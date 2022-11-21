ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Looper

Here's How Much Bob Iger Is Getting Paid To Come Back To Disney

On November 20, The Walt Disney Co. announced that its CEO since February of 2020, Bob Chapek, would be stepping down. Taking his place as Disney CEO is his predecessor Bob Iger. Disney's board of directors came to the decision to replace Chapek with Iger, describing Iger as someone particularly suited to lead the company as it exists today. That said, Iger agreed to serve as CEO for a span of just two years, after which the current plan is to find a successor.
24/7 Wall St.

Disney's Chapek Is the Worst CEO of 2022

It is time to pick the worst CEO of 2022. This year, it is not much of a contest. The chief executive who has done the most damage to his company and its reputation is Bob Chapek, the head of Walt Disney Co. (NYSE: DIS). He has taken a century-old business and turned it into one that has struggled recently to keep pace with its competition.
WDW News Today

Iger Stopped CEO Bob Chapek’s Mass Layoff of Cast Members Before CARE Act Protections Were in Place

The Wall Street Journal’s latest dive into the crumbling of Bob Chapek’s career revealed a telling turn point that ultimately led to the falling out between Chapek and Iger. At the start of the pandemic in early 2020, Chapek had just taken the reigns from Iger and was faced with handling the worldwide closures of the Disney Parks and other segments of the company. He wanted to move quickly to lay off thousands of Cast Members to cut costs.
disneyfoodblog.com

Bob Chapek Did “Irreparable Damage to His Ability to Lead,” Disney Board of Directors Reportedly Determined

In a sudden turn of events, Bob Chapek is no longer Disney’s CEO and Bob Iger has returned to lead for 2 years. We’ve shared a look at Disney stock values following the news of Iger’s return, a look at why Disney replaced Chapek with Iger, and celebrities’ reactions to the news. But now we’ve got more details about the determination made before Chapek was removed and what his exit payment could look like.
Advocate

Disney Fires Bob Chapek, Rehires Bob Iger After 'Don't Say Gay' Mess

Disney fired CEO Bob Chapek after less than two years on the job and brought back former CEO Bob Iger. That comes after missteps on public issues, most notably a failure to oppose Florida’s “don’t say gay” law early. That prompted Chapek in March to publicly apologize to its employees and cease all political donations.
Looper

What Will Kathleen Kennedy's Future Be At Lucasfilm Now That Bob Iger Is Back At Disney?

The return of Bob Iger to Disney will usher in a new age for the company throughout all its divisions — including the galaxy far, far away. When Disney acquired Lucasfilm in 2012 for $4.05 billion (via Entertainment Weekly), producer Kathleen Kennedy was named President of the company. During her time as Lucasfilm President, Kennedy has expanded the brand into different avenues, between the expansion of the "Star Wars" franchise with the sequel trilogy and television series, as well as the upcoming "Indiana Jones 5" and "Willow" Disney + TV series.
invezz.com

Bob Iger just made his first big move as ‘renamed’ CEO of Disney

Bob Iger ousted Kareem Daniel - the Head of DMED division on Tuesday. He also said that the company will be restructured in the coming weeks. MoffettNathanson analysts now see upside in Disney shares to $120. Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) is in focus this morning after Bob Iger announced...
WDW News Today

Disney Stock Soars Back Over $100 as Bob Iger Returns as CEO

There were two farewells this past Sunday evening, Elton John’s Farewell Tour was live-streamed from Dodgers Stadium on Disney+ and The Walt Disney Company said goodbye to CEO Bob Chapek and hello … again … to Bob Iger. Today, as the markets opened up, Disney stock [$DIS]...
BGR.com

Disney stuns as Bob Iger returns as CEO, replacing Bob Chapek

Disney stunned the world on Sunday evening as the giant announced an unexpected change at the top of the company. Bob Iger returns as Disney’s CEO. He is replacing Bob Chapek, who has served as the company’s top executive for almost three years. Chapek was Iger’s choice as successor, with Iger serving as Disney’s executive chairman until the end of 2021.
WDW News Today

Returning CEO Bob Iger’s Compensation Package and Salary Revealed

Returning Chief Executive Officer Bob Iger stands to earn up to $27 million in each of the two years he is under contract to lead the Walt Disney Company. An SEC filing disclosed earlier today outlines Iger’s potential earnings, as he retakes the helm as chief executive. Iger, who held the CEO role for 15 years at Disney before stepping down, signed on to a new contract yesterday, agreeing to serve from November 20, 2022, through December 31, 2024. The exact amount of Iger’s pay will ultimately depend on the company’s ability to meet performance measures.

