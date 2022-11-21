ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

KING-5

SEATTLE, WA
KING-5

Support local businesses with this holiday gift guide

WASHINGTON — With the holidays quickly approaching, we've made gift giving easy with this local business guide. Check out some of our recommendations!. Travel tumbler everyone thirsts for made by Seattle company. Stanley is based in Seattle, the company has been around since 1913. They make that classic green...
SEATTLE, WA
KING-5

The return of a beloved holiday tradition - What's Up This Week

One of the most colorful and clever trios is back. Blue Man Group will be bringing their hilarious and captivating act to the Paramount Theater Nov. 24 to the 26. It's a sport that's over fifteen hundred years old. "Sumo Plus Sushi" will bring six sumo wrestlers from Japan to Seattle. And while you watch, you can enjoy some sushi made by local chefs. Sumo + Sushi is going on now through Saturday at the WAMU Theater.
SEATTLE, WA
KING-5

Longtime Seattle icon wins Best Outdoor Dining - 2022's Best

SEATTLE — Ray's Boathouse is the winner of Best Outdoor Dining in 2022's Best of Western Washington viewers poll. What began in 1945 as a boat rental, bait stop, and coffee house is now Seattle's best known waterfront restaurant. Ray's Boathouse is perched on a pier at the spot where boats turn into the Hiram M. Chittenden Locks. Salt water, the Olympic Mountains, massive ships, and small pleasure boats are all visible from the expansive outdoor deck that's open weather permitting. Gigantic outdoor heaters keep the outdoor dining cozy this time of year and executive chef Kevin Murray's creations do this one-of-a-kind location justice.
SEATTLE, WA
KING-5

Best of Western Washington winners revealed! - 2022's Best

WASHINGTON — As 2022 wraps up, we've polled our viewers once again to see which local spots deserve to win a title in our annual Best of Western Washington contest. Below is the final list of winners. Congratulations to all!. This Kitsap County shop serves up authentic poke with...
SEATTLE, WA

