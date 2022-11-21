Read full article on original website
Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 comeback win at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 10 games, downs No. 11 Penn State 3-2The LanternState College, PA
Football: Tuimoloau’s standout day fuels No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 win over No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes had ‘the difference’ in 44-31 fourth-quarter comeback at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State will need ‘A-game’ at No. 13 Penn State SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Penn State Wrestling: Can the Nittany Lions do anything surprising anymore?
The Penn State Wrestling Team throttled all comers in their recent action in the Black Knight Open and the NWCA All-Star Classic. Penn State Wrestling had a busy week of action, leading to plenty of headlines and stories to cover. Various Nittany Lion wrestlers were on the road recently as...
wvsportsnow.com
Shot or Not? Lee Kpogba Tags Poor Preparation as Reason for Struggles of WVU Defense
Losing can create dissension within any team, and some of that has been creeping out from the West Virginia football program lately. But did WVU linebacker Lee Kpogba fire a shot at the coaches, maybe defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley, during a press conference just days after the team’s seventh loss of the season?
Top WVU Commit Sets Visit to Big Ten School
Can West Virginia hang on to its top-rated recruit?
wvsportsnow.com
5 Things to Know Before WVU vs. Purdue
West Virginia and No. 24 Purdue will match up in the first round of the Phil Knight Legacy bracket on Thursday night. Let’s take a look at five things to know before the Thanksgiving showdown in Portland. First Chance for WVU to Showcase New Team. Everyone in West Virginia’s...
WVU's Top Players Will Receive Portal Interest: 'They're Going to Have Options'
There could be a lot of changes to WVU's roster over the coming weeks.
wvsportsnow.com
Watch: WVU OC Graham Harrell Evaluates QB Garrett Greene’s First Start, Talks JT Daniels
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – West Virginia offensive coordinator Graham Harrell evaluates quarterback Garrett Greene’s play from his first start in the loss to Kansas State and mentions how JT Daniels has been handling losing his starting job while speaking with the media, including Mike Asti of WVSN, on Tuesday, November 22, 2022.
WVU Accepts Invite to Fort Myers Tip-Off
The four-team Beach Division field of the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Fort Myers Tip-Off was announced today, featuring four power conference programs that are set to compete for early-season bragging rights next November. SMU, Virginia, West Virginia and Wisconsin make up the four-team Beach Division of the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Fort...
wvsportsnow.com
WV Sports Now Daily Notebook – November 23
The West Virginia Sports Now Daily Notebook is a daily recap of news concerning West Virginia University Athletics. The WVU volleyball team honored its seniors despite losing to the top team in the country. Update (1:00 PM) – Update (9:00 AM) – Update (8:30 AM) – WVU is home to...
No. 24 Purdue, West Virginia meet in battle of unbeatens
Purdue squeaked into this week’s Associated Press Top 25 poll at No. 24. West Virginia wedged its way into a
wvsportsnow.com
Players West Virginia Football Lost to the Transfer Portal in 2022
With so much uncertainty surrounding the West Virginia program, every day that goes by could include a major decision being made or a player deciding to transfer. And now with one of the worst seasons for WVU in awhile winding down and questions looming over the future of an historic program that seen much better days, it’s necessary to keep track of players that have decided to leave in order to properly gauge what the roster will look like come kickoff of the 2023 season.
Top Pennsylvania Prospect Making Late-Season Visit to Penn State
Rodney Gallagher, a West Virginia commit and Pennsylvania's top-ranked receiver, will attend Saturday's Penn State-Michigan State game.
voiceofmotown.com
Our Top 5 Choices to Replace Neal Brown
Morgantown, West Virginia – Neal Brown just hasn’t got it done in Morgantown. This team is in shambles, and the next athletic director will act quickly to get it on the right track. With that being said, here are the personal preferences of who we want to be...
voiceofmotown.com
Neal Brown Named Candidate at Conference USA School
After this Saturday’s game against Oklahoma State, WVU is expected to part ways with Coach Neal Brown. The former Troy head coach has accumulated a 21-26 record, and has a losing season in three of his four seasons in Morgantown. Once he is relieved of his duties, he will likely land on his feet elsewhere.
voiceofmotown.com
REPORT: Deion Sanders in Talks With Two Schools About Head Coaching Job
Morgantown, West Virginia – In a just-released article by 247 Sports, Deion Sanders is said to be engaging in talks with Colorado and South Florida about the head coaching position at both schools. Sanders, 55, just completed an 11-0 season as the head coach of Jackson State and has...
Neal Brown Names Starting QB for Oklahoma State Game
A decision has been made at quarterback.
fox8tv.com
PSU / Michigan State
Head Coach James Franklin confirmed the rumors that had been spreading. Wide Receiver Parker Washington did not travel this past week to Rutgers, Today Franklin announced that Washington is out for the remainder of the season. Number 3 was a vital piece to the Nittany Lions offense. Washington lead the...
247Sports
Huggins had long history with Nike, but company coveted WVU
West Virginia University will take part in the Phil Knight Legacy Tournament this weekend, playing against some of the top teams in the country - six, including WVU, of the eight teams are in the Top 40 of KenPom rankings. The Tournament is new, and established to honor Phil Knight, the former CEO of Nike and billionaire philanthropist. Over the years, WVU Head Coach Bob Huggins has had a long history with Nike and Knight, with his schools all being (or becoming) Nike schools during his time there. Huggins recalled those stories during a media session earlier this week, including what happened when he came to WVU.
wvsportsnow.com
Watch: WVU LB Lee Kpogba Offers His Reasons for Defensive Issues
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – WVU linebacker Lee Kpogba offered his thoughts on the struggles of the defense this season to the media, including Mike Asti of WVSN, on Tuesday, November 22, 2022. Kpogba mentioned preparation and execution as his two main reasons. Welcome to the new home of WVU football...
Penn State WR Parker Washington out for the remainder of the season with injury
Sean Clifford and Penn State will be without their top target for the last two games of the season. Parker Washington, the Nittany Lions’ leading receiver, will miss Saturday’s regular-season finale against Michigan State and the upcoming bowl game with an undisclosed injury, head coach James Franklin said at his Tuesday press conference.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Football newcomer develops into one of WPIAL’s finest linemen at Belle Vernon
First, there was curiosity. Then came eagerness. Before long, though, bewilderment set in. “There’s no way,” Belle Vernon football coach Matt Humbert said as he watched then-sophomore Steve Macheska pull up lame two years ago on the first day of training camp. “That’s just my luck. I tell this big kid to come out (for the team), and this happens.”
