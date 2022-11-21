ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ringsidenews.com

Spoiler On Becky Lynch’s WWE Return

Becky Lynch was once the top name in WWE’s women’s division, if not the entire company. Her days on top as The Man are over, and The Mom’s comeback was stopped by an untimely injury. It seems that the time has finally come for Becky Lynch to come back around.
itrwrestling.com

Major Update On When Becky Lynch May Return To WWE [POTENTIAL SPOILER]

Becky Lynch hasn’t appeared on WWE television since being attacked by Damage CTRL on the August 1st edition of Monday Night Raw. The beatdown was instigated to write Lynch off television after she suffered an injury just days earlier. At SummerSlam 2022, Lynch failed in her quest to regain...
Fightful

Rhea Ripley Wins WarGames Advantage, Final Member Of Team Belair To Be Revealed On 11/25 SmackDown

Team Damage CTRL will have the advantage at WWE Survivor Series. On the November 21 episode of WWE Raw, Asuka faced Rhea Ripley in the WarGames Advantage match. The winner's team would earn the entrance order advantage in the Women's WarGames Match at WWE Survivor Series. In a rematch from WrestleMania 37, Ripley defeated Asuka to earn the advantage. Their respective teams fought each other after the bell. Asuka ended the battle by diving onto everyone at ringside.
tjrwrestling.net

Roman Reigns Explains Why The Bloodline Is Special

Roman Reigns is praising The Bloodline for being a group full of unique characters that are special because they can take anything and make it good. As the leader of WWE’s group name known as The Bloodline, the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns knows what he’s talking about when it comes to making others around him better. Reigns started this “Tribal Chief” character in the summer of 2020 when he won the Universal Title at a show called Payback while the “Special Counsel” Paul Heyman was by his side.
stillrealtous.com

Possible Spoiler On Major WWE Star’s Return

They say that anything can happen when you watch WWE programming and over the last few months returns have become a regular thing. Survivor Series: WarGames is set to air live on Saturday, and it looks like a big name could be making their presence felt at the event. PWInsider...
411mania.com

Final Women’s WarGames Competitor To Be Revealed On WWE Smackdown

We will know the fifth and final member of Team Bianca for the Women’s WarGames match at Survivor Series on this week’s WWE Smackdown. During tonight’s Raw, Bianca Belair said that she would make the reveal of the final team member on Friday’s show. Team Bianca...
stillrealtous.com

WWE Changes Raw Star’s Name Again

Over the last few months WWE has been making some changes and bringing former stars back to the company such as Mia Yim. When Mia Yim first returned The O.C. called her Michin, but said that it was a nickname. However, WWE took things one step further on Monday when they officially changed Mia Yim’s name to Michin on their website.
wrestleview.com

Becky Lynch Close To Returning; Possible WarGames Tease

The return of Becky Lynch to WWE appears to be imminent. According to Fightful, the former multi-time WWE Raw and SmackDown Women’s Champion is planned to be the mystery partner for the women’s WarGames match at Saturday’s Survivor Series. The match will feature Raw Women’s Champion Bianca...
tjrwrestling.net

Becky Lynch’s Potential WWE Return Date Revealed

A new report has shed some light on when WWE may be looking to get Becky Lynch back to active competition. ‘The Man’ last competed inside a WWE ring at SummerSlam 2022, when she challenged Bianca Belair for the Raw Women’s Championship. As well as not winning the match, Lynch was injured during the contest and has been forced to take some time away.
itrwrestling.com

WWE Star Wants To Form An Army To Take Down Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns has stood at the top of the WWE mountain for over two years, but that’s not to say that he’s done it all flying solo. The star has been backed up by The Bloodline who exist to dominate WWE and keep championship gold around the waist of Reigns.
ringsidenews.com

WWE SmackDown Closing In On A Sellout This Week

WWE is always trying to do something interesting in order to get people to come to their shows. This includes getting fans hyped about upcoming shows with solid matches for the Thanksgiving week. They are also close to selling out this week’s Smackdown. This week’s episode of Friday Night...
PROVIDENCE, RI
PWMania

WWE RAW Results – November 21, 2022

WWE RAW Results – November 21, 2022. Kicking off this week’s Raw with a video recapping the end of SmackDown last Friday is shown. Kevin Owens says he joined War Games because of one specific person Roman Reigns. He says it’s been two long years since they’ve faced one another, and he’s coming to remind Reigns who he is at Survivor Series. He says he took him to his limit 3 times and he intends to take out The Bloodline so he can take his championships. He says he was extended an invitation to Smackdown by a few guys, and reveals he didn’t come alone.
wrestleview.com

A&E To Debut New WWE Biographies in 2023

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider has reported some new biopics are in the works. A&E has been working on the following future WWE Biography installments with plans to debut in January 2023:. -The Iron Sheik. -Kane. -Randy Orton. -Paige. -Dusty Rhodes. -Ricky Steamboat. -Jesse Ventura. Source: PWInsider.
PWMania

News on a Match-Heavy WWE RAW This Week, Producers for Monday’s Show Revealed

This week’s Survivor Series go-home edition of WWE RAW was match-heavy, with three bouts lasting 14:50 or more. The Brawling Brutes defeated The Judgment Day in the opener, which had 14:50 of TV time. Matt Riddle and Elias’ victory over Alpha Academy took 16:05 of TV time, while Drew McIntyre’s victory over Baron Corbin took 17:50, and Rhea Ripley’s victory over Asuka in the Women’s War Games advantage main event took 18:00.
Vibe

WWE Superstars Bianca Belair And Montez Ford Announce Upcoming Reality Series

The WWE’s own Bianca Belair and Montez Ford have announced that they have a reality TV show coming soon. The eight-episode series will be hosted exclusively on Hulu. The power couple appeared on NBC’s The Today Show on Tuesday (Nov. 22) to share the exciting news. “So this is exclusive here on The Today Show,” Ford said. “We’re announcing it, it’s actually happening.” The RAW Women’s Champion added “It is, it’s happening on Hulu. It’ll be an eight-episode series reality show. Uh, [I’m] nervous, excited.” The hosts added, “Yeah, you’re putting yourselves out there because it changes things once you...
wrestleview.com

Post-Survivor Series Friday Night Smackdown to Air on FS1

The post-Survivor Series of WWE SmackDown has been bumped from FOX to FS1. The December 2 SmackDown will now air on FS1 instead of FOX due to coverage of the PAC-12 College Football Championship game. SmackDown will air live on FS1 that night at 8pm ET, and then two replays...
BUFFALO, NY
ewrestlingnews.com

The Updated WWE Survivor Series 2022 Card – 5 Matches Confirmed

Following Monday night’s episode of WWE RAW, the following matches are confirmed for this Saturday night’s WWE Survivor Series: WarGames pay-per-view event. You can check out the updated WWE Survivor Series 2022 card below:. Men’s WarGames Match:. Roman Reigns, The Usos, Solo Sikoa & Sami Zayn vs....

