Salisbury, NC

WBTV

Police: One person killed in afternoon shooting in Cornelius

CORNELIUS, N.C. (WBTV) - One person is dead after a shooting Saturday afternoon, Cornelius police said. According to police, officers were called just before 3 p.m. to Lynn Drive for a reported shooting. When officers arrived, police say, they found one person who was pronounced dead on scene. “It does...
CORNELIUS, NC
Queen City News

3 treated in separate overnight shooting calls: Charlotte Medic

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Three victims were treated after emergency crews responded to two separate overnight shooting calls in Charlotte, Medic said Saturday. The first incident occurred sometime before 11 p.m. near St. Johns Street in north Charlotte. Two victims were found, one suffering from minor injuries and the other with life-threatening injuries. […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WFMY NEWS2

One injured after shooting at a Winston-Salem hotel

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Friday around 10:30 p.m. Police said it happened at the Extended Stay America Suites on Hampton Inn Court. Investigators said Talmadge Alphonzo Jones was involved in a physical altercation with a person he knew. Police said during...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
qcnews.com

One shot in northeast Charlotte

A Charlotte EMT reported taking a person to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries on Friday. Authorities reported the shooting along Tom Hunter Road in northeast Charlotte. There was no other information available. This is a breaking news story.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Gastonia Police Say Man Shot Girlfriend On Thanksgiving Morning

GASTONIA, N.C. — Officers say that Robert Adams, 47, shot his 39-year-old girlfriend after an argument on Thanksgiving morning at the couple’s home on Bond Avenue. Just after 7:30 a.m. on November 24th, police were called to the home. A man said that one of his neighbors was on his porch after being shot.
GASTONIA, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Man shot, killed on Allen Street in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man was shot to death in Winston-Salem Friday afternoon, according to police. Officers with the Winston-Salem Police Department were called to the 600 block of Allen Street shortly after 1 p.m. When they arrived, police said 46-year-old Montre Donnell Richardson was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his upper torso.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Police chase ends with driver in handcuffs in Clemmons

CLEMMONS, N.C. — Davie County sheriff office have identified the man who led deputies to a car chase while traveling on U.S. Highway 158 near the area of Spangenberg Avenue. Deputies said they received the call at 7:26 p.m. on Friday. Steven Cody was driving at a high rate...
CLEMMONS, NC
WXII 12

Crash in Greensboro leaves injuries, police said

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Roads have been opened after police closed lanes due to a report of a crash down North Church Street in Greensboro. This happened between Field Street and Bond Street on Friday night. Officers said there were injuries. We are waiting to hear back from police about...
GREENSBORO, NC
860wacb.com

Hickory Man Charged With Malicious Conduct By Prisoner

27-year-old Derrick Marcel Harold of Hickory was arrested Thursday by Hickory Police Officers. He’s charged with felony malicious conduct by prisoner by throwing bodily fluids, misdemeanor resisting a public officer, and hit and run, fail to stop with property damage. Harold was jailed in the Catawba County Detention Facility under $5,000 bond. A District Court date is scheduled for next Monday (November 28).
HICKORY, NC
860wacb.com

Teen Charged With Firing Into Occupied Property In Caldwell County

19-year-old Joseph Allen Douglas of Morganton was arrested Wednesday, November 23rd by Caldwell County Sheriff’s Deputies He was charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied property, failure to appear, and a probation violation. Douglas was on probation as a result of a conviction in April 2020 in Caldwell...
CALDWELL COUNTY, NC

