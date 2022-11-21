Read full article on original website
ringsidenews.com
Spoiler On Becky Lynch’s WWE Return
Becky Lynch was once the top name in WWE’s women’s division, if not the entire company. Her days on top as The Man are over, and The Mom’s comeback was stopped by an untimely injury. It seems that the time has finally come for Becky Lynch to come back around.
itrwrestling.com
Major Update On When Becky Lynch May Return To WWE [POTENTIAL SPOILER]
Becky Lynch hasn’t appeared on WWE television since being attacked by Damage CTRL on the August 1st edition of Monday Night Raw. The beatdown was instigated to write Lynch off television after she suffered an injury just days earlier. At SummerSlam 2022, Lynch failed in her quest to regain...
Rhea Ripley Wins WarGames Advantage, Final Member Of Team Belair To Be Revealed On 11/25 SmackDown
Team Damage CTRL will have the advantage at WWE Survivor Series. On the November 21 episode of WWE Raw, Asuka faced Rhea Ripley in the WarGames Advantage match. The winner's team would earn the entrance order advantage in the Women's WarGames Match at WWE Survivor Series. In a rematch from WrestleMania 37, Ripley defeated Asuka to earn the advantage. Their respective teams fought each other after the bell. Asuka ended the battle by diving onto everyone at ringside.
tjrwrestling.net
Roman Reigns Explains Why The Bloodline Is Special
Roman Reigns is praising The Bloodline for being a group full of unique characters that are special because they can take anything and make it good. As the leader of WWE’s group name known as The Bloodline, the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns knows what he’s talking about when it comes to making others around him better. Reigns started this “Tribal Chief” character in the summer of 2020 when he won the Universal Title at a show called Payback while the “Special Counsel” Paul Heyman was by his side.
stillrealtous.com
Possible Spoiler On Major WWE Star’s Return
They say that anything can happen when you watch WWE programming and over the last few months returns have become a regular thing. Survivor Series: WarGames is set to air live on Saturday, and it looks like a big name could be making their presence felt at the event. PWInsider...
411mania.com
Final Women’s WarGames Competitor To Be Revealed On WWE Smackdown
We will know the fifth and final member of Team Bianca for the Women’s WarGames match at Survivor Series on this week’s WWE Smackdown. During tonight’s Raw, Bianca Belair said that she would make the reveal of the final team member on Friday’s show. Team Bianca...
stillrealtous.com
WWE Changes Raw Star’s Name Again
Over the last few months WWE has been making some changes and bringing former stars back to the company such as Mia Yim. When Mia Yim first returned The O.C. called her Michin, but said that it was a nickname. However, WWE took things one step further on Monday when they officially changed Mia Yim’s name to Michin on their website.
FOX Sports
Kevin Owens is coming for Roman Reigns' Universal title at WarGames! | WWE on FOX
Kevin Owens officially declared that he’s coming for Roman Reigns and the Universal Title this weekend at War Games. KO’s claim for the championship came after her joined the Brawling Brutes in ambushing The Bloodline during Friday Night SmackDown.
wrestleview.com
Becky Lynch Close To Returning; Possible WarGames Tease
The return of Becky Lynch to WWE appears to be imminent. According to Fightful, the former multi-time WWE Raw and SmackDown Women’s Champion is planned to be the mystery partner for the women’s WarGames match at Saturday’s Survivor Series. The match will feature Raw Women’s Champion Bianca...
CBS Sports
WWE Raw results, recap, grades: Triple threat United States championship match set for Survivor Series
For weeks, issues have been escalating between United States champion Seth Rollins and a pair of former champions in Bobby Lashley and Austin Theory. On Monday night's edition of Raw, it was announced that the three would meet in a triple threat bout at Survivor Series. During Raw, Rollins would...
tjrwrestling.net
Becky Lynch’s Potential WWE Return Date Revealed
A new report has shed some light on when WWE may be looking to get Becky Lynch back to active competition. ‘The Man’ last competed inside a WWE ring at SummerSlam 2022, when she challenged Bianca Belair for the Raw Women’s Championship. As well as not winning the match, Lynch was injured during the contest and has been forced to take some time away.
