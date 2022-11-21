ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Extra officers to be on duty during Thanksgiving and the weekend, CHP says

By Megan Camponovo
 5 days ago

(KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol will be holding a ‘maximum enforcement period’ over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend across the state in an attempt to deter DUIs and other traffic violations, according to the agency.

According to the CHP, Thanksgiving is one of the busiest travel weekends in the nation and the agency will have more officers on the road that will be enforcing traffic safety laws as well as actively looking for drivers who appear to be under the influence, traveling at unsafe speeds or not wearing their seatbelts.

The enforcement period will begin on Wednesday, Nov. 23, at 6:01 p.m. and will continue until Sunday, Nov. 27, at 11:59 p.m.

“As with every holiday, the CHP will work to keep motorists safe as they travel to gatherings with friends and family,” Commissioner Amanda Ray said in a news release.  “Our officers will be on patrol to take enforcement action as necessary and to provide assistance to motorists who are stranded or in need of help on the side of the road.”

Officers crash during a pursuit in Sacramento, police say

According to the CHP, during the 2021 Thanksgiving ‘maximum enforcement period’ 42 people were killed in accidents, including 16 pedestrians and one bicyclist.

During last year’s Thanksgiving enforcement period, officers issued more than 5,600 tickets for speed violations and seat belt violations. They also arrested 1,033 drivers who were under the influence.

“Enjoy your Thanksgiving festivities, but please celebrate responsibly, wear your seat belt, and always designate a sober, nondrinking driver,” Commissioner Ray said in a news release.

