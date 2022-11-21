Read full article on original website
No. 2 Houston 49, Kent St. 44
KENT ST. (5-2) Davis 6-9 0-0 14, Thomas 2-11 0-0 6, Hornbeak 2-2 0-0 4, Carry 2-22 4-6 9, Santiago 0-5 0-0 0, Jacobs 3-11 4-5 11, Odusipe 0-1 0-0 0, Sullinger 0-2 0-0 0, Gillespie 0-0 0-0 0, Payton 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 15-63 8-11 44.
Houston 118, Oklahoma City 105
OKLAHOMA CITY (105) Dort 1-4 0-0 3, Jal.Williams 4-12 3-3 11, Pokusevski 0-2 0-0 0, Giddey 7-14 4-7 18, Gilgeous-Alexander 12-21 7-7 32, Bazley 0-0 0-0 0, Dieng 0-4 0-0 0, Robinson-Earl 3-7 2-3 9, K.Williams 3-4 1-1 9, Joe 2-8 0-0 6, Mann 1-11 0-0 2, Wiggins 5-10 2-2 15. Totals 38-97 19-23 105.
La Salle 65, Binghamton 62
BINGHAMTON (3-3) Balogun 4-5 8-11 16, Falko 8-16 2-3 20, Hinckson 3-6 3-4 11, McGriff 4-8 0-0 8, Gibson 0-7 0-0 0, Petcash 0-2 0-0 0, Stewart 1-2 2-2 4, Akuwovo 1-1 1-4 3, Solomon 0-0 0-0 0, White 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-47 16-24 62.
Drake 76, Louisiana-Lafayette 64
LOUISIANA-LAFAYETTE (5-1) Brown 2-5 1-2 5, Lewis 2-5 0-0 4, Fulks 8-13 0-0 16, Garnett 2-4 0-1 5, Williams 4-10 2-2 12, Charles 2-7 1-1 5, Dalcourt 2-8 0-0 4, Thomas 0-2 0-0 0, Richards 2-2 3-4 7, White 2-4 1-2 6, Sigona 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-60 8-12 64.
George Mason 72, Queens (NC) 65
QUEENS (NC) (5-2) McLaurin 5-8 2-3 16, Dye 3-14 4-6 10, Mathews 4-7 2-2 13, McKee 4-8 1-2 10, McCluney 0-1 0-0 0, Turner 5-12 3-4 13, Ashby 1-4 0-0 3, Fowler 0-2 0-0 0, Threatt 0-0 0-0 0, Wyche 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-56 12-17 65.
Toronto 105, Dallas 100
DALLAS (100) Bullock 0-4 4-4 4, Finney-Smith 5-12 3-3 16, Powell 3-3 2-2 8, Dinwiddie 6-11 0-0 15, Doncic 8-15 6-9 24, Kleber 5-7 0-0 11, Wood 3-8 2-4 10, McGee 1-1 0-0 2, Hardaway Jr. 2-5 0-0 4, Campazzo 0-1 0-0 0, Green 2-6 2-2 6. Totals 35-73 19-24 100.
Utah 95, St. Thomas (MN) 66
ST. THOMAS (MN) (5-3) Allen 0-8 0-0 0, Engels 6-8 3-5 16, Lee 3-7 0-0 6, Miller 0-3 0-0 0, Rohde 6-9 0-2 14, Blue 1-8 1-2 4, Dufault 1-3 4-4 6, Nau 4-6 2-2 13, Brown 1-2 0-0 3, Kwiecinski 0-1 0-0 0, Martinelli 1-1 2-2 4. Totals 23-56 12-17 66.
Evansville 54, Robert Morris 53
ROBERT MORRIS (2-4) Spear 5-13 6-8 16, Walker 3-4 2-3 8, Corbin 8-12 0-0 22, Green 2-6 0-1 5, Last 0-5 0-0 0, Wainwright 0-4 0-0 0, Mayers 1-4 0-2 2, Ford 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 19-49 8-14 53.
Wichita St. 83, Tarleton St. 71
TARLETON ST. (3-3) Smith 7-10 3-5 19, Bogues 2-7 2-2 7, Daniel 0-3 0-0 0, Gatkuoth 3-8 0-0 7, Hicks 4-14 6-7 14, Clark 3-9 0-0 6, Williams 5-5 2-2 14, Booker 1-5 2-2 4, Hopkins 0-2 0-0 0, Archibald 0-5 0-0 0, Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Rushin 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-68 15-18 71.
Milwaukee 87, UC Davis 85
UC DAVIS (4-2) Anigwe 6-12 3-6 15, Adebayo 1-1 1-1 3, Beasley 2-6 0-0 5, T.Johnson 12-17 5-8 32, Pepper 5-12 4-4 17, Lose 3-5 0-2 6, Milling 1-5 1-2 3, DeBruhl 1-2 0-0 2, Rocak 0-1 2-2 2. Totals 31-61 16-25 85.
Lairy scores 25 as Miami (OH) defeats Little Rock 80-67
OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — Mekhi Lairy had 25 points and Miami (Ohio) beat Little Rock 80-67 on Saturday. Lairy also added five rebounds and six assists for the RedHawks (2-4). Billy Smith scored 18 points while finishing 6 of 10 from 3-point range, and added five rebounds. Anderson Mirambeaux was 3 of 7 shooting and 6 of 7 from the free throw line to finish with 12 points, while adding five rebounds, five assists, and three blocks.
Titans go with undrafted rookie kicker with Bullock out
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Undrafted rookie kicker Caleb Shudak will make his NFL debut on Sunday against Cincinnati after the Tennessee Titans scratched Randy Bullock for a second straight game with an injured right calf. The Titans activated Shudak off the physically unable to perform list Saturday while downgrading...
Bridgeport girls, Robert C. Byrd boys lead all-county soccer squads
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — After winning their fourth sectional title in as many years, the Bridgeport Indians placed nine players on the All-Harrison County girls soccer team, as voted on by county coaches and The Exponent Telegram sports staff. Forward Gabby Reep (23 goals, 10 assists) and defender...
Providence 78, Columbia 64
COLUMBIA (2-6) Bedri 5-13 0-0 11, Odunowo 5-7 1-3 11, Thompson 1-8 6-6 8, Brown 2-10 0-0 4, De La Rosa 6-10 3-3 17, Noland 1-3 0-1 2, McLean 1-2 0-0 3, Tavroff 1-4 0-0 2, Stankard 2-4 0-0 6, Cooper 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-62 10-13 64.
