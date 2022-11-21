ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

WVNews

No. 2 Houston 49, Kent St. 44

KENT ST. (5-2) Davis 6-9 0-0 14, Thomas 2-11 0-0 6, Hornbeak 2-2 0-0 4, Carry 2-22 4-6 9, Santiago 0-5 0-0 0, Jacobs 3-11 4-5 11, Odusipe 0-1 0-0 0, Sullinger 0-2 0-0 0, Gillespie 0-0 0-0 0, Payton 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 15-63 8-11 44.
HOUSTON, TX
WVNews

Houston 118, Oklahoma City 105

OKLAHOMA CITY (105) Dort 1-4 0-0 3, Jal.Williams 4-12 3-3 11, Pokusevski 0-2 0-0 0, Giddey 7-14 4-7 18, Gilgeous-Alexander 12-21 7-7 32, Bazley 0-0 0-0 0, Dieng 0-4 0-0 0, Robinson-Earl 3-7 2-3 9, K.Williams 3-4 1-1 9, Joe 2-8 0-0 6, Mann 1-11 0-0 2, Wiggins 5-10 2-2 15. Totals 38-97 19-23 105.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
WVNews

La Salle 65, Binghamton 62

BINGHAMTON (3-3) Balogun 4-5 8-11 16, Falko 8-16 2-3 20, Hinckson 3-6 3-4 11, McGriff 4-8 0-0 8, Gibson 0-7 0-0 0, Petcash 0-2 0-0 0, Stewart 1-2 2-2 4, Akuwovo 1-1 1-4 3, Solomon 0-0 0-0 0, White 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-47 16-24 62.
WVNews

Drake 76, Louisiana-Lafayette 64

LOUISIANA-LAFAYETTE (5-1) Brown 2-5 1-2 5, Lewis 2-5 0-0 4, Fulks 8-13 0-0 16, Garnett 2-4 0-1 5, Williams 4-10 2-2 12, Charles 2-7 1-1 5, Dalcourt 2-8 0-0 4, Thomas 0-2 0-0 0, Richards 2-2 3-4 7, White 2-4 1-2 6, Sigona 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-60 8-12 64.
LOUISIANA STATE
WVNews

George Mason 72, Queens (NC) 65

QUEENS (NC) (5-2) McLaurin 5-8 2-3 16, Dye 3-14 4-6 10, Mathews 4-7 2-2 13, McKee 4-8 1-2 10, McCluney 0-1 0-0 0, Turner 5-12 3-4 13, Ashby 1-4 0-0 3, Fowler 0-2 0-0 0, Threatt 0-0 0-0 0, Wyche 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-56 12-17 65.
QUEENS, NY
WVNews

Toronto 105, Dallas 100

DALLAS (100) Bullock 0-4 4-4 4, Finney-Smith 5-12 3-3 16, Powell 3-3 2-2 8, Dinwiddie 6-11 0-0 15, Doncic 8-15 6-9 24, Kleber 5-7 0-0 11, Wood 3-8 2-4 10, McGee 1-1 0-0 2, Hardaway Jr. 2-5 0-0 4, Campazzo 0-1 0-0 0, Green 2-6 2-2 6. Totals 35-73 19-24 100.
WVNews

Utah 95, St. Thomas (MN) 66

ST. THOMAS (MN) (5-3) Allen 0-8 0-0 0, Engels 6-8 3-5 16, Lee 3-7 0-0 6, Miller 0-3 0-0 0, Rohde 6-9 0-2 14, Blue 1-8 1-2 4, Dufault 1-3 4-4 6, Nau 4-6 2-2 13, Brown 1-2 0-0 3, Kwiecinski 0-1 0-0 0, Martinelli 1-1 2-2 4. Totals 23-56 12-17 66.
UTAH STATE
WVNews

Evansville 54, Robert Morris 53

ROBERT MORRIS (2-4) Spear 5-13 6-8 16, Walker 3-4 2-3 8, Corbin 8-12 0-0 22, Green 2-6 0-1 5, Last 0-5 0-0 0, Wainwright 0-4 0-0 0, Mayers 1-4 0-2 2, Ford 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 19-49 8-14 53.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WVNews

Wichita St. 83, Tarleton St. 71

TARLETON ST. (3-3) Smith 7-10 3-5 19, Bogues 2-7 2-2 7, Daniel 0-3 0-0 0, Gatkuoth 3-8 0-0 7, Hicks 4-14 6-7 14, Clark 3-9 0-0 6, Williams 5-5 2-2 14, Booker 1-5 2-2 4, Hopkins 0-2 0-0 0, Archibald 0-5 0-0 0, Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Rushin 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-68 15-18 71.
STEPHENVILLE, TX
WVNews

Milwaukee 87, UC Davis 85

UC DAVIS (4-2) Anigwe 6-12 3-6 15, Adebayo 1-1 1-1 3, Beasley 2-6 0-0 5, T.Johnson 12-17 5-8 32, Pepper 5-12 4-4 17, Lose 3-5 0-2 6, Milling 1-5 1-2 3, DeBruhl 1-2 0-0 2, Rocak 0-1 2-2 2. Totals 31-61 16-25 85.
WVNews

Lairy scores 25 as Miami (OH) defeats Little Rock 80-67

OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — Mekhi Lairy had 25 points and Miami (Ohio) beat Little Rock 80-67 on Saturday. Lairy also added five rebounds and six assists for the RedHawks (2-4). Billy Smith scored 18 points while finishing 6 of 10 from 3-point range, and added five rebounds. Anderson Mirambeaux was 3 of 7 shooting and 6 of 7 from the free throw line to finish with 12 points, while adding five rebounds, five assists, and three blocks.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
WVNews

Titans go with undrafted rookie kicker with Bullock out

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Undrafted rookie kicker Caleb Shudak will make his NFL debut on Sunday against Cincinnati after the Tennessee Titans scratched Randy Bullock for a second straight game with an injured right calf. The Titans activated Shudak off the physically unable to perform list Saturday while downgrading...
NASHVILLE, TN
WVNews

Bridgeport girls, Robert C. Byrd boys lead all-county soccer squads

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — After winning their fourth sectional title in as many years, the Bridgeport Indians placed nine players on the All-Harrison County girls soccer team, as voted on by county coaches and The Exponent Telegram sports staff. Forward Gabby Reep (23 goals, 10 assists) and defender...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

Providence 78, Columbia 64

COLUMBIA (2-6) Bedri 5-13 0-0 11, Odunowo 5-7 1-3 11, Thompson 1-8 6-6 8, Brown 2-10 0-0 4, De La Rosa 6-10 3-3 17, Noland 1-3 0-1 2, McLean 1-2 0-0 3, Tavroff 1-4 0-0 2, Stankard 2-4 0-0 6, Cooper 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-62 10-13 64.

