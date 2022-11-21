Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman ticketed for jaywalking in Seattle, WashingtonLefty GravesSeattle, WA
Starbucks Unexpectedly Closing This LocationBryan DijkhuizenSeattle, WA
3 Great Pizza Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Man Killed With His Own Gun In Burglary Gone WrongStill UnsolvedWoodinville, WA
USPS Permanently Closes Post Office in WashingtonBryan DijkhuizenMountlake Terrace, WA
KING-5
Give the gift of great skin
SEATTLE — It's skincare customized to zip code instead of skin type. According to Ulli Haslacher, the founder and CEO of Pour Moi Skincare, where you live is the most important factor to consider when taking care of your skin. "What you need in Seattle in that marine climate...
KING-5
Support local businesses with this holiday gift guide
WASHINGTON — With the holidays quickly approaching, we've made gift giving easy with this local business guide. Check out some of our recommendations!. Travel tumbler everyone thirsts for made by Seattle company. Stanley is based in Seattle, the company has been around since 1913. They make that classic green...
KING-5
The return of a beloved holiday tradition - What's Up This Week
One of the most colorful and clever trios is back. Blue Man Group will be bringing their hilarious and captivating act to the Paramount Theater Nov. 24 to the 26. It's a sport that's over fifteen hundred years old. "Sumo Plus Sushi" will bring six sumo wrestlers from Japan to Seattle. And while you watch, you can enjoy some sushi made by local chefs. Sumo + Sushi is going on now through Saturday at the WAMU Theater.
KING-5
Longtime Seattle icon wins Best Outdoor Dining - 2022's Best
SEATTLE — Ray's Boathouse is the winner of Best Outdoor Dining in 2022's Best of Western Washington viewers poll. What began in 1945 as a boat rental, bait stop, and coffee house is now Seattle's best known waterfront restaurant. Ray's Boathouse is perched on a pier at the spot where boats turn into the Hiram M. Chittenden Locks. Salt water, the Olympic Mountains, massive ships, and small pleasure boats are all visible from the expansive outdoor deck that's open weather permitting. Gigantic outdoor heaters keep the outdoor dining cozy this time of year and executive chef Kevin Murray's creations do this one-of-a-kind location justice.
KING-5
Holiday mocktail, cocktail help from W Seattle Living Room Bar
If you're looking for ways to "shake up" your holiday party drink menu, W Seattle Living Room Bar shares some ideas. Several free events are at the bar in December.
KING-5
Tacoma's Rust Mansion going on the market after a million dollar makeover - Unreal Estate
TACOMA, Wash. — After a nine month, million-dollar makeover, Tacoma's most iconic private home, The Rust Mansion, is going on the market, listed at $4.8 million. Real estate developer Ashley Burks purchased the home in a private sale for $2.5 million in December 2021 and went to work restoring the "White House of the West."
KING-5
2 businesses in Seattle's Madrona neighborhood burglarized
At least three individuals used a van to break into one store. Another shop was ransacked.
KING-5
Best of Western Washington winners revealed! - 2022's Best
WASHINGTON — As 2022 wraps up, we've polled our viewers once again to see which local spots deserve to win a title in our annual Best of Western Washington contest. Below is the final list of winners. Congratulations to all!. This Kitsap County shop serves up authentic poke with...
KING-5
Local band focuses on sharing the lessons of Native American ancestors
From a back porch in Tacoma, traditional Native chants blend with the sound of an acoustic guitar. Gene Tagaban is on a lifelong mission to answer one question.
