lies For No ReasonOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Historic twin buildings now known as the Netherland and Monarch began construction in 1927 and have been savedCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
5 Kansas City Restaurants Where You Can Still Get a Meal for 5 BucksEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
How one board is hoping to evolve the United States farm bill in 2023
Backed by a diverse board of directors, Kiss the Ground is backing a coalition across the country to influence the bill to create a healthier planet, more nutritious crops, and enhance ecosystems.
CBS calls out 'inconvenient truth' behind Biden's 'clean energy' electric vehicle push
A CBS report highlighted a Minnesota town upset about local mining for nickel, a metal used in electric vehicle batteries, funded by the Biden administration.
Southern California feels effect of 6.2-magnitude earthquake that struck off Mexican coast
A magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck in the Pacific Ocean near Mexico's Baja California on Tuesday morning.
Climate advocates see a path forward in the farm bill: Lining farmers’ pockets
Republicans are skeptical of making the farm bill a climate bill, but a group of lobbyists thinks they’ve struck gold with a message even the most skeptical can't hate: Regenerative agriculture will make farmers richer.
Orlando Bravo is Puerto Rico’s first born billionaire – he shares why it’s vital to remember your roots
Orlando Bravo is one of the most important businessmen in the world. With over 25 years of experience in private capital, Orlando has become someone with a hand in shaping global tendencies, all while launching tech and software companies on a daily basis. RELATED: ...
Hackers are coming for our Thanksgiving turkeys and John Deere tractors. It’s time to reevaluate America’s food security
The food sector is particularly vulnerable to cyberattacks because it relies on one of the most complex and fragile supply chains. The supply chain that produces our fresh-tasting Thanksgiving dinners is one of the most fragile and fragmented of any industry–and one of the hardest to secure. Earlier this...
solarpowerworldonline.com
Guest column: The true value of American-made solar panels
The recent climate legislation in the Inflation Reduction Act has the potential to do wonderful things for the decarbonization efforts in the United States and for the solar industry. As a U.S. solar panel manufacturer, we at Crossroads Solar are watching and waiting to see how the various credits will play out. Much of the objective of the IRA climate legislation is to generate American-made solar infrastructures in a way that will compete with cheaper imports. To my mind, we have to be sober about the likely outcome – or cheapness – of American-made panels. Prices will moderate but we will not become China, nor should we aspire to be so.
Federal funds spark next generation of Oregon farmers
Nearly $1.5 million will go to OSU, Rogue Farm Corps for education, training programsAn influx of nearly $1.5 million in federal dollars is being used to support burgeoning farms across Oregon, providing tools and resources to bring a new wave into the industry. "This federal investment in the next generation of farmers and ranchers in our state will help ensure a bright future for these traditional Oregon enterprises," said U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Oregon. The U.S. Department of Agriculture is awarding a total of $1,493,897 to support education and land access programs for beginning farmers and ranchers in...
NMSDC and Cargill Launch New Program to Advance Agricultural Supply Chain Access for Black Farmers
According to McKinsey & Company, today just 1.4% of farmers identify as Black or mixed race compared with about 14% a century ago. Furthermore, these farmers represent less than 0.5% of total U.S. farm sales. Perhaps, even more disturbing, Black farmers operate at 70% of US peer-level farm revenue. Because...
Agriculture Online
Farm bill proposal: Strengthen subsidy limits, boost land stewardship
With its toothless payment limits, the U.S. farm program directs billions of dollars a year to the largest and wealthiest farmers in America while struggling family farmers often are overlooked, said the National Sustainable Agriculture Coalition, an advocate for small farmers. It called for farm bill reforms that would direct more funding to soil and water conservation and restrict subsidies to big operators.
swineweb.com
Podcast: Debunking Myths about Sustainability & Nutrition in Animal Agriculture | Tara Vander Dussen
Tara is a New Mexico native, 5th generation dairy farmer, an environmental scientist, and mom of two girls. Daniel, her husband, manages all day-to-day on his family dairy farm while Tara has her own career as an environmental consultant, speaker, and online agriculture advocate. Tara began sharing her story online through her platform, New Mexico Milkmaid, because she found that people often had misconceptions about farmers and modern farming, and she wanted to set the record straight about dairy farm life and on-farm sustainability. She now has a community of more than 73,000 followers. And she has had the opportunity to speak at national and global conferences about dairy sustainability including at the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization Committee on World Food Security and the Forbes AgTech Summit. Tara is also the Co-Founder of Elevate Ag, an online course to provide farmers and ranchers with the tools they need to successfully share their ag story and grow their businesses, and the Co-Founder of Discover Ag, a docuseries and podcast of being agriculture to people in a new way.
modernfarmer.com
For Young Farmers, Land Access Will Make or Break the 2023 Farm Bill
The average age of American farmers is roughly 58 years old, and it has been increasing every year. According to the 2017 USDA census, only eight percent of the farmers surveyed were under the age of 35, and the majority of producers—73 percent—identified as having more than 10 years of on-farm experience.
Energy & Environment — Drought costing California agriculture billions
A new study finds that drought is costing California’s agriculture industry billions. Meanwhile, Russian strikes knocked Ukraine’s electricity offline, and the Biden administration approved a new oil export terminal. This is Overnight Energy & Environment, your source for the latest news focused on energy, the environment and beyond....
Ryder Ranks in FreightWaves FreightTech 25: The Most Innovative and Disruptive Companies in Freight Technology
MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 22, 2022-- Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R), a leader in supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions, announces it ranks among the top 25 most innovative and disruptive companies in the freight technology space, according to the annual FreightWaves FreightTech 25 awards. FreightWaves announced the winners during its F3: Future of Freight Festival. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221122005147/en/ Ryder ranks among the top 25 most innovative and disruptive companies in the freight technology space, according to the annual FreightWaves FreightTech 25 awards. (Photo: Business Wire)
beefmagazine.com
Senator introduces Industrial Agriculture Accountability Act
Senator Cory Booker, D, N.J. has introduced legislation that would place the liability for responsible disaster mitigation on animal agriculture “corporations and industrial operators” by requiring those entities to register with USDA, submit disaster preparedness plans, and pay a fee to establish a fund focused on disaster events. The new fund, the High-Risk AFO Disaster Mitigation Fund, would be utilized to enforce disaster mitigation plans and ensure that the most humane practices are used if depopulation is absolutely necessary.
Shopify president: Small businesses in America are the backbone of the economy
FOX Business spoke to Harley Finkelstein, president of Shopify, which allows small businesses to grow rapidly online in the e-commerce space — he anticipates a very strong holiday shopping season.
Entrepreneurship used to be a form of privilege. That’s changing — but not fast enough
After decades of declining entrepreneurship, record numbers of Americans have been forming their own businesses and going to work for themselves. Thanks to the Great Resignation and a surging economy, 360 out of every 100,000 American adults became new entrepreneurs each month on average in 2021. Recent immigrants, Black and...
We must act urgently to make internet for all a reality
Many of us take it as a given that we can unlock our phones or open up our laptops and instantly be connected to the wealth of information that is the internet. It is not until we experience a Wi-Fi drop that we realize how dependent we are on high-speed access. But that momentary annoyance…
tobaccoreporter.com
European Support for Smoke-Free Technology
Smoke-free technologies should complement the EU’s existing tobacco control measures, according to participants in a survey commissioned by Philip Morris International, according to Eureporter. Carried out Nov. 10–15 by Povaddo and presented in Brussels on Nov. 17, the poll surveyed 13,000 adults spread over 13 European countries. Among...
cryptonewsz.com
Emurgo to launch USDA in 2023 Q1
Emurgo, the extended commercial arm of Cardano, has announced plans to launch a new stablecoin in the US market. USDA will be backed by the regulated authorities and it will be pegged to the US Dollar at 1:1. USDA is anticipated to debut in the first quarter of 2023. This adds a new stablecoin to the list of currently operational stablecoins.
