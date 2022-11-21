OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — Mekhi Lairy had 25 points and Miami (Ohio) beat Little Rock 80-67 on Saturday. Lairy also added five rebounds and six assists for the RedHawks (2-4). Billy Smith scored 18 points while finishing 6 of 10 from 3-point range, and added five rebounds. Anderson Mirambeaux was 3 of 7 shooting and 6 of 7 from the free throw line to finish with 12 points, while adding five rebounds, five assists, and three blocks.

LITTLE ROCK, AR ・ 12 HOURS AGO