Michigan Player Might Have Revealed Blake Corum's Status Against Ohio State

Michigan RB Blake Corum © Kirthmon F. Dozier / USA TODAY NETWORK

Saturday's showdown between No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Michigan will be the talk of college football this week.

The dominant storyline leading up to "The Game" will be the health of the Wolverines' top two running backs, Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards.

The availability of Corum, in particular, could be huge for Michigan's chances of beating its arch rival for the second season in a row.

Corum has put together a dominant junior season that has him on the short list of Heisman Trophy contenders. His 1,457 rushing yards through 11 games ranks third nationally, and his 18 rushing touchdowns are tied for second.

Michigan fans might want to prepare not to have him on the field for Saturday's clash of unbeaten teams.

Speaking to reporters Monday, tackle Ryan Hayes may have accidentally revealed Corum's status. According to Griffin Storm of 11Warriors, Hayes said the rest of the Wolverine offense "is gonna step up with (Corum) out."

"He's a great player," Hayes said of Corum, "but everybody else is gonna step up with him out."

Storm did later clarify that Hayes' answer came in response to a question about his confidence level in Michigan's offense if Corum is unable to suit up Saturday. Still, he sounded pretty definitive about Corum's status.

Then again, it's not impossible to think that Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh might instruct his players to speak as if Corum is going to sit out Saturday's game, especially if the team believes he'll be able to play. This is a coach who once famously had a sleepover with a recruit, after all.

Harbaugh has been publicly coy about the statuses of both Corum and Edwards, declining to provide an update on either player Monday.

That will likely remain the case until Saturday. Don't expect a definitive answer about Corum's status until the Wolverines take the field for the noon ET matchup.

Not only will the winner between Ohio State and Michigan earn bragging rights for the next year in one of college football's most intense rivalries, but a Big Ten East title and an inside track to the College Football Playoff field will be on the line.