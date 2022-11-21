Read full article on original website
Cooler Black Friday, another round of rain on Sunday
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We hope you had a wonderful Thanksgiving Day! Scattered showers moved in late in the afternoon and during the evening prompting some damp roadways this morning, but it is still warm enough to avoid any ice forming. We’re expecting a dry but cooler Black Friday, then warmer weather Saturday, before more rain moves in again on Sunday.
TV5 News Update- Saturday morning, November 26
Local businesses are hoping to strike gold on Small Business Saturday. Mid-Michigan mom didn’t hesitate to help with aftermath of Hurricane Ian. It was one of the toughest decisions Jennifer Gruesbeck has ever had to make - should she put her life in mid-Michigan as a mom and Covenant medical assistant on hold and head to Florida to help with Hurricane Ian relief or not?
TV5 News Update: Thursday Morning, Nov. 24th
Did you know the train that is the inspiration for the Polar Express resides here in Mid-Michigan at the Steam Railroading Institute in Owosso? In this edition of the TV5 Vault, we go back to 1993 where Mark Lyman introduces us to the Pere Marquette 1225 Steam Locomotive. |. Residents...
Shoppers planning to shop small for Small Business Saturday
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The holiday season is in full swing with plenty of black Friday shopping and our local stores gearing up for the rush on Small Business Saturday. The day dedicated to shopping local has been growing in popularity nationwide. A new survey revealed shoppers are being intentional...
Fires at CMU prompt warning about lithium-ion batteries
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Two recent fires at Central Michigan University have prompted Mount Pleasant Public Safety to remind people about the dangers of lithium-ion batteries. Those are the batteries used in such consumer electronics as smartphones, electric bikes and electric vehicles. Two caught fire Tuesday morning in separate dormitories...
Frankenmuth Eagles lose game against Gladwin Flying G’s
FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WNEM) - The Frankenmuth Eagles lost their big game at Ford Field, Saturday afternoon. The Eagles lost against the Gladwin Flying G’s 10 to 7. Earlier in the day, the whole community turned out to send the team off in style. “We’ll give it everything we have....
Thanksgiving morning vehicle crash in downtown Saginaw
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Saginaw Police and Saginaw Fire Department responding to a vehicle crash in Downtown Saginaw this morning. It happened around 7:20 a.m. at Franklin St. and Johnson St. , just around the corner from the TV5 Saginaw station. The truck had flipped onto its roof. The driver...
Ottawa Lake Whiteford defeats Ubly in state championship
DETROIT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Ubly Bearcats had an amazing football season that took them all the way to Ford Field for the state championship. The Bearcats were undefeated heading into the game on Friday, Nov. 25. Unfortunately, their winning streak came to an end. The Bearcats lost to the...
Mid-Michigan mom didn’t hesitate to help with aftermath of Hurricane Ian
Here are the top stories we're following today. The East Side Soup Kitchen in Saginaw hosted its annual Thanksgiving feast Thursday. First Alert Weather Update: Thursday evening, Nov. 24. Updated: 22 hours ago. |. Meteorologist Kyle Gilette has your evening forecast!. TV5 News Update: Thursday evening, Nov. 24. Updated: 22...
Small business hoping for big business on Small Business Saturday
Mid-Michigan mom didn’t hesitate to help with aftermath of Hurricane Ian. It was one of the toughest decisions Jennifer Gruesbeck has ever had to make - should she put her life in mid-Michigan as a mom and Covenant medical assistant on hold and head to Florida to help with Hurricane Ian relief or not?
Delta College hosting day-camp on Black Friday
BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WNEM) - Delta College is hosting a fall day-away camp for children on Black Friday. Parents can drop off their 5 to 12-year-old children from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Activities will include pool time, crafting and games to name a few. Children need to bring a...
East Side Soup Kitchen serves up annual Thanksgiving feast
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The East Side Soup Kitchen in Saginaw hosted its annual Thanksgiving feast Thursday. While some sang Christmas carols outside, volunteers were busy spreading holiday cheer inside by providing heaping helpings of food and fellowship. There were about 40 volunteers including Saginaw Mayor Brenda Moore. “Today is...
Flint community gives back to those in need on Thanksgiving
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - While most may be spending the day with family and friends, local community members are spending it handing out Thanksgiving meals to those who don’t have anywhere else to go. TV-5 spoke with some of the event organizers for the Hot Meal Giveaway at the...
Investigators: Dog found with gunshot wound in jaw
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) – Saginaw County Animal Care and Control are asking for the public’s help after a dog was dropped off with a gunshot wound in her jaw. Investigators said she was shot sometime in the evening on Nov. 23 in the area of Meade St. near Patton St.
Police: Family dispute leads to gunfire, arrest
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A Saginaw woman has been arrested for assault with intent to murder and brandishing a firearm in public, police said. A family dispute between Tanara Williams, her cousin, and her uncle happened on Nov. 22 at a residence nearby Van Etten Street in Saginaw. The argument...
