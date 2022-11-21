ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Michigan Player Might Have Revealed Blake Corum's Status Against Ohio State

By Mitchell Forde
Athlon Sports
Athlon Sports
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OewnQ_0jJ8OKus00

Michigan RB Blake Corum

© Kirthmon F. Dozier / USA TODAY NETWORK

Saturday's showdown between No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Michigan will be the talk of college football this week.

The dominant storyline leading up to "The Game" will be the health of the Wolverines' top two running backs, Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards.

The availability of Corum, in particular, could be huge for Michigan's chances of beating its arch rival for the second season in a row.

Corum has put together a dominant junior season that has him on the short list of Heisman Trophy contenders. His 1,457 rushing yards through 11 games ranks third nationally, and his 18 rushing touchdowns are tied for second.

Michigan fans might want to prepare not to have him on the field for Saturday's clash of unbeaten teams.

Speaking to reporters Monday, tackle Ryan Hayes may have accidentally revealed Corum's status. According to Griffin Storm of 11Warriors, Hayes said the rest of the Wolverine offense "is gonna step up with (Corum) out."

"He's a great player," Hayes said of Corum, "but everybody else is gonna step up with him out."

Storm did later clarify that Hayes' answer came in response to a question about his confidence level in Michigan's offense if Corum is unable to suit up Saturday. Still, he sounded pretty definitive about Corum's status.

Then again, it's not impossible to think that Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh might instruct his players to speak as if Corum is going to sit out Saturday's game, especially if the team believes he'll be able to play. This is a coach who once famously had a sleepover with a recruit, after all.

Harbaugh has been publicly coy about the statuses of both Corum and Edwards, declining to provide an update on either player Monday.

That will likely remain the case until Saturday. Don't expect a definitive answer about Corum's status until the Wolverines take the field for the noon ET matchup.

Not only will the winner between Ohio State and Michigan earn bragging rights for the next year in one of college football's most intense rivalries, but a Big Ten East title and an inside track to the College Football Playoff field will be on the line.

Comments / 9

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BuckeyesNow

C.J. Stroud Speaks On His Future After Losing To Michigan

C.J. Stroud is as humble as any young man in Ohio State's locker room. So in some ways, his postgame press conference after Saturday's gut-punch from Michigan wasn't terribly different than normal. He was obviously hurting after losing to Michigan for the second year in a row. His individual stat...
COLUMBUS, OH
WolverineDigest

Michigan Lands Commitment On Eve Of 'The Game'

The No. 3 ranked Wolverines got a bit of good news on Friday as they prepare for their big showdown in Columbus with No. 2 Ohio State. Breeon Ishmail, a rising three-star athlete out of Cincinnati (Ohio) announced his commitment to Michigan via his social media account earlier today. According...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Larry Brown Sports

FOX analyst has ominous warning about College Football Playoff

There has always been a great deal of debate surrounding the College Football Playoff rankings, but one analyst feels the system is causing a major issue with the sport. Joel Klatt of FOX Sports issued an ominous warning after the latest CFP rankings were released on Tuesday. He called the CFP selection committee a “failed experiment.”
The Spun

Report: Top College Football Quarterback Done For The Season

Cincinnati will be without starting quarterback Ben Bryant for the rest of the 2022 season. Moments ago, ESPN's Pete Thamel reported that Bryant is out with a foot injury. Bryant has been productive for the Bearcats this year, completing 61.2 percent of his pass attempts for 2,732 yards with 21 touchdowns and seven interceptions.
CINCINNATI, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Big Ten bowl projections and College Football Playoff predictions after Week 12

The Big Ten has a rich history in bowl games, and the expectations are that it will continue in 2022 — so we think. Here at Buckeyes Wire, we keep the tradition going and give you a look at where we think all the teams in the conference will end up when the dust settles on the season. We re-evaluate after each week with games and projects based on what our little eyeballs tell us.
GEORGIA STATE
BuckeyesNow

Ohio State Widely Projected To Face TCU In College Football Playoff At Fiesta Bowl

Ohio State heads into Saturday’s game against Michigan (12 p.m. on FOX) in control of its own destiny in both the Big Ten and College Football Playoff races. A victory over the Wolverines will send the Buckeyes to the conference championship game, where they’ll have a chance to clinch a spot in the four-team field. A loss, meanwhile, likely sends the program to the Rose Bowl for the second year in a row.
COLUMBUS, OH
Athlon Sports

Athlon Sports

New York, NY
25K+
Followers
1K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

AthlonSports.com offers reliable predictions, provides expert analysis, reacts to breaking news, and helps shape the way fans view the game.

 https://athlonsports.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy