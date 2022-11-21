Read full article on original website
One person arrested in shooting at Catawba Dollar General, police say
CATAWBA, N.C. — A man has been arrested following a shooting at a Dollar General store in Catawba, the Catawba Police Department confirmed this Saturday night. The department sent Channel 9 a news release Saturday night that said, on Nov. 26 at 12:47 p.m. the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a.
WBTV
Police: One person killed in afternoon shooting in Cornelius
CORNELIUS, N.C. (WBTV) - One person is dead after a shooting Saturday afternoon, Cornelius police said. According to police, officers were called just before 3 p.m. to Lynn Drive for a reported shooting. When officers arrived, police say, they found one person who was pronounced dead on scene. “It does...
3 treated in separate overnight shooting calls: Charlotte Medic
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Three victims were treated after emergency crews responded to two separate overnight shooting calls in Charlotte, Medic said Saturday. The first incident occurred sometime before 11 p.m. near St. Johns Street in north Charlotte. Two victims were found, one suffering from minor injuries and the other with life-threatening injuries. […]
One injured after shooting at a Winston-Salem hotel
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Friday around 10:30 p.m. Police said it happened at the Extended Stay America Suites on Hampton Inn Court. Investigators said Talmadge Alphonzo Jones was involved in a physical altercation with a person he knew. Police said during...
qcnews.com
One shot in northeast Charlotte
A Charlotte EMT reported taking a person to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries on Friday. Authorities reported the shooting along Tom Hunter Road in northeast Charlotte. There was no other information available. This is a breaking news story.
wccbcharlotte.com
Gastonia Police Say Man Shot Girlfriend On Thanksgiving Morning
GASTONIA, N.C. — Officers say that Robert Adams, 47, shot his 39-year-old girlfriend after an argument on Thanksgiving morning at the couple’s home on Bond Avenue. Just after 7:30 a.m. on November 24th, police were called to the home. A man said that one of his neighbors was on his porch after being shot.
WMBF
Man charged with attempted murder of girlfriend in Gaston County, police say
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was arrested and charged with attempted murder after shooting his girlfriend in Gaston County, police said. According to the Gastonia Police Department, 47-year-old Robert Lamar Adams shot his 39-year-old partner following an argument at their home on Bond Avenue around 7:40 a.m. on Thursday.
Man shot, killed on Allen Street in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man was shot to death in Winston-Salem Friday afternoon, according to police. Officers with the Winston-Salem Police Department were called to the 600 block of Allen Street shortly after 1 p.m. When they arrived, police said 46-year-old Montre Donnell Richardson was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his upper torso.
WXII 12
Police chase ends with driver in handcuffs in Clemmons
CLEMMONS, N.C. — Davie County sheriff office have identified the man who led deputies to a car chase while traveling on U.S. Highway 158 near the area of Spangenberg Avenue. Deputies said they received the call at 7:26 p.m. on Friday. Steven Cody was driving at a high rate...
WBTV
Suspect charged with murder after 4-year-old found unresponsive in Catawba County
VALE, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman is facing murder charges in Catawba County after a 4-year-old girl was found unresponsive inside a Catawba County home last week. According to the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office, Hazel Lidey was found at a home in Vale last Thursday, Nov. 17. Deputies and emergency crews responded to the house on Hill Haven Drive around 2:12 p.m.
WXII 12
Crash in Greensboro leaves injuries, police said
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Roads have been opened after police closed lanes due to a report of a crash down North Church Street in Greensboro. This happened between Field Street and Bond Street on Friday night. Officers said there were injuries. We are waiting to hear back from police about...
Man dies after shooting in Winston-Salem on 600 block of Allen Street, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem officers are investigating the shooting death of a man on Friday as a homicide, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release. Around 1:07 p.m., officers with the WSPD were dispatched to a reported shooting in the 600 block of Allen Street. Arriving officers found a man in the street […]
860wacb.com
Hickory Man Charged With Malicious Conduct By Prisoner
27-year-old Derrick Marcel Harold of Hickory was arrested Thursday by Hickory Police Officers. He’s charged with felony malicious conduct by prisoner by throwing bodily fluids, misdemeanor resisting a public officer, and hit and run, fail to stop with property damage. Harold was jailed in the Catawba County Detention Facility under $5,000 bond. A District Court date is scheduled for next Monday (November 28).
Admissions counselor charged following inappropriate texts
ROCK HILL – Emmanual Trevon Jones, a Newberry College admissions counselor, has been arrested for disseminating obscene material to a person under 18 and criminal solicitation of a minor, according to the Rock Hill Police Department. Emmanual Trevon Jones was taken into custody on November 15 by the Rock...
West Charlotte neighbors on edge after apparent drive-by shooting
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Residents of a west Charlotte neighborhood are on edge as suspects of what appeared to be a drive-by shooting are still at-large. Neighbors described the new single-family home community off of Old Moores Chapel Road as nice and quiet. However, around 11:07 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20,...
860wacb.com
Teen Charged With Firing Into Occupied Property In Caldwell County
19-year-old Joseph Allen Douglas of Morganton was arrested Wednesday, November 23rd by Caldwell County Sheriff’s Deputies He was charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied property, failure to appear, and a probation violation. Douglas was on probation as a result of a conviction in April 2020 in Caldwell...
1 person seriously hurt in shooting near Tyvola Road, MEDIC confirms
CHARLOTTE — One person was reportedly shot around noon Thursday in south Charlotte, MEDIC confirmed to Channel 9. The shooting happened near Tyvola Road, just east of Interstate 77. According to MEDIC, one person was hurt and taken to the hospital “with serious injuries.”. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officers were...
One dead following collision on Interstate 85 in northwest Charlotte, MEDIC says
CHARLOTTE — One person has died following a collision on Interstate 85, according to MEDIC. MEDIC said the accident occurred between Freedom Drive and Brookshire Boulevard. One person was pronounced deceased at the scene, according to MEDIC. The cause of the collision is unknown at this time. This is...
WBTV
Reports: Mexican authorities issue arrest warrants in Shanquella Robinson case
The families of the two men killed in the Sky3 helicopter crash shared statements Wednesday reflecting on their loved ones’ lives. Community remembers Jason Myers and Chip Tayag a day after tragic accident. Updated: 6 hours ago. Pilot Chip Tayag and meteorologist Jason Myers were killed Tuesday when Sky3...
One shot at Uptown transit center: CMPD
The agency tweeted that they responded to an Assault with a Deadly Weapon call in the Central Division. A fight between two individuals at 310 E. Trade Street ensued. The suspect shot the other person and fled.