itrwrestling.com
WWE Star Wants To Form An Army To Take Down Roman Reigns
Roman Reigns has stood at the top of the WWE mountain for over two years, but that’s not to say that he’s done it all flying solo. The star has been backed up by The Bloodline who exist to dominate WWE and keep championship gold around the waist of Reigns.
ringsidenews.com
WWE SmackDown Closing In On A Sellout This Week
WWE is always trying to do something interesting in order to get people to come to their shows. This includes getting fans hyped about upcoming shows with solid matches for the Thanksgiving week. They are also close to selling out this week’s Smackdown. This week’s episode of Friday Night...
PWMania
WWE RAW Results – November 21, 2022
WWE RAW Results – November 21, 2022. Kicking off this week’s Raw with a video recapping the end of SmackDown last Friday is shown. Kevin Owens says he joined War Games because of one specific person Roman Reigns. He says it’s been two long years since they’ve faced one another, and he’s coming to remind Reigns who he is at Survivor Series. He says he took him to his limit 3 times and he intends to take out The Bloodline so he can take his championships. He says he was extended an invitation to Smackdown by a few guys, and reveals he didn’t come alone.
wrestleview.com
A&E To Debut New WWE Biographies in 2023
According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider has reported some new biopics are in the works. A&E has been working on the following future WWE Biography installments with plans to debut in January 2023:. -The Iron Sheik. -Kane. -Randy Orton. -Paige. -Dusty Rhodes. -Ricky Steamboat. -Jesse Ventura. Source: PWInsider.
PWMania
News on a Match-Heavy WWE RAW This Week, Producers for Monday’s Show Revealed
This week’s Survivor Series go-home edition of WWE RAW was match-heavy, with three bouts lasting 14:50 or more. The Brawling Brutes defeated The Judgment Day in the opener, which had 14:50 of TV time. Matt Riddle and Elias’ victory over Alpha Academy took 16:05 of TV time, while Drew McIntyre’s victory over Baron Corbin took 17:50, and Rhea Ripley’s victory over Asuka in the Women’s War Games advantage main event took 18:00.
WWE Superstars Bianca Belair And Montez Ford Announce Upcoming Reality Series
The WWE’s own Bianca Belair and Montez Ford have announced that they have a reality TV show coming soon. The eight-episode series will be hosted exclusively on Hulu. The power couple appeared on NBC’s The Today Show on Tuesday (Nov. 22) to share the exciting news. “So this is exclusive here on The Today Show,” Ford said. “We’re announcing it, it’s actually happening.” The RAW Women’s Champion added “It is, it’s happening on Hulu. It’ll be an eight-episode series reality show. Uh, [I’m] nervous, excited.” The hosts added, “Yeah, you’re putting yourselves out there because it changes things once you...
wrestleview.com
Post-Survivor Series Friday Night Smackdown to Air on FS1
The post-Survivor Series of WWE SmackDown has been bumped from FOX to FS1. The December 2 SmackDown will now air on FS1 instead of FOX due to coverage of the PAC-12 College Football Championship game. SmackDown will air live on FS1 that night at 8pm ET, and then two replays...
411mania.com
Various News: Highlights From Last Night’s AEW Dynamite, WWE Main Event Lineup, MLW Fusion Preview
– Here are video highlights from last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite:. – Today’s episode of WWE Main Event on Hulu includes the following:. – Tonight’s MLW Fusion includes the following:. * Falls Count Anywhere for MLW Championship: Alex Hammerstone vs. Richard Holliday. * MLW Women’s Featherweight...
ewrestlingnews.com
The Updated WWE Survivor Series 2022 Card – 5 Matches Confirmed
Following Monday night’s episode of WWE RAW, the following matches are confirmed for this Saturday night’s WWE Survivor Series: WarGames pay-per-view event. You can check out the updated WWE Survivor Series 2022 card below:. Men’s WarGames Match:. Roman Reigns, The Usos, Solo Sikoa & Sami Zayn vs....
