Read full article on original website
Related
beefmagazine.com
Cow and heifer slaughter implications for cattle inventory
We are approaching the end of 2022 and are getting a more complete picture of beef cow and heifer slaughter and its implications for future supplies. Through October 29th, heifer slaughter is up about 5 percent in 2022 as compared to a year ago. Beef cow slaughter is approximately 13 percent higher than a year ago. Combined, approximately 765,000 more beef cows and heifers were processed in the first 10 months of 2022 as compared to the same period in 2021.
Agriculture Online
Corn up while wheat closes down 13¢ | Thursday, November 17, 2022
Corn finished the day up a penny and soybeans are down 11¢. CBOT wheat is down 13¢. KC wheat is down 18¢. Minneapolis wheat is down 12¢. Nick Repke with Kluis Commodity Advisors says news of China's declining economy and COVID lockdowns put downward pressure on grain prices today.
Agriculture Online
Wheat turns higher on dry U.S. winter crop outlook
By Naveen Thukral and Sybille de La Hamaide SINGAPORE/PARIS, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat rose on Tuesday, supported by concerns over dryness across U.S. winter crop areas while soybeans were flat on questions over demand from top importer China, which is facing a rising number of COVID-19 cases. "U.S....
Agriculture Online
Wheat eases on supply prospects; China COVID woes cap soybean gains
By Mei Mei Chu and Sybille de La Hamaide KUALA LUMPUR/PARIS, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat prices edged down on Wednesday, hit by prospects of more supplies from the European Union, while a rise in COVID-19 cases in China limited gains on soybeans. French wheat sales to China and...
agupdate.com
Finished cattle prices, beef production show strength
Feeder cattle have been showing strength this fall. University of Tennessee ag economist Andrew Griffith says this is running counter to the usual trends. “Finished cattle prices have spent the past four weeks trading at their highest level since August 2015,” he says. “This is an extremely good sign given that the price of finished cattle is typically weak in the fall months.”
Business Insider
Wall Street's most accurate stock-market forecaster says midterm elections can push the S&P 500 higher - but a surge in Treasury yields could stall a rally
Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson said the midterm elections could present more uncertainty for the stock market in the short term. But ultimately, the election will result in equities climbing higher and bond yields moving lower, he said in a Monday note. However, if the 10-year Treasury yield climbs to...
Oil prices could once again soar to $125 a barrel in 2023 if China ends its COVID-19 lockdown policy, Goldman Sachs says
Oil prices could once again soar to $125 per barrel if lockdown policies in China come to an end, according to Goldman Sachs. The bank sees Brent crude prices rising to at least $110 per barrel next year as supply risks remain. "Our China economists believe recent headlines simply mark...
NASDAQ
Oil Prices Fall Over Low Demand Outlook, Strong U.S. Dollar
The energy sector is set for a lower open, pressured by weakness in the crude complex and the major market futures. U.S. equities are expected to kick-off the holiday-shortened week lower as COVID-19 flare ups in China increase fears of slowing growth. WTI and Brent crude oil are down to...
Diesel Shortage Update Ahead of Thanksgiving as U.S. Waits on Supply Ships
Diesel prices have slightly dropped in recent weeks, an encouraging sign that the diesel shortage is improving across the country.
kitco.com
Gold, silver slightly up amid weaker USDX, higher crude oil
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are slightly higher but well off daily highs in midday U.S....
NASDAQ
CANADA FX DEBT-C$ hits 11-day low as greenback notches broadbased gains
TORONTO, Nov 21 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened to its lowest level in 11 days against its U.S. counterpart on Monday as rising COVID-19 cases in China weighed on investor sentiment and speculation that OPEC would increase output led to volatility in the price of oil. The loonie CAD=...
Benzinga
Deere Clocks Strong Q4 Performance Despite Inflation, Signals Strong FY23 Profit
Deere & Company DE has reported Q4 FY 22 sales of $15.54 billion, beating the consensus of $13.39 billion. The company sold out of large tractors in Q3 due to parts shortages. Deere has benefited from equipment prices forced to record highs by those shortages and higher crop prices. Economic uncertainty, inflationary pressures, and supply disruptions have offset those benefits.
Shares rise, U.S. Treasury yields drop as Fed minutes suggest slower rate hikes
NEW YORK, Nov 23 (Reuters) - World equities rose while U.S. Treasury yields retreated on Wednesday after minutes of the Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting showed U.S. central bankers looking to soon moderate the pace of interest rate hikes.
kitco.com
Gold, silver down as USDX rallies, crude oil tanks
(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are solidly lower in midday U.S. trading Monday. The metals are feeling the heat of strong gains in the U.S. dollar index to start the trading week and a big drop in crude oil prices. December gold was last down $20.00 at $1,734.30 and December silver was down $0.302 at $20.70.
CNBC
Gold dips 1% as dollar bounces higher; Fed policy minutes awaited
Gold prices slipped to their lowest in over a week on Monday, falling over 1% as the dollar extended gains, while the market's attention turned to the U.S. Federal Reserve's November meeting minutes due this holiday-shortened week. Spot gold fell 0.7% to $1,738.40 per ounce by 1:36 p.m. ET, after...
freightwaves.com
Benchmark diesel price down 8 cents; signs point to further declines
While the Department of Energy/Energy Information Administration average weekly retail price for diesel declined by a sizable but restrained 8 cents a gallon, there are other signs that the tremendous upward pressure on prices may be easing. The EIA price released Monday, which serves as the benchmark for most fuel...
msn.com
U.S. stocks slightly lower in late trade after Fed speakers suggest interest rates may top out higher
U.S. stocks traded lower on Thursday after St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard said the Federal Reserve’s benchmark policy interest rate may need to rise higher than earlier anticipated to subdue inflation. Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari also said it’s unclear how high the central bank will need to raise its policy rate as inflation still remains high.
Dollar extends losses as Fed minutes signal slower rate hikes
LONDON, Nov 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar extended losses on Thursday after the minutes from the Federal Reserve's November meeting supported the view that the central bank would downshift and raise rates in smaller steps from its December meeting.
Dollar nears 3-mth low, shares climb after Fed tests the brakes
LONDON, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Shares hit a two-month high and the dollar swooped towards a three-month low on Thursday, after Federal Reserve signals of smaller interest rate rises from next month were followed by the message from Frankfurt that the ECB will plough on.
kitco.com
Gold, silver see price gains as U.S. dollar index slips, crude oil up
(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are higher in early U.S. trading Tuesday, supported on this day by a lower U.S. dollar index and higher crude oil prices. U.S. Treasury yields have down-ticked just a bit today and that's also friendly for the safe-haven metals. December gold was last up $8.10 at $1,747.70 and December silver was up $0.403 at $21.275.
Comments / 0